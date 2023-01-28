Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Match Prediction ND 80 % Chance of Winning WELL 20 % Bet now! Wellington Firebirds would seek to end a dreadful run of form by registering their first win in six games in the Super Smash when they take on Northern Brave at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 28, beginning at 6:10 AM IST. Meanwhile, the Brave cannot afford to lose either given they avoid risking severely denting their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Facts Tom Blundell scored a blistering 70 off 49 for Wellington in their latest Super Smash encounter against Canterbury, his first of the season, while no other to reach the mark of 30 – making him the obvious pick to be the team’s highest run getter.

Since Nick Kelly and Devan Vishvaka have started opening the innings for Wellington, the outfit has averaged 5.25 runs for the first wicket (across four games) – the worst by quite some distance in the Super Smash across all teams.

Neil Wagner returned sensational figures of 4-1-26-3 in his first Super Smash appearance of the ongoing edition, adding to his brilliant start to the domestic year having already taken nine-scalps in the Ford Trophy, including a five-wicket haul.

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Chance of Winning

The season so far might not have been as glamorous as expected for the Northern Brave but the outfit has shown glimpses time and again of why they are the defending world champions. Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have seemed like a distant shadow of their past selves, their present form not letting betray even slightly the fact that they are record four-time champions. Thus, the potential and form that Northern Brave carry make them the favourites, with odds of 1.805 as compared to 2.005 for Firebirds.

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Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Northern Brave would be coming into the match on the back of a clinical victory against the Auckland Aces by 37 runs. A commanding batting performance helped them post 172/5 before the bowlers bowled out the opposition for a paltry 135. The Firebirds, on the other hand, lost a close encounter against Canterbury, succumbing in defence of a score with a ball to spare. In fact, Wellington have lost their last three games in the Super Smash in the last over while defending totals of 148, 153 and 120 respectively.

The Firebirds’ batting woes can be highlighted by the fact that after seven completed games, none of their players have been able to surpass the 150 run-mark, with five only barely managing to breach the 100-run milestone. Even the Brave, who have not performed well either with the bat in the ongoing season, have two top-order batsmen with 150 runs or more.

More importantly, Brave’s bowling firepower ensures the batters need not do too much, with four of them maintaining an economy of under seven and three others boasting a sub-eight economy. For comparison, the Firebirds have only one regular bowler who has conceded runs at less than seven an over, while three of his teammates have conceded less than eight.

Therefore, with superiority in both the batting and bowling departments, the Brace are yet again the obvious favourites for the upcoming encounter, carrying excellent odds of 1.805 compared to Wellington Firebirds’ 2.005.

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Match Toss Prediction

Hamilton is yet to host a Super Smash fixture in the ongoing summer so far, with the game scheduled between Northern Brave and Otago Volts abandoned without a ball bowled. Nevertheless, in the two completed games there last season, the Brave had managed to win once while batting first and the other time while chasing. In the 16 T20s that have taken place at the venue in total, teams batting first have won seven times as compared to the eight times for the team batting second. Given that the Brave has won two of its three games while batting second itself, while Wellington is yet to lose while chasing, the winning captain is ought to opt to bat second.

Weather Report

Hamilton is expected to experience heavy rain throughout the first half of Saturday, with total precipitation by the end of the afternoon forecasted to be nearly 10 mm. Even though the rain is expected to get lighter in the afternoon with a slight increase in temperature from around 18C to 22C and decreased cloud coverage, the evening has further heavy rain predicted as perworldweatheronline. Thus, there is little chance of a full game taking place at Seddon Park on January 28.

Northern Brave News & Player List

Northern Brave squad for Super Smash:Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (C), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Peter Bocock, Kristian Clarke, Scott Johnston

[Official squad yet to be announced]

Northern Brave Predicted Playing XI:

Tim Seifert Batsman and Wicket Keeper Katene Clarke Batsman Jeet Raval Batsman Joe Carter Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Brave Team Form

Northern Brave have won two of their last four T20 encounters but more importantly, triumphed in their last three T20 meetings against the Wellington Firebirds. Across all competitions, the side has won seven of its 12 completed fixtures this season.

