CST (Central Districts) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction CST 45 % Chance of Winning OVO 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Otago take centre stage in the 19th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the McLean Park, Napier. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 10 at 10:00 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Otago Chance of Winning

Otago had a disappointing start to the campaign as they were winless in the first three games. Otago managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after two wins in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table, two points off the playoff spots. In the last game, Otago outplayed the defending champions as Northern Knights were bowled out for 128 and Otago eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Central Districts have struggled throughout the season as they have one win in six games and another loss in the upcoming game could make things really hard for the Central Districts as they are currently fifth on the table, two points shy of Otago. In the last game, Central Districts failed to defend a first innings score of 158 against Wellington and eventually lost the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Otago are slight favourites heading into this game

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 45%

Otago’s chances of winning - 55%

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Central Districts vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jake Gibson had a phenomenal campaign last year as he ended up with 266 runs with an average of 33.25. Gibson did not have the best of games against Central Districts last season and this year has struggled to find consistency which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Bagley Wiggins did not have a great campaign last term and has once again struggled to score this term. In the four games thus far, Wiggins has scored 14 runs with an average of 3.50 which is pretty poor for a top order batsmen which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 1.73 Bet on 1xBet Otago to win 2.18 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts to win 1.73 Bet on Dafabet

Central Districts vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first at the venue is 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Joey Field All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the season as they were comprehensively beaten by Northern Knights in the opening game. They managed to turn things around as they avenged their loss and beat Northern Knights in the next game. Central Districts have two losses in the last three games.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago got overpowered against Wellington in the first two games as they lost both the games. Otago registered their first win of the tournament against Auckland and have two wins in the last three games.

Central Districts vs Otago Head to Head

Central Districts have edged Otago in this fixture. In 35 matches between the two sides, Central Districts have edged 17-13. Last year both sides went head to head twice and Otago did a double in the last campaign.

Head to Head:

Otago Win: 13

Central Districts win: 17

Draw/NR: 5

Central Districts vs Otago Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Otago haven’t had a great campaign thus far which makes this head to head encounter a must win for both sides. Otago had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the first two games but have managed to turn things around and have won two of the last three games. Otago and Central Districts squared off twice last season and on both occasions Otago won the game and more importantly they have a better opening partnership in both matches. This season Central Districts have struggled throughout the campaign and have been second best in all departments. So far this season, Central Districts have managed an opening stand of 2, 12, 7 and 2. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Central Districts has conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last four games which makes us believe Otago would have a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.

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Central Districts vs Otago Top Team Batters

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter

Dane Cleaver has been the most consistent batsmen for Central Districts in this campaign and has been the only batsmen for Central Districts who has shown up in this campaign. In the last three games, Cleaver scored 42, 47 and 29 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

Dean Foxcroft was sensational last year as he was the leading run scorer for his side and this year once again he has showcased his class and with 143 runs is the leading run scorer this term. Foxcroft scored 66 and 46* in the last two outings against Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Bevan Small to be Central Districts’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Bevan Small once again as he was sensational in the last game against Wellington as he ended up with 4/22. After an underwhelming performance in the opening game, Small managed to turn things around as he ended up with nine wickets in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler

Even though Travis Muller did not have a great outing in the last game, has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago in this tournament and with seven wickets is the leading wicket taker for Otago thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.