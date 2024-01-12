NDS (Northern Knights) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction NDS 44 % Chance of Winning AUCA 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.864 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights and Auckland take centre stage in the 21st game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 12 at 08:30 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Auckland have had a stunning campaign thus far as they have one defeat in six games thus far which came against Otago against all odds. Auckland head into this game after back to back wins against table toppers Wellington and Canterbury. In the last game they dismantled in-form Canterbury side as they managed to chase down a first innings score of 140 runs and won the tie with eight wickets to spare.

Northern Knights have faltered throughout the campaign thus far and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs. With one win in five games, the defending champions are currently sixth on the table as they head into this tie on the back of four defeats on the bounce. As per our calculations, Auckland are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 44%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 56%

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Northern Knights vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Katene Clarke had a stunning tournament last season as he was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season. This season, Clarke has failed to hit the heights of last season and has struggled thus far in this competition. In the five games so far, Clarke has managed to score 28, 8, 1, 10 and 30. Even though he had a great campaign last year, Clarke struggled to score well against Auckland which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Martin Guptill has had a fabulous tournament thus far as the New Zealand veteran has showcased tremendous form so far. In the three games so far, Guptill has been the standout performer for his side as he has scored 47, 7 and 85. His 85 in the last innings took Auckland over the line as Wellington