CST (Central Districts) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction CST 45 % Chance of Winning CKI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.947 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Canterbury take centre stage in the ninth game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 30 at 8:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

After the disappointments of last year where Central Districts missed the playoffs, Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were comprehensively beaten by Northern Knights in the season opener but Central Districts bounced back in the next game as they posted a mammoth 206 runs on the scoreboard and eventually won the game by 56 runs. The last game was called off due to rain.

Canterbury got rattled in the opening game as they kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Auckland. Auckland batted first and posted 185 runs on the scoreboard. Canterbury batsmen failed to show up in the game as they were bowled out for 158 and eventually lost the game by 27 runs. The last game against Otago was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 45%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 55%

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Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Will Young had a decent campaign last year even though he did not get a consistent run in the team. In five matches, Young scored 145 runs with an average of 29 which is pretty decent in T20 format. In head to head games Young struggled to score well as he got out on a duck against Canterbury last year. In the last game once again Young failed to show up which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Chad Bowes had a sensational campaign last year as he was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in the last campaign. Even though Bowes did not fare well in the opening game against Auckland, we are going to back the Canterbury opener in this game as he scored 89 off 52 balls in the last head to head game against Central Districts which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Central Districts 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue. Pukekura Park hosted two T20 games last year and on both occasions the team batting first won the game. Looking at the weather conditions we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 65% chances of disruptions we believe showers during the game which can have a detrimental impact. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Joey Field All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the season as they were comprehensively beaten by Northern Knights in the opening game. They managed to turn things around as they avenged their loss and beat Northern Knights in the next game. The last game against Auckland was called off due to rain.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Bevon Jacobs, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, William ORourke, Michael Rae, Matthew Boyle, Fraser Sheat, Ken McClure, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Leo Carter Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Bevon Jacobs Bowler Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler William ORourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had a phenomenal season last term as they ended up with 24 points in the group stages and managed to top the group. But have failed to post points on the board as they lost the opening game against Auckland. The last game was suspended due to bad weather.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury have a slight edge over Central Districts in this fixture 16-14. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils. In the recent past, Canterbury has won three of the last four matches against Central Districts.

Head to Head:

Central Districts Win: 14

Canterbury win: 16

Draw/NR: 4

Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Central Districts to hit more sixes than Canterbury

Canterbury and Central Districts had contrasting campaigns last term as Canterbury had a stunning run in the group stages as they topped the group and qualified for the playoffs. On the other hand, Central Districts had a great start to the tournament but capitulated at the end as they lost each of the last four games and failed to make the playoffs. Even though Central Districts were second best in pretty much all the stats, one stat that they dominated in the last tournament was the number of sixes. Central Districts hit 63 sixes in the tournament which was the most sixes hit by a team even though they did not play the knockouts. On the other hand even though Canterbury played 11 games in the tournament they could only hit 48 sixes in the tournament which makes us believe Central Districts would hit more sixes in the game and you should encash on this opportunity in order to make some quick money.

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Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Josh Clarkson to be Central Districts’s top batter

Josh Clarkson was one of the most consistent run scorers for Central Districts last year as with 258 runs, Clarkson was the leading run scorer for his side in the last tournament. In the head to head games between the two sides, Clarkson scored 46 off 20 balls in the first game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leo Carter to be Canterbury’s top batter

Leo Carter was sensational last season as he was one of the most consistent batsman for Canterbury last season. Carter hit his peak form in the two games against Central Districts as he scored 88* in the first game and then scored 70* in the return fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Jayden Lennox was sensational last year and has continued his great run in this campaign as he has already bagged six wickets in two games. In the last matches Lennox destroyed Northern Knights as he ended up 4/15. Last year when both sides went head to head Lennox ended up with 2/15 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Even though Zakary Foulkes did not have a great game against Auckland in the season opener we are still going to go with him in the game. Foulkes was the leading wicket taker for Canterbury last season and in the last game against Central Districts he ended up with 3/22 bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.