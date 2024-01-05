Central Districts vs Northern Knights Match Prediction

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New Zealand

Central Districts take on Northern Knights in the eighth game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Saxton Oval, Nelson. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 06 at 08:55 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 281 runs, Dane Cleaver was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.
  • With 194 runs, Jeet Raval was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in the last campaign.

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Central Districts vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Central Districts did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they had one win in the first half of the campaign as Central Districts failed to make the playoffs. This season they got off to a great start against Otago but in the last match they fell short against Wellington who won the game by 11 runs.

Much like their opponents, Northern Knights struggled to make an impact last season as they had just two wins in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. This season they are unbeaten after two matches and in the last game they beat Wellington. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 45%

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Central Districts vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Bruce has had a solid start to the campaign as he has been the most consistent batter and has scored 44 and 24 in the two games which makes us believe Bruce will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter has been on of the most consistent batsman for Northern Knights heading into this game. In the opening game Carter scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last 13 of the 16 matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Will Young, Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Joey Field, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay



Predicted Playing XI




Jack Boyle

Batter

Will Young

Batter

Tom Bruce

Batter

William Clark

All-rounder

Curtis Heaphy

Wicket-keeper

Sam Cassidy

Batter

Angus Schaw

All-rounder

Joey Field

All-rounder

Jayden Lennox

Bowler

Brett Randell

Bowler

Blair Tickner

Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign last season but this year they got off with a win against Otago but in the last match they lost against Wellington.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Josh Brown, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval(c), Katene D Clarke, Robert ODonnell, Ben Pomare(w), Fergus Lellman, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner



Predicted Playing XI



Josh Brown

Batter

Joe Carter

Batter

Jeet Raval

Batter

Katene D Clarke

All-rounder

Ben Pomare

Wicket-keeper

Robert ODonnell

Batter

Fergus Lellman

All-rounder

Brett Hampton

All-rounder

Kristian Clarke

Bowler

Matthew Fisher

Bowler

Frederick Walker

Bowler



Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights are unbeaten after two matches. In the last game they beat Wellington and are currently third on the table.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have had an upper hand in this fixture against Central Districts 19-15. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 15

Northern Knights: 19

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Northern Knights head into this fixture after both sides have had a similar start to the campaign. Central Districts have one win and one loss in two matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Northern Knights are unbeaten after two games, with one win thus far, Northern Knights are currently third on the table. Even though Central Districts have had a better opening partnership in the two matches, their openers have struggled thus far as in two games Central Districts have an opening stand of 14 and 9. On the other hand, Northern Knights registered a 60 run opening stand which makes us believe Northern Knights will end up with better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights

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Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Jack Boyle to be Central Districts’ top batter

Jack Boyle was sensational in the last game against Wellington as he scored a brilliant half century and with 68 runs, Boyle is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval was unbeaten in the opening game as he scored 14. He was the shining light for Northern Knights last season as he scored 194 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Angus Schaw to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Angus Schaw was the standout bowler in the last game as he ended the game with best bowling figures. With four wickets thus far, Schaw is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Knights in ODIs and Tests this season. In the opening game he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Central Districts

Even though Northern Knights have had a upper hand in this fixture, Central Districts have had a better showing thus far as they dominated Otago in the last match. The bookmakers have sided with Central Districts in this match and we belive you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. ‌
  • Central Districts to win - 1.80 (Melbet)
  • Northern Knights to win - 2.00 (Melbet)
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