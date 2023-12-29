CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction CST 55 % Chance of Winning AUCA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.628 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Auckland take centre stage in the eighth game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 29 at 8:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

After the disappointments of last year where Central Districts missed the playoffs, Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the season as they were comprehensively beaten by Northern Knights and in season opener but Central Districts managed to turn things around as they posted a mammoth 206 runs on the scoreboard and eventually won the game by 56 runs.

Much like their opponents, Auckland had a tough campaign last year but have had a positive start to the campaign. Auckland openers set the platform as they posted 185 runs on the scoreboard. Canterbury failed to chase down the total as Auckland won the game by 27 runs. The last game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Central Districts are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 55%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 45%

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Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Finn Allen has been in marvellous form heading into this tournament as he has been a standout performer for Auckland in all formats this term. Looking at the numbers that he has posted in Ford Trophy it's hard to bet against him. In the opening game against Canterbury, Allen got off to a good start as he scored 26 off 17 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts and Auckland went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Central Districts registered an impressive win on both occasions. Central Districts scored the most sixes in the tournament but in these games, on both occasions Auckland managed to hit more sixes than Auckland. Looking at the fire power that Auckland has in the locker, we believe Auckland would score more sixes than Central Districts in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland to win 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts to win 1.77 Bet on 1xBet Auckland to win 2.12 Bet on Dafabet

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue. Pukekura Park hosted two T20 games last year and on both occasions the team batting first won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe showers during the game which can have a detrimental impact. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Joey Field All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the season as they were comprehensively beaten by Northern Knights in the opening game. They managed to turn things around as they avenged they loss and beat Northern Knights in the last outing.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell (c), James Neesham, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Finn Allen Batter Sean Solia Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper James Neesham Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland had a disappointing campaign last year as they finished sixth on the table. They kicked off their season in stunning fashion as they beat the defending champions Canterbury in the opening game. The last match was suspended due to rain.

Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Central Districts in this fixture 19-14. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Central Districts walked away with maximum points and they registered comprehensive wins on both occasions.

Head to Head:

Central Districts Win: 14

Auckland win: 19

Draw/NR: 3

Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Auckland and Central Districts head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign last term as both sides failed to make the playoffs last term. This year expectations are high as both sides have fared well in the Ford Trophy heading into this tournament. One of the main reasons for Central Districts struggles last year was the failure to get good starts in games which has continued into this season. In the two games thus far, Central Districts have managed an opening partnership of 12 and 2 and in both games they conceded a bigger opening stand. Both sides went head to head twice last season and in both games, Auckland managed an opening stand of 76 and 17. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in both games Auckland had a better opening stand than Central Districts which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Will Young to be Central Districts’s top batter

Will Young did not get a consistent run in the squad last year as he played just five games last year and scored 145 runs with an average of 29 which is pretty decent in T20 format. Young played his best game against Auckland last year as he scored 67 off 27 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

We are going to back Robert O’Donnell once again as he continued his brilliant form in this tournament and was sensational in the opening game against Canterbury as he scored 54 off 38 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Jayden Lennox was sensational last year and has continued his great run in this campaign as he has already bagged six wickets in two games. In the last matches Lennox destroyed Northern Knights as he ended up 4/15. Last year when both sides went head to head Lennox ended up with 2/15 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Lister to be Auckland’s top bowler

Ben Lister had a solid campaign last year as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland last season. Lister has managed to carry his form into this tournament as he was exceptional in the opening game against Canterbury as he ended up with 2/18 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.