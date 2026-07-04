Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Central Stags’ charge for a record fourth title continues as they take on rivals Aickland Aces in a Super Smash encounter at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on January 5 at 7.10 AM IST. The Stags are coming off a brilliant victory against Northern Brave and look set to overturn last year’s misfortunes with glory.

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Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Chance of Winning

Central Stags and Auckland Aces finished last season at par in the bottom half of the table with 16 points from 10 games, albeit the former were placed higher owing to a better net run rate. However, the Central Districts started off their Ford Trophy List-A campaign with a bang, racking up four victories in six encounter to cement their place at the top of the table. Auckland, on the other hand, had just one win from seven games and sat at the bottom of the table before the Super Smash got underway. Both teams have replicated a similar form in the T20 format as well but the Aces’ potential means the oddmakers have handed both sides equal odds of 1.90.

Our Prediction

Auckland Aces have won just one of their last five encounters, losing three and tying their latest game against the Otago Volts. Central Stags, meawnhile, are not only in good touch but also won their last Super Smash encounter against the Aces that took place last year. Setting a target of 177, the Stags had emerged triumphant by 10 runs and look to be the team with momentum on their hands this season as well.

Central Stags to win @ 1.90 (Melbet)

Auckland Aces to win @ 1.90 (Melbet)

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Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The two teams would be entering the contest on Saturday on the back of very strong showings in their previous encounter but with contrasting results. The Central Stags edged out Northern Brave in a high-scoring run chase by chasing down a massive target of 218 with three wickets and two balls to spare. The Auckland Aces, on the other hand, were left in despair against the Volts on Monday after they could only match the opposition score of 174 in a thrilling tie.

The result was a fine indication of the two teams’ form in the tournament, given how the Stags have shown a knack of finishing off games to be ranked second with two wins in three games having a net run rate of 0.221. The Aces, on the other hand, have only triumphed once in as many chances and are two points off their rivals, with a much worse net run rate of -0.520.

The Central Stags’ capped duo of Doug Bracewell and Dane Cleaver have been firing on all cylinders, as both contributed in big ways to the statement-making victory against Brave. Even Tom Bruce has shown his minerals and why he made it to the Black Caps side but more importantly, talisman and legendary Kiwi Ross Taylor seemed to rediscover his touch in the game with a blistering knock of 40 off just 14 balls that set the stage for victory.

Auckland have in their ranks as many as four capped players, of which three have huge experience in their bag. The stand-out names are Mark Chapman, an integral part of the national team with three T20I half-centuries to his name and speedster Lockie Ferguson, among the fastest and most skilful bowlers in the world. To add to that is Max O’Dowd, who burst to fame at the recent World T20 with some sensational performances for the Dutch, and opener George Worker with two T20I caps to his name. Even though the quartet has not lived up to expectations yet, it only seems a matter of time, which us why the bookmakers have handed both teams equal odds of 1.90.

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Match Toss Prediction

New Plymouth has hosted just two Super Smash fixtures in the ongoing summer so far, both of which culminated in successful run chases for the Stags. In fact, in six of the last seven encounters at the venue, the team chasing has run out as winners of the game and often in comfortable fashion. In the 21 Super Smash fixtures played at the venue, the team batting second has won 12 times while losing on nine occasions, thus pretty much guaranteeing that the captain winning the toss will choose to field first.

Weather Report

The day of the match has a strong winds warning attached to it as per Accuweather, with gusts expected to blow at speeds over 50 km/h. At the time of the encounter, there is a 70% chance of rain with cloud cover at 100% and humidity at 84%. The temperatures would hover around 20°C but that seems to hardly matter given the little chances there are of the match going through.

Central Stags News & Player List

Central Stags squad for Super Smash:Ma’ara Ave, Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Liam Dudding, Greg Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Jack Boyle, Will Clark, Mason Hughes, Brett Johnson, Ross Taylor.

Central Stags Predicted Playing XI:

Ben Smith Batsman Greg Hay Batsman Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket Keeper Ross Taylor Batsman Tom Bruce (C) Batsman Josh Clarkson Batsman Doug Bracewell All-rounder Brett Jonhson Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Stags Team Form

Central Stags have won three of its last five T20 encounters, including one against the Auckland Aces by 10 runs. Across formats, they have won six of their last nine white-ball clashes this and and started off their Super Smash campaign with two win and a loss.

Auckland Aces News & Player List

Auckland Aces squad for Super Smash:Will O’Donnell (C), Adithya Ashok, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Matt Gibson, Kyle Jamieson, Simon Keene, Ben Lister, Robert O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Quinn Sunde, Ross ter Braak, George Worker, Martin Guptill, Max O'Dowd

Auckland Aces Predicted Playing XI:

George Worker All-rounder Cole Briggs Batsman Mark Chapman All-rounder Robert O’Donnell (C) Batsman William O’Donnell (C) Batsman Sean Solia All-rounder Ben Horne Wicket-keeper batsman Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Auckland Aces Team Form

Auckland Aces have managed victory in just one of their last five T20s in the Super Smash, against Canterbury by four wickets. So far in the Super Smash, they have a win, tie and loss each in three games, while across the List-A and T20 formats they have just two wins in 10 games this season.

CS vs AA Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 31 T20 outings, in which Auckland Aces came out victorious 19 times holding a significant edge over Central Stag who just have 12 victories.

Total T20s played – 31

Auckland Aces wins – 19

Central Stags wins – 12

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Betting Odds

Dane Cleaver to score over 22.5 @1.832

With seven T20I caps earned last year, Dane Cleaver looks set to cement himself into the national setup with anothe impressive Super Smash season. The 30-year-old had last year once again starred for the Central Stags, top scoring for them with 369 runs in the tournament at a fantastic average of 46.12. This season, he was instrumental in the tournament opener against Wellington, being the sole contributor from the top order with a rapid 44 off 32 balls, and then followed it up with a 40 against Canterbury. In the latest encounter, his quickfire 32 off 21 in the top order was crucial for gaining momentum and spurring his team to the huge target at hand against Borthern Brave. Thus, he is bound to be in the headlines for Central Stags once again on Thursday.

CS vs AA Top Team Batters

Josh Clarkson to be Central Stags’ top batter

Josh Clarkson has been slowly rising the ranks in New Zealand’s domestic circuit with improved showings every year for the Central Districts. Last season, he piled on 201 runs in nine games in the Super Smash at an average of 33, adding to his impressive T20 record. He has began the 2022/23 with the same momentum, emerging with scores of 55(25), 46(20) and 58(29) in the three encounters. In his last 10 innings, Clarkson has 385 runs at an average of 42.78 and is his team’s leading run-getter by far obver the past 12 months with 259 in six innings at an average of 64.75, a feat he looks set to replicate on Thursday.

Mark Chapman to be Auckland Aces’s top batter

Mark Chapman would be looking to scale new heights in both the domestic and international circuit this new year having ensured 2022 was his much-awaited breakthrough year. The Hong Kong-born all-rounder plundered 154 runs at an average of 30.80 in eight T20Is last year, striking the ball at over 160. Even though he has struggled in the three games so far, the latest encounter provided a glimpse of his abilties with the 25 laced with a boundary and a maximum. Given the lack of other world-class or in-form options in the side, it would be upto Chapman to burst once again as he is bound to eventually and steer Auckalnd Aces to victory.

CS vs AA Top Team Bowlers

Tom Bruce to be Central Stags’ top bowler

A highly experienced campaigner, Tom Bruce would be playing is 100th T20 on Thursday while also having 17 T20I appearances to his name. A crafty off-spinner, the 31-year-old has recently grown in stature as a bowler and been the top pick for his time this year. He started off the streak with sensational fixtures of 3/4 in the last Ford Trophy game before the Super Smash began, and then followed it up with an excellent 2/27 in the tournament opener. The latest game saw him scalp three wickets once again conceding 34 runs, ensuring he has the best economy rate and average in the team by far three games into the event. Thus, he looks bound to be Central Stags’ strike bowler once again in New Plymouth.

Lockie Ferguson to be Auckland Aces’s top bowler

Lockie Ferguson tore apart the Super Smash last year with 17 wickets in 11 innings at a brilliant average of 16.11, while maintaining an economy rate of sub-eightWorth over INR 10 crores in the world’s most-anticipated T20 tournament the Indian Premier League. The pacer made strides on the international T20 circuit in 2022 as well, scalping 16 victims including career-best figures of 4/14. After returning empty-handed in the season opener, the 150 clicks-plus bowler got two wickets each in the ensuing encounters while maintaining an excellent economy rate of 7.41, the lowest for anyone in the team with more than two wickets. Lockie would be expected to spearhead the Auckland Aces attack to success against the Central Stags on Thursday.