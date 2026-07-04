Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Match Prediction

Match 7 of the ongoing Super Smash will see Central Stags going head-to-head with Canterbury Kings on December 30 at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The Kings, led by Cole McConchie, got off to a dream start this season, beating defending champions Northern Brave by nine wickets in the curtain raiser, but failed to carry the momentum against Auckland Aces in the following fixture, which they lost by four wickets. The Stags, on the other hand, have played only one match thus far against Wellington Firebirds in Palmerston North, where they had a heartbreak after closing on 212/7 in pursuit of 215. The contest between the Stags and the Kings will get underway at 7.10 AM IST.

Bet on Super Smash

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Chance of Winning

Keeping Kings’ valiant effort against the Firebirds in mind, the bookmakers have considered Tom Bruce and Co. favourites in this match, handing them odds of 1.67. The Kings, quite the opposite, have been rewarded with 2.1, despite the fact that they produced a spirited effort against Auckland in Christchurch, where the latter saw off the 148-run target with four wickets and three balls to spare.

As per the bookmakers, the Kings have a 59.88% probability of winning this fixture while the Stags’ probability of winning stands at 47.62%.

Our Prediction

The Kings are on a three-match winning streak in T20s against the Stags, and the aggression their batters showed against the Firebirds despite their bowlers’ lackluster performance was worth noting. Therefore, we will recommend the punters to keep faith in the Kings to win this game.

Central Stags to win @ 2.1(Melbet)

Canterbury Kings to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)

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Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In their previous encounter, the Stags bowlers, barring Tom Bruce, were hammered by the Auckland batters. Doug Bracewell, their leading fast bowler, conceded the most after giving away 57 runs off his four overs. Raymond Toole was punished as well, going for 17 runs an over in his two overs. It led Auckland to pile 214/6, which although seemed chasable at one point, thanks to a spirited performance by the Stags.

Half-centuries from Bruce and Josh Clarkson, coupled with Dane Cleaver’s 32-ball 42 kept the Stags in the hunt until the target proved too much to be chased down as they finished on 212/7.

In the tournament opener which was reduced to a 14-overs-a-side game, Chad Bowes shone with the bat, scoring 57 off 39 balls to help the Kings see off the target of 98 with seven balls in hand. Bowes continued his good work against Auckland as well, scoring 51 off 29 balls but his teammates failed to provide the support he required. As a result, they could only post 147/9 batting first, which Auckland chased in the final over with four wickets remaining.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Match Toss Prediction

Pukekura Park is yet to host a Super Smash fixture this season. In the last season at that venue, all three fixtures were won by the side that came to bat second. Even till Match 4, all captains had decided to field first after winning the toss. Thus, expect the captain, regardless of whichever team, to decide to bowl first after the flip of the coin.

Weather Report

As perworldweatheronline, there is no chance of rain in New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park on December 30 throughout the day and night, with cloud cover hovering around 16% to 41% during the match (starts at 2.40 PM local time). Surely, there won’t be any interruptions because of inclement weather.

Central Stags Player List

Central Stags squad for Super Smash:Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Ross Taylor, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Johnson, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Brett Randell, Seth Rance

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Smith Captain and batsman Greg Hay Batsman Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper batsman Ross Taylor Batsman Tom Bruce Captain and all-rounder Josh Clarkson Batsman Doug Bracewell All-rounder Brett Johnson All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Brett Randell Bowler

Central Stags Team Form

With four wins from six matches, the Stags were in impressive form in the Ford Trophy until it was paused for Super Smash. They were at the top of the points table, although did not face the Kings for once.

Canterbury Kings Player List

Canterbury Kings squad: Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Angus McKenzie, Todd Astle, William O’Rourke, Ed Nuttall, Blake Coburn

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Matthew Boyle Batsman Leo Carter Batsman Cole McConchie Captain and all-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper and batsman Mitchell Hay Batsman Henry Shipley All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Todd Astle Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler

Canterbury Kings Team Form

In the Ford Trophy, the Kings had three wins in six matches before the Super Smash began, helping them to claim the second place of the points table, only behind the Stags. After that, they had a mixed start in Super Smash, having won once and lost once.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Head to Head

The Stags and the Kings have met each other in 32 T20s so far, of which the Kings ended up winning 15 times. The Stags, on the other hand, had emerged victorious on 13 occasions while four matches were finished with no result. In their last five meetings, the Kings had three wins while the Stags had the last laugh on the other two occasions.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Betting Odds

Chad Bowes to score over 22.5 @1.8

South Africa-born Bowes scored an unbeaten 39-ball 57 against Northern Brave and followed it with a fiery 29-ball 51 against Auckland. In his last eight outings across formats, he crossed the 50-run mark five times. Adding to it, given the dream form he is in, this should be a safe bet for the punters.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Top Team Batsmen

Dane Cleaver to be Central Stags’ top batter @4.5

With 369 runs in nine matches at an extraordinary strike rate of 166.21, Cleaver finished as the leading run-getter for the Stags last season. He began the season just where he left off, scoring 44 off 32 balls in their opening fixture against Wellington Firebirds. Expect him to continue his sublime form against the Kings.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury Kings’ top batter @3.74

Bowes has been in stupendous form for a while now, having already tallied 108 runs in two matches this year at an aggressive strike rate of 158.82. Coming to open, he also top-scored for his side last season, where he aggregated 333 runs at 142.30. Without a doubt, the Kings will rely on him to keep up the good work.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Top Team Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Stags’ top bowler @4.2

Despite conceding 38 runs against the Firebirds, Lennox picked up two wickets from his four overs. He also had eight wickets in six matches in the previous campaign, averaging 21 and an economy rate of 8.40. Although Doug Bracewell finished as the leading wicket-taker among his teammates last time, he had played nine matches and had an average of 22 to get there. Hence, Lennox is expected to be the leader of the pack.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury Kings’ top bowler @3.5

Having already picked four wickets in two matches in Super Smash at an economy rate of just 5.27, Shipley is the outright favourite to be the pick of the Kings bowler against the Stags. Not to forget, he had 18 wickets in total last season, coming at an average of 14.11 and an economy rate of 7.25.