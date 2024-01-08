CST (Central Districts) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction CST 41 % Chance of Winning WFI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.608 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Wellington take centre stage in the 17th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the McLean Park, Napier. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 08 at 6:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Wellington have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have been by far the best side in the tournament thus far. Wellington played the first two matches against Otago, they won the first game by 74 runs and in the second game they destroyed Otago as they won the match with nine wickets to spare. Wellington surrendered their unbeaten run against Auckland in the last game.

Central Districts kickstarted their campaign with a loss against Northern Knights but managed to bounced back in the next game as they beat defending champions Northern Knights by 56 runs. Two of the next three games were suspended due to rain and in the last game against Canterbury, they lost the game by 33 runs. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites heading into this game.

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 41%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 59%

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Central Districts vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. Kelly has had a great start to the season as he scored 48 off 34 balls in the opening game against Otago but since then the runs seems to have dried up for him. Since then Kelly has scored 11, 9 and 7 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Will Young had a decent showing last year as he did not get a consistent run in the team but in five innings he scored 145 with an average 29. But things haven’t been all sunshine and rainbow thus far in this campaign as he has failed to show up in the last two games scoring one and five which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 2.18 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 1.69 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts to win 2.14 Bet on Dafabet

Central Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first at the venue is 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Joey Field All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the season as they were comprehensively beaten by Northern Knights in the opening game. They managed to turn things around as they avenged their loss and beat Northern Knights in the next game. They lost the last game against Canterbury and are currently fourth on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Tom Blundell Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Ian McPeake Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had a brilliant start to the campaign but surrendered their unbeaten run against Auckland in the last game and are currently second on the table.

Central Districts vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington have edged Central Districts in this fixture. In 34 matches between the two sides, Wellington have edged 18-13. Last year both sides went head to head twice and Wellignton won the first game the second game got suspended due to rain.

Head to Head:

Wellington Win: 18

Central Districts win: 13

Draw/NR: 3

Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Wellington have had a contrasting season as we hit the halfway mark in this campaign. On one hand, Wellington has managed to hit the ground running from the word go and even though they lost the last game against Auckland they have been sensational so far and are currently at top of the table. On the other hand, Central District’s season has been filled with inconsistency which is probably why they have one win in five games and are currently fourth on the table. One aspect where Central Districts have been consistent is the fact their openers have failed to show up in every game thus far. In the three games thus far, Central Districts have managed an opening partnership of 2, 12 and 7 and in all three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the last game between the two sides Wellington had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again post a better opening partnership than Central Districts.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter

Dane Cleaver has been the most consistent batsmen for Central Districts in this campaign and has been the only batsmen for Central Districts he has showed up in this campaign. In the last two games, Cleaver scored 42 and 47 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

Tim Robinson has had a sensational start to the season as he scored a brilliant 139 off 64 balls in the opening game against Otago. Robinson has continued his brilliant form as with 210 runs he is the leading run scorer for Wellington and averages 70 thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Bevan Small to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Bevan Small has been trusted with the ball after having just three appearance in the last campaign. After an underwhelming performance in the opening game, Small managed to turn things around as he ended up with 2/17 and 3/46 in the last two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Even though Nathan Smith did not have a great outing against Auckland in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he remains one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament. Smith has already backed eight wickets thus far in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.