Canterbury vs Otago Match Prediction CKI 61 % Chance of Winning OVO 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.676 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Otago take centre stage in the fifth game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 26 at 10:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Otago Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a phenomenal run in the group stages last season but failed to capitalise on their momentum as they fell short in the finals against Northern Knights. This season, Canterbury kicked off their season with a defeat against Auckland in the season opener. Auckland posted 185 runs on the scoreboard as Canterbury failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 27 runs.

Much like their opponents, Otago had a great run in the group stages as they ended up level on points with Canterbury and ended up second on the table. Otago haven’t had a great domestic season thus far which was reflected in the opening fixture as they were battered by Wellington in the opening game. Otago lost the game by 74 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites heading into this game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 61%

Otago’s chances of winning - 39%

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Canterbury vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Leo Carter had a wonderful campaign last year as he ended up with 305 runs and was the second highest scoring batsman for Canterbury in the campaign. Both sides went head to head twice last season and even though he scored 29 runs in the second game it wasn’t a convincing innings as he struggled in the first game as well scoring two runs off four balls. We believe Carter would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Hamish Rutherford was sensational for Otago in the 50 over format but struggled in this tournament last season. Rutherford ended the campaign with 126 runs with an average of 14 which is pretty low for him. In the head to head matches last season, Rutherford failed to show up and ended up scoring 21 and 0 and in this campaign he struggled to get going in the opening game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.22 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 1.67 Bet on 1xBet Otago to win 2.26 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Rhys Mariu, Cole McConchie, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Ken McClure, Will O’Rourke, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley

Predicted Playing XI

Leo Carter Batter Chad Bowes Batter Sean Davey Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had a phenomenal season last term as they ended up with 24 points in the group stages and managed to top the group. But have failed to post points on the board as they lost the opening game against Auckland

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago had a fabulous season last year as they ended up second on the table level on points with Canterbury. Otago kicked off their season with a defeat against Wellington.

Canterbury vs Otago Head to Head

Canterbury have edged Otago in this fixture, In 33 matches between the two sides, Canterbury have won 19 games thus far. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 19

Otago win: 10

Draw/NR: 4

Canterbury vs Otago Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Otago and Canterbury headed into this tournament hoping for a similar run in group stages like last season but teams have managed to falter in the opening fixture. On one hand Otago suffered a gruesome defeat against Wellington and on other hand, last year’s table toppers Canterbury suffered an early blow against Auckland. Even though Otago were blown away in the opening game, their openers managed to give a good start as they posted a 48 runs opening stand. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Otago beat Canterbury last season at this venue as they posted a better opening stand in the game and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. We believe Otago would have a better opening stand than Canterbury in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Chad Bowes did not have a great start to the campaign. He has had a sensational domestic season thus far as he has excelled in all formats this term.In the last game against Otago, Bowes scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

Dean Foxcroft had a sensational campaign last season and was one of the main reasons why Otago ended up second on the table. With 424 runs, Foxcroft was the leading run scorer in the tournament and scored 46 in the last game against Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Michael Rae had a brilliant domestic campaign last year with Otago as he ended up with 16 wickets and was the second highest wicket taker in the tournament. Since his move to Canterbury, Rae has been pretty solid heading into this tournament which makes him out top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler

Otago bowlers had a disappointing showing in the opening game of the season. Matthew Bacon was the one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago last year as he ended up with 13 wickets and was the third highest wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.