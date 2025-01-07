Canterbury vs Otago Match Prediction CKI 45 % Chance of Winning OVO 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Canterbury take on Otago in the ninth game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 07 at 06:40 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Otago Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a heartbreaking end to the last season as they lost the finals against Auckland. They have struggled to make an impact this season as Canterbury have lost both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Auckland and lost the match by 13 runs.

Otago had a dismal campaign last season but have got off to a decent start this year. Otago has one loss in three matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game Otago went head to head against Central Districts and eventually lost the game. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 45%

Otago’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Canterbury vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chad Bowes has been sensational for Canterbury in this domestic season across all formats. In this tournament so far he has scored 80 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe Bowes will score well in the upcoming game.

Leo Carter has got off to a great start this season as in two games thus far he has scored 60 with an average of 30 which showcases his consistency. We believe Carter will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Otago Opening Partnership Under 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Canterbury 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rae, Fraser Sheat

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Harry Chamberlain Batter Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Henry Shipley All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Unlike last season, Canterbury has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost both games and are currently sixth on the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago struggled to make an impact last season and this year with one defeat in three games they are second on the table.

Canterbury vs Otago Head to Head

Canterbury have had an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 20-11. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Otago won the game.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 20

Otago: 11

Canterbury vs Otago Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Canterbury and Otago go head to head after both sides had contrasting starts to the season. Canterbury did not have a great start but managed to turn things around and made the finals but this year they have struggled to make an impact and have lost both games thus far. On the other hand Otago got off to a great start but they lost the last match against Central Districts and are currently placed second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a tight game but Otago prevailed at the end as they won the match by 10 runs but it was Canterbury who had a better opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Otago T20 Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Otago Volts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Canterbury vs Otago Top Batters

Tom Latham to be Canterbury’ top batter

Tom Latham was brilliant last season for Canterbury as he scored 243 and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last match he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Max Chu did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him as with 86 runs thus far, Chu is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Otago Top Bowlers

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Henry Shipley was sensational in the last game against Auckland as he bagged a fifer. With six wickets thus far, Shipley is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’ top bowler

Dean Foxcroft was sublime with the bat last season and this year he has been phenomenal with the ball as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.