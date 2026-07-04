Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Northern Brave will square off against Auckland Aces in match no. 21 of the Super Smash 2022-23 on January 22 at 6:10 AM IST. Brave are second last in the points table and would be hoping to improve their position with another win at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Auckland Aces are currently at the bottom of the points table and desperately need a victory in the next match.

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Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces Chance of Winning

Going into the contest, Northern Brave possess a superior bowling attack as compared to their opposition, having restricted their rivals to totals of 123, 136 and 154 so far. On the other hand, Auckland Aces conceded totals of 147, 165, 174, and 153, the two 160+ scores a real indication of their woes. Expecting the Northern Bravee bowling attack to rattle the opposition batters, bookmakers have assigned winning odds of 1.57 in their favour while Auckland Aces have been attributed winning odds of 2.25.

Our Prediction

While taking on an opponent with a strong bowling attack, Auckland Aces would miss their key bowler Benjamin Lister due to national duty. He has been consistently taking wickets for the side in the tournament but his absence might hinder Auckland Aces’s attempts at troubling the Northern Brave’s batters.

NB to win @ 1.57 (Melbet)

AA to win @ 2.25 (Melbet)

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NB vs AA Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Super Smash 2022-23 has been a very average campaign for the Norther Brave so far, with the team managing to win only two matches from the five they have played so far (one match was abandoned due to rain). Katene Clarke has been the top-scorer for the team with 134 runs at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of 125.23. The team’s batting has been a main concern as none of its batters average over 30. Jeet Raval was expected to steer the team’s efforts with the willow but he has been disappointing so far, apart from a half-century against Central Stags, scoring below 20 in every game.

Nevertheless, bowling is an area of strength for the team as they have won two matches out of three while batting second. Brett Hampton has been the top wicket-taker for them with seven wickets from four inning, while Tim Pringle has impressed as well with six wickets from five innings ar an economy of 6.94. Infact, six bowlers in the team have an economy below eight, highlighting their effectiveness.

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, need to get their act together as soon as possible to advance in the tournament as they have only two wins from seven games. Cole Briggs has been the highest run-scorer for the team with 180 runs in six innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 130.43. Batting is the team’s strength considering they have three batters who have scored more than 150 runs in the ongoing season. However, Auckland Aces’s bowling has further weakened with the unavailability of Benjamin Lister.

Sean Solia has been brilliant for the team, taking eight wickets from seven innings, but he is the second most expensive bowler for them and has leaked runs at an economy of 8.60. Adithya Ashok and Danru Ferns have been disappointing as well with their form. Ashok has scalped three wickets in the competition so far while Ferns just has a single wicket to his name. Auckland Aces will need to work on their bowling to win the next game and outplay their opponents.

NB vs AA Match Toss Prediction

Fielding has been the only choice made by the team winning the toss in the last five matches played at this venue. Additionaly, only once has the team batting first won, making it evident that the conditions clearly favour the chasing team. Considering the trend followed on the surface so far and the results supporting the decisions, teams are expected to stick to the pattern and opt to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

Rain might interfere in the first hour of play on Sunday, according toworldweatheronline, but the sky would clear up after that and the spectators can expect a full contest. The conditions might assist pace bowlers in the first innings considering the strong winds expected to be blowing at the time along side a cloud cover of around 45-50%.

NB Player List

NB squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Peter Bocock, Kristian Clarke, Scott Johnston

Official squad not announced yet

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Batsman and Wicket Keeper Katene Clarke Batsman Jeet Raval Batsman Joe Carter Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Joe Walker Bowler

NB Team Form

Northern Brave have won two matches andlost two of their last five games. One match was abandoned due to rain. The results show that they are carrying average form but would be hopeful of defeating the opponents with some quality bowling.

AA Player List

AA squad for Super Smash:George Worker, Cole Briggs, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell (c), Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker All-rounder Cole Briggs Batsman and Wicket Keeper William O’Donnell Batsman Robert O’Donnell All-rounder Sean Solia All-rounder Ben Horne Batsman and Wicketkeeper Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Ross ter Braak Bowler

AA Team Form

In their last five matches, Auckland Aces have managed one tie, lost three and registered a solitary victory against Wellington. The team needs to pull up their socks and find winning ways to make a comeback in the tournament from the lowest position on the table.

NB vs AA Head to Head

30 matches were completed between these two sides and Northen Brave have a better record, winning 17, while Auckland Aces emerged as the winner on 13 occasions.

Matches Played - 30

Northern Brave - 17

Auckland Aces - 13

NB vs AA Betting Odds

Highest opening partnership - Auckland Aces @ 2.1

Cole Briggs has been decent at the top for Auckland Aces, crossing crossed the 30-run mark thrice in his last four innings. Considering his recent form, the batter is expected to provide a good start to the team and you can keep faith on him to establish a formidable opening stand with George Worker on Sunday.

NB vs AA Top Team Batsmen

Katene Clarke to be NB’s top batter @ 4

Katene Clarke has been the highest run-getter for his team. He has scored 134 runs in five innings with an average of 26.80. The batter also has two knocks of 41 and 49 to his name in the season and has been scoring runs frequently. The key contributor with the bat for Northern Brave would be expected to play another impressive knock when he takes on the Auckland Aces.

Cole Briggs to be AA’s top batter @ 4.5

Cole Briggs has contributed with 180 runs in six innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 130.43. He also scored a fifty earlier in the tournament and the team will rely on him to provide them with a blistering start to the innings.

NB vs AA Top Team Bowlers

Brett Hamptonto be NB’s top bowler @ 5

Brett Hampton has been the highest wicket-taker for the team so far, with seven wickets from four innings at an economy of 7.15. His bowling average is a sensational 8.85, and the strike rate an even more impressive 7.4. Although Hampton hasn’t been bowling his full quota of four overs, the all-rounder has a knack of picking wickets and has scalped at least one victim in each match he has bowled.

Sean Soliato be AUD’s top bowler @ 7

Sean Solia has been brilliant with the ball for Auckland Aces, taking eight wickets in seven innings at an economy of 8.60. His bowling average of 23.2 and a strike rate of 16.1 make for an impressive reading. Solia overall has 21 T20 wickets and his recent form indicates that he can be the top bowler for his side in the fixture.