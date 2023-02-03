Northern Brave vs Central Stags Match Prediction ND 60 % Chance of Winning CD 40 % Bet Now! Northern Brave will lock horns against Central Stags in match no. 27 of the Super Smash 2022-23 at Seddon Park, Hamilton on February 3 eyeing their fourth win of the tournament. Central Stags would like to grab a win and climb up to the second spot in the points table when the match starts at 11:10 AM IST.

Facts Jayden Lennox has scalped five wickets from three matches against Northern Knights and that makes him te probable highest wicket-taker for Central Stags.

Apart from Tim Seifert, Northern Districts’ other opener Katene Clarke has been going through a decent run scoring 150 runs from seven innings and has also played two significant knocks of 41 and 49. He will be one of the players to watch out for.

In his first match of the Super Smash 2022-23, Neil Wagner was superb with the ball taking three wickets for 26 runs. With his experience of international stage, Wagner is expected to shine with the ball in the fixture.

Northern Brave vs Central Stags Chance of Winning

Northern Brave have dominated the head to head record in recent games between these two sides. They have won three out of the last five meetings and the bookmakers expect the side with Tim Seifrt’s explosive batting at the top and quality seamers like Scott Kuggeleijn and Neil Wagner having the ability to trouble opposition batters. Considering this, Northern Brave have been handed the winning odds of 1.8 while Central Stags are assigned with 1.91 winning odds.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

NB vs CS Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Northen Brave have played nine games in the tournament so far winning three fixtures out of them while suffering a defeat in three games. The remaining fixtures were abandoned and the team stands in the fourth position in the points table. Katene Clarke and Tim Seifert have been the major contributors for the team with the bat as they have amassed 150 and 152 runs respectively. However, from the four batters who have crossed the 100-run mark in the competition so far only one average over 30. Also, Seifert is the only batter from these four, who has a strike rate of more than 130.

Brett Hampton and Kristian Clarke have been impressive taking eight and seven wickets respectively. Also, the bowling unit of the team has been economical as four bowlers have an economy below seven. Overall, the team’s bowling unit looks good but they will have work on the batting department to succeed in the upcoming fixture.

Central Stags have managed to win four matches while losing the same number of games. Tom Bruce has been brilliant with the bat scoring 216 runs with an average of 36 and a decent strike rate of 151.04. Josh Clarkson has scored 213 runs with an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 174.59. Apart from these two, Dane Cleaver and Will Young have been also making some crucial contributions with the bat.

Jayden Lennox and Raymond Toole have been brilliant with the ball taking 15 and 11 wickets respectively. Further, Lennox has bowled with an impressive economy of 7.66. Also, four of the bowlers have a strike rate below 20 and that highlights the bowling unit’s strength.

NB vs CS Match Toss Prediction

Historically, the teams batting first have a slight advantage on the ground as the team batting first has won 20 matches out of 34 domestic T20 games. 14 are won by the chasing team and so they might face trouble while batting second. All the matches scheduled on the venue earlier this season were abandoned.

In the last five games played in Hamilton, the teams winning the toss have opted to bowl first. Also their decision was mostly converted into results as the chasing team emerged out to be winner on four occasions. So, considering the results of the last five matches, the team winning the coin toss is likely to opt in for bowling.

Weather Report

According to Worldweatheronline.com, it is a highly likely possibility that the game will washed out by rain. There is between 70 to 80% rain probability throughout the game. With a strong possibility of another match being abandoned on this ground, it will be the third match of the season in Hamilton where rain will play a spoilport.

NB Player List

NB squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee

Official squad not announced yet.

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman and wicketkeeper Jeet Raval Batsman Joe Carter Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

NB Team Form

Out of their last five matches in the Super Smash this season, three were abandoned without a ball bowled. However, the team won the two completed fixtures and would be confident enough to ride on their winning momentum and take another win home.

CS Player List

CS squad for Super Smash:Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Jayden Lennox, Bevan Small, Ben Smith, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Raymond Toole, Ross Taylor, Liam Dudding

Official squad to be announced yet.

Predicted Playing XI

Bayley Wiggins Batsman and wicketkeeper Ben Smith Batsman Will Young Batsman Tom Bruce All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder William Clark All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

CS Team Form

In their last five matches, Central Stags have managed to win only one match while they suffered defeat in three games. One fixture was abandoned. However, the team would look forward to turning the tide and find back the winning ways in the tournament.

NB vs CS Head to Head

Northern Brave dominated the head-to-head record between both sides by winning 17 games out of 31 they played. Central Stags have won 14 fixtures against their opponents.

Matches played - 31

Northern Brave - 17

Central Stags - 14

NB vs CS Betting Odds

Bayley Wiggins to score under 18.5 @1.91

Ever since Bayley Wiggins has started playing for his team in the Super Smash, he has been below par. The form of the opener has been a cause of concern for the team with only one decent knock of 41 runs from four matches. He has scores of 0, 2, and 5 in the other three matches and so likely to play another knock below the mentioned mark by the bookmaker.

NB vs CS Top Team Batsmen

Tim Seifert to be NB’s top batter @3.2

Seifert has been brilliant for the franchise with the bat this season playing three knocks of 30+ from six innings. He has scored 152 runs with an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 153.53. Considering the current form of the wicketkeeper-batter, he is expected to be the top batter for his side in the match.

Tom Bruce to be CS’ top batter @5

Tom Bruce is the leading run-scorer for the teams with 216 runs from seven innings with an average of 36 and a strike rate of 151.04. Also, he has scored two fifties and is leading the batting unit with consistency. Bruce is expected to shine once again with the willow and be the top batter for his team.

NB vs CS Top Team Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be NB’s top bowler @5

Kristian Clarke has picked seven wickets from five innings with an economy of 8.76. Also, he has an impressive strike rate of 14.5 apart from being a consistent wicket-taker for the team. Considering his recent form, Clarke is likely to shine with the ball and be the top bowler amongst the set of bowlers in the team.

Jayden Lennoxto be CS’ top bowler @3.74

Lennox has been in sensational form this season taking 15 wickets from eight matches with an economy of 7.66. The strike rate of 12 and a bowling average of 15.33 highlights his red hot form. Lennox is likely to bowl another superb spell against Northern Brave and so he will be the top bowler for the team.