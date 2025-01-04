Facts: With 281 runs, Dane Cleaver was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.

With 15 wickets, Logan van Beek was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the last campaign.

Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Central Districts did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they had one win in the first half of the campaign as Central Districts failed to make the playoffs. This season they got off to a great start against Otago as they managed to chase down the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Wellington got off to a great start last season as they made the playoffs last season where they were beaten by Canterbury. This season they went head to head against Northern Knights in the opening game and eventually lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 55%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 45%

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Central Districts vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jack Boyle did not have a great campaign last season as he struggled for consistency and was eventually dropped. In four matches, Boyle scored 67 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Abbas was one of the top batters for Wellington last season as he scored 206 runs in ten matches. Even though Abbas did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Sixes to be Central Districts 2.30 Bet on Batery Most Fours to be Wellington 1.90 Bet on Batery Total Sixes to be Under 11.5 1.80 Bet on Batery

Central Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last 12 of the 15 matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Will Young, Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Joey Field, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay







Predicted Playing XI









Jack Boyle Batter Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Curtis Heaphy Wicket-keeper Sam Cassidy Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Joey Field All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign last season but this year they got off to a winning start against Otago as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Gareth Severin, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Liam Dudding, James Hartshorn







Predicted Playing XI









Nick Greenwood Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Nick Kelly Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Gareth Severin Batter Peter Younghusband All-rounder Troy Johnson All-rounder Ian McPeake Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington were solid in the group stages as they made the playoffs last season. They were beaten by Northern Knights in the opening game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington have had an upper hand in this fixture against Central Districts 19-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 14

Wellington: 19

Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Central Districts and Wellington head into this fixture after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Central Districts went head to head against Otago in the opening game and they dominated the match from the start, they won the game with seven wickets to spare and also had a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand, Wellington got dominated by Northern Knights in the opening game who won the game with six wickets to spare. Wellington also conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day. We believe Central Districts will continue their winning momentum and will also have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy has been one of the most consistent players for Central Districts across all formats. In the opening game Heaphy was sensational as he scored 43 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly did not have a great start to the tournament, regardless we are going to back him once again as last season with 245 runs, Kelly was one of the most consistent players which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Jayden Lennox had a decent start to the campaign as he ended the match with bowling figures of 1/33. Last year with 13 wickets, Lennox had a brilliant campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler

Logan van Beek had a decent start to the campaign as he bagged a wicket against Northern Knights. With 15 wickets, Van Beek was also the leading wicket taker for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Central Districts Central Districts to win - 2.00 (Melbet)

Wellington to win - 1.80 (Melbet) Wellington have dominated this fixture against Central Districts as they have one defeat in the last five games. Central Districts have had a better start to the campaign which is probably even though the bookmakers have favoured Wellington you should back Central Districts as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