Wellington Firebirds News & Player List

Wellington Firebirds squad for Super Smash:Troy Johnson (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devan Vishvaka, Jakob Bhula, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Tim Robinson, Adam Milne, Logan van Beek, Callum McLachlan, Ollie Newton, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Luke Georgeson

Wellington Firebirds Predicted Playing XI:

Devan Vishvaka Batsman Nick Kelly All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Captain and batsman Nathan Smith All-rounder Jakob Bhula Batsman Logan van Beek Bowler Ollie Newton Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Firebirds Team Form

Wellington Firebirds are currently on a four-match T20 losing streak and have just one win across all formats in their last six games. They last won a game on January 10, nearly three weeks ago, and last trumped the Stags in the shortest format over two years ago.

NB vs WF Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 33 completed T20 outings, in which Northern Brave came out victorious 19 times holding a significant edge over Wellington Firebirds who just have 14 victories.

Total T20s played – 33

Northern Brave wins – 19

Wellington Firebirds wins – 14

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Betting Odds

Wellington Firebirds to have a low first-wicket partnership

Ever since Finn Allen departed for the limited-overs tour of India, the Wellington Firebirds have suffered with stability at the top. Both openers Nick Kelly and Devan Vishvaka have been in dreadful form, neither managing a double-digit score in their last four Super Smash encounters. The opening stands in the four games in which the two have opened this season have read 7, 3, 4 and 7 respectively. There have been no signs to indicate the pair have made any improvements of late and punters can expect them to struggle once again in the upcoming encounter.

NB vs WF Top Team Batters

Tim Seifert to be Northern Brave’s top batter

Tim Seifert is quickly making a case to earn a recall to the national side after having lost his place to the explosive Finn Allen a little over a year ago. Last season in the Super Smash, he piled on 239 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 29.87, including striking a swashbuckling 88*. He kicked off the 2022/23 edition with the same gusto, scoring a flamboyant 36 against Otago before smacking 59 versus the Central Stags. Seifert’s latest endeavours include a 47 in his last Super Smash clash followed by an 80 in the Ford Trophy encounter against Otago on Wednesday, indicating he is in fine touch. The team’s highest run-getter in Super Smash in the ongoing season, Tim Seifert is the obvious pick to be the best willow-wielder on Saturday.

Tom Blundell to be Wellington Firebirds’ top batter

Coming back from a hamstring injury, Tom Blundell took little time to make a mark in his first appearance in the ongoing Super Smash season. Facing Canterbury on Monday, the wicket-keeper batter smashed 70 runs off just 49 balls in a solo effort, further adding to his exceptional form of late. The 32-year-old started off the year with twin fifties in the final Test against Pakistan in Karachi, his two previous scores reading 47 and 49 for New Zealand and Wellington respectively. Thus, all hopes will be pinned on Tom Blundell when the Wellington Firebirds take the field in Hamilton.

NB vs WF Top Team Bowlers

Neil Wagner to be Northern Brave’s top bowler

A devastating force with the new ball, Neil Wagner announced his return to the Super Smash in fashion against Auckland on Sunday. The left-arm pacer started off by scalping Cole Briggs in the first over, followed by a double wicket maiden to completely tilt the scales in his team’s favour. The effort was enough to earn the side a 37-run win and Wagner a man of the match award for incredible figures of 4-1-26-3. With Brett Hampton, a part-timer, emerging as the team’s highest wicket-taker in Wagner’s absence, except the tall seamer to spearhead the bowling attack with aplomb on Saturday.

Peter Younghusband to be Wellington Firebirds’ top bowler

The Wellington captain continues to be as reliable as ever. Starting off the season with a wicket each in the first three games of the tournament, the leg-spinner’s highlight performance came against Auckland the previous week as he returned with career-best figures of 3-0-19-3. The 32-year-old was Firebirds’ highest T20 wicket-taker in 2022 with eight at a great average of 14.62 and has already scalped seven in the ongoing season. Thus, our recommendation to punters is to keep trust in the leggie’s talents and back him to come good once again with the ball on Saturday.