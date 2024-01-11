Canterbury vs Wellington Match Prediction CKI 45 % Chance of Winning WFI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.934 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Wellington take centre stage in the 20th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 06:30 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Wellington have been dominant thus far in this campaign. They had an exceptional start to the season as they were unbeaten in the first four games. They surrendered their upbeat start to the campaign against Auckland as they were beaten by 53 runs. In the last game, they returned to winning ways against Central Districts as they managed to chase down the target and won the game with four wickets to spare.

Canterbury had a below par performance against Auckland in the season opener but responded to the defeat as they lost just one game in the last five matches. Canterbury were outplayed by Auckland but in the last game, Canterbury bounced back against the defending champions Northern Knights as they won the game by 33 runs. As per our calculations, Wellington are slight favourites in this fixture.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 45%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chad Bowes has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and has failed to find his footing so far in this tournament. In the five games thus far, Bowes has failed to score 1, 2, 4, 7 and 16 which showcases his struggles thus far. We believe Bowes would struggle once again in the upcoming game against Wellington and would score low once again.

Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. Kelly has had a great start to the season as he scored 48 off 34 balls in the opening game against Otago but since then the runs seem to have dried up for him. Since then Kelly has scored 11, 9, 7 and 23, even though Kelly scored 23 in the last game, we believe that was a one off and he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening PartnershipOver 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Wellington 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, in the three of the last four games at the venue, the games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Auckland. Since then they have one loss in the last five games and are currently third on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Tom Blundell Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Ian McPeake Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have been brilliant in this tournament as they have bagged 18 points in six games and have a two point cushion over Auckland and Canterbury who currently occupy second and third spot on the table.

Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head

Canterbury have had a slight edge in this fixture 17-16. Last year both sides went head to head twice in this tournament and both sides managed to share the spoils. In the recent past, Canterbury has three wins in the last four matches.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 17

Wellington win: 16

Draw/NR: 3

Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Canterbury head into this crucial game as a win for either side would see them seal a playoff spot. Wellington has been sublime this season and with 18 points in six games, they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Canterbury has managed to turn around their season and 16 points are currently tied with Auckland and are third on the table. So far this season, Wellington has managed an opening stand of 1, 38, 22, 21 and 3 averaging 17 runs which is pretty low. In the last five games, Canterbury has managed an opening stand 12, 16, 23, 17 and 24 averaging 18.4 which is slightly better than their opponent. But what makes this tip such an enticing proposition is the fact, in three of the last four matches, Canterbury has had a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe they would manage a better opening partnership than Wellington in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls returned into the starting lineup and was sensational in the last game against Northern Knights as he scored 76 off 50 balls and took his side over the line. With 172 runs, Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

Even though Tim Robinson did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him one more time as he has had a sensational campaign thus far. With 212 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington and averages 53 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Zakary Foulkes has had a terrific campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this term. In the last meeting against Wellington, Foulkes ended up with 2/25 and with eight wickets this term he is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith has had a dominant campaign thus far as with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this campaign. In the last game against Central Districts, he ended up with 2/33 and was one of the best performers for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.