Central Stags vs Northern Brave Match Prediction

Northern Brave’s charge for a record fourth title continues as they take on rivals Central Stags in a Super Smash encounter at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on December 31 at 6.10 AM IST. The Brave are coming off a dominant victory against Otago and look set to replicate last year’s success.

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Central Stags vs Northern Brave Chance of Winning

Northern Brave are the reigning champions of the Super Smash, having cruised their way to the title in 2021/22 in handsome fashion. The side had won eight round-robin encounters and lost just one, gaining twice the points of Central Stags. Thereon, they raced to the final with Canterbury and a remarkable 56-run win saw them lift the title. However, Central Stags’ latest win over Canterbury in convincing fashion has propelled them to favourites for the tie, given Northern District’s struggles in The Ford Trophy, with odds of 1.67 as compared to 2.1 for Stags.

Our Prediction

Northern Brave won three of their last four encounters against the Central Stags, and lost to them last time way back in December 2020. Furthermore, the triumphs have come by considerable margins, of six wickets twice and 19 runs in the latest encounter, highlighting the encounters between the two sides were hardly fierce contests. All in all, the Brave look in much better shape once again this year and should emerge victorious without much ado.

Northern Brave to win @ 1.67(Melbet)

Central Stags to win @ 2.10 (Melbet)

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Central Stags vs Northern Brave Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The two teams would be entering the contest on Saturday on the back of very strong showings in their previous respective encounter. While the Central Stags edged out Canterbury in a high-scoring run chase, the Northern Brave flashed their way to victory in commanding fashion against the Otago Volts. Similarly, the teams endured tough outings in the season opener as the Stags got pummelled for 214 by Wellington while the Brave fell victims to a rain-curtailed match against Canterbury. Even so, the Brave’s net run rate stands at an impressive 0.880, significantly higher than their upcoming opponent’s 0.187.

In their ranks, the Brave have three experienced capped players in skipper Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert and all-rounder Mitchell Santner who ranks amongst the best all-rounders in T20s across the world. In addition, they have prolific domestic performers Joe Carter and Henry Cooper, further aided by the entry of Dutch spinner Tim Pringle who has already made a mark with his bowling.

On the other hand, the Central Stags’ capped duo of Doug Bracewell and Dane Cleaver are well out of favour for selection in the national T20 team, the former having last played a T20I over a year ago. The legendary Ross Taylor is also long retired and well past his heydays, while the team is also deprived of regular domestic performers. Therefore, the Brave are yet again the obvious favourites for the upcoming encounter, carrying excellent odds of 2.10 compared to Central Stags 1.67.

Central Stags vs Northern Brave Match Toss Prediction

New Plymouth has hosted just one Super Smash fixture in the ongoing summer so far, where the Stags managed to chase down 187 against Canterbury. In fact, in five of the last six encounters at the venue, the team chasing has run out as winners of the game and often in comfortable fashion. In the 20 Super Smash fixtures played at the venue, the team batting second has won 11 times while losing on nine occasions, thus pretty much guaranteeing that the captain winning the toss will choose to field first.

Weather Report

The match is expected to be played in cool and cloudy conditions, with the temperature hovering in the lower 10s of degree centigrade alongside 60% cloud coverage. There is negligible chance of precipitation according to Accuweather, so users can gear in for a full exciting T20 contest.

Central Stags News & Player List

Central Stags squad for Super Smash:Ma’ara Ave, Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Liam Dudding, Greg Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Jack Boyle, Will Clark, Mason Hughes, Brett Johnson, Ross Taylor.

Central Stags Predicted Playing XI:

Ben Smith Batsman Greg Hay Batsman Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket Keeper Ross Taylor Batsman Tom Bruce (C) Batsman Josh Clarkson Batsman Doug Bracewell All-rounder Brett Jonhson Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Stags Team Form

Central Stags have lost four of its last six T20 encounters, including one against the Northern Brave by 19 runs. Across formats, they have lost two of their last four clashes as well and started off their Super Smash campaign with a win and a loss in two games.

Northern Brave News & Player List

Northern Brave squad for Super Smash:Jeet Raval (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Joe Carter, Mitchell Santner, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson

Northern Brave Predicted Playing XI:

Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper batsman Katene Clarke Batsman Jeet Raval (C) Batsman Joe Carter Batsman Mitchell Santner All-rounder Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Brave Team Form

Northern Brave have romped to victory in four of their last five T20s in the Super Smash, including one in the final against Canterbury by 56 runs to clinch the title last season. In their latest clash, they chased down the target of 124 set by Otago Volts in just 15.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.

CS vs NB Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 30 T20 outings, in which Northern Brave came out victorious 17 times holding a significant edge over Central Stag who just have 13 victories.

Total T20s played – 30

Northern Brave wins – 17

Central Stags wins – 13

Central Stags vs Northern Brave Betting Odds

Josh Clarkson to score over the mark set by bookmakers

Josh Clarkson has been slowly rising the ranks in New Zealand’s domestic circuit with improved showing every year for the Central Districts. Last season, he piled on 201 runs in nine games in the Super Smash at an average of 33, adding to his impressive T20 record. He continued with the same momentum in the series opener this year, inching his team ever so close to victory with a flamboyant 55 in just 25 deliveries against Wellington, before ensuring they cross the line in the latest game with a match-winning unbeaten 46 off just 20 balls. In his last nine innings, Clarkson has 327 runs at an average of 40.88 and is bound to be in the runs once again in New Plymouth.

CS vs NB Top Team Batters

Dane Cleaver to be Central Stags’ top batter

Having earned seven T20I caps in less than a month earlier in the year by breaking into a highly competitive side, Dane Cleaver has cemented his reputation as one of New Zealand domestic circuit’s finest of the present generation. The 30-year-old last year once again starred for the Central Stags in the Super Smash, top scoring for them with 369 runs in nine innings at a fantastic average of 46.12. Cleaver was again instrumental in the tournament opener against Wellington, being the sole contributor from the top order with a rapid 44 off 32 balls, and then followed it up with a 40 against Canterbury. Thus, he is bound to lead the headlines for Central Stags once again on Saturday.

Tim Seifert to be Northern brave’s top batter

Even though Tim Seifert fell out of the Kiwis’ T20 plans last year due to the emergence of Finn Allen, the wicketkeeper batter continues to do wonders in the domestic circuit. Last season, he piled on 239 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 29.87, including striking a swashbuckling 88*. Even in the team’s latest match against Otago Volts, he led the side to victory from the front, setting a solid foundation with a well-made 36 off 24 balls in a low run chase. Thus, Tim Seifert is the obvious pick to be the best willow-wielder against the Central Stags on Saturday.

CS vs NB Top Team Bowlers

Doug Bracewell to be Central Stags’ top bowler

A highly experienced campaigner, Doug Bracewell has represented the Blackcaps in 20 T20Is and has scalped as many wickets. He has an impressive 86 wickets in 82 T20s as well and was the star campaigner with the ball for the Stags in the last campaign. The right-arm pacer ended with 14 wickets in 9 outings, the second most for the team after the currently dropped Seth Rance, at a commendable average of 22. Even though Bracewell was humiliated in the tournament opener by being hit for 57 runs without any success, his form prior to the match had been excellent with seven wickets in four encounters. Thus, expect the 32-year-old to bounce back strongly and spearhead the attack for the Stags.

Mitchell Santner to be Northern Brave’s top bowler

Mitchell Santner has quickly established himself as a world-class spinner and amongst the best all-rounders in the world in the shortest format of the game. He emulated his recent success on the international stage in the Super Smash opener as well, returning otherworldly figures of 2/19 even as the opposition piled on 200-plus runs. Over the last year, Santner has been his team’s record wicket-taker with 10 in 7 innings at a tremendous average of 15.30 and is set to lead the way once again on Saturday.