Central Stags vs Otago Volts Match Prediction

Central Stags would hope for a fifth straight win in their Super Smash campaign when they take on rivals Otago Volts at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on January 21, beginning at 7:10 AM IST. Otago, however, are coming off a clinical victory against Wellington and might provide a stern challenge to the present leaders.

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Central Stags vs Otago Volts Chance of Winning

Central Stags have improved a fair way from their last campaign where they managed just four wins from 10 games, having equalled that tally in the ongoing season with four matches still to go. Otago Volts, similarly, have had a marked upgrade in their brand of cricket albeit it has not been nearly enough to challenge for the title, at least as of now. They have just managed two wins in six games, which is somehow already better from last season where they had just one win in 10 games. Thus, while Otago have begun the season much better this time around, they still remain quite a distance away from the potential and form that Central Stags carry as favourites, with odds of 1.4 as compared to 2.75 for Volts.

Our Prediction

Central Stags romped their way to victory against Otago in both of their T20 games last season, proving their dominant status in New Zealand in the game’s shortest format. The three-time champions are at the top of the table in the ongoing season by a significant four points while having an impressive run rate of 0.534. Otago are six points off their upcoming opponents in the bottom half of the table, their net run rate a negative 0.01. All in all, the Stags look in much better shape once again this year and should emerge victorious without much ado.

Central Stags to win @ 1.4 (Melbet)

Central Stags to win @ 2.75 (Melbet)

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Central Stags vs Otago Volts Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Central Stags have been dominant of late, winning four games on the trot and by considerable margins. Replete with domestic stars, the team’s talents have been delivering with the likes of Josh Clarkson and Dane Cleaver piling on the runs while Jayden Lennox and Raymond Toole provide the team with important breakthroughs.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, are yet to get into top gear midway through the tournament, stranded in the middle of the table with hot and cold performances. Even in their latest outing against the Wellington Firebirds, the Volts almost squandered a win while chasing a lowly 121. At one stage they were 98/5 and nearly lost the plot although they did make it across the line in the last over eventually courtesy of a solid sixth wicket partnership. Even Dean Foxcroft’s heroics upon his return to the Pacific islands have not been enough to propel his team to greatness, despite the all-rounder leading both the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for the season.

Therefore, the Stags are yet again the obvious favourites for the upcoming encounter, carrying excellent odds of 1.4 compared to Otago Volts’ 2.75.

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming Super Smash encounter is the only match in the tournament scheduled to be played at the Saxton Oval. In both the men’s T20Is that have taken place at the venue, the Kiwis emerged victorious after batting first by margins of 47 runs and 14 runs against the West Indies and England respectively. As for the two women’s T20Is that have taken place there, the sides chasing and defending ended up triumphant once each. Overall, past evidence seems to suggest that the captain winning the toss is most likely to choose to bat first.

Weather Report

Nelson is expected to experience a sunny Saturday afternoon with pleasant winds of 19 km/h. There are zero chances of rain as perworldweatheronline, with expected humidity of 58% and no cloud cover. However, the stadium may be the victim of moderate rainfall in the morning but it should not affect the T20 game taking place in its entirety.

Central Stags News & Player List

Central Stags squad for Super Smash:Ma’ara Ave, Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Liam Dudding, Greg Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Jack Boyle, Will Clark, Mason Hughes, Brett Johnson, Ross Taylor.

Central Stags Predicted Playing XI:

Ben Smith Batsman Greg Hay Batsman Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket Keeper Ross Taylor Batsman Tom Bruce (C) Batsman Josh Clarkson Batsman Doug Bracewell All-rounder Brett Jonhson Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Stags Team Form

Central Stags have won all of their last four T20 encounters. In fact, they have won their last four T20 meetings against the Otago Volts, the triumphs coming by huge margins of 53 runs and 5 wickets twice each respectively.

Otago Volts News & Player List

Otago Volts squad for Super Smash:Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Andrew Hazeldine

Otago Volts Predicted Playing XI:

Hamish Rutherford (C) Batsman Dale Phillips Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Josh Finnie Batsman Thorne Parks Wicket-keeper batsman Llew Johnson Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago Volts Team Form

Otago Volts have only managed to eke out two victories in their last five T20 encounters, losing one, tying one while another yielded no result. They last won against the Stags in the shortest format over three years ago and are going through a lull in their form at the moment.

CS vs OV Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 28 completed T20 outings, in which Central Stags came out victorious 17 times holding a significant edge over Otago Volts who just have 11 victories.

Total T20s played – 28

Central Stags wins – 17

Central Stags wins – 11

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Betting Odds

Dane Cleaver to score over 22.5 @1.832

Exceptionally talented like his cousin Kane Williamson, Dane Cleaver looks set to cement himself into the national setup with another impressive Super Smash season. The 30-year-old had last year once again starred for the Central Stags, top scoring for them with 369 runs in the tournament at a fantastic average of 46.12. This season, he was instrumental in the tournament opener against Wellington, being the sole contributor from the top order with a rapid 44 off 32 balls, and then followed it up with a 40 against Canterbury. In the latest encounter, his quickfire 32 off 21 in the top order was crucial for gaining momentum and spurring his team to the huge target at hand against Northern Brave. Already averaging 39 this season, Dane Cleaver is bound to be in the headlines for Central Stags once again on Thursday.

CS vs OV Top Team Batters

Josh Clarkson to be Central Stags’ top batter

Josh Clarkson has been slowly rising the ranks in New Zealand’s domestic circuit with improved showings every year for the Central Districts. Last season, he piled on 201 runs in nine games in the Super Smash at an average of 33, adding to his impressive T20 record. He began 2022/23 with the same momentum, emerging with scores of 55(25), 46*(20) and 58(29) in the three encounters. In his last 10 innings, Clarkson has 391 runs at an average of 35.55 and is his team’s leading run-getter by far over the past 12 months in T20s with 182 runs in five innings at an average of 45.50, a feat he looks set to replicate on Thursday.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago Volts’ top batter

The young all-rounder has burst onto the scene in the ongoing Super Smash, providing yet another strong batting option for an already stacked national team. Having struck 763 runs in 25 T20s at a brilliant average of 42.38 and a strike rate of 126, the 24-year-old began the season with a statement-making 73 off just 57 deliveries albeit in a losing cause. He has followed up the innings with knocks of 12, 44, 69 and 26, the half-century laced with four fours and three maximums in a thrilling tied clash against Auckland. Thus, all hopes will be pinned on Dean Foxcroft when the Otago Volts take the field in Hamilton.

CS vs OV Top Team Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Stags’ top bowler

Having blossomed late onto the domestic scene, Jayden Lennox has been raising eyebrows with his Super Smash performances. The 28-year-old already has 23 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 17.08 while maintaining an economy rate under 7.5. In his last two T20s both of which came against Auckland, the left-arm finger spinner scalped three and two wickets respectively, rising to second in the tournament’s wicket-takers charts with nine scalps at an exceptional average of 15.88. Thus, he looks bound to be Central Stags’ strike bowler once again in New Plymouth.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago Volts’ top bowler

Even though Dean Foxcroft picked up a dreamy five-for against Auckland to start the season,, up-and-coming pacer Michael Rae has overtaken his teammate with outstanding performances and incredible consistency. He is leading the Super Smash in wickets at the moment, with 10 wickets in his five matches at an average of 8.40. His two last outings, a One Day and a T20 respectively, have both begot three wickets each, taking his record for Otago over the last year to 11 T20 wickets at an average of 11.09. All of Otago Volts’ hopes will be on Michael Rae to emerge as their top bowler once again.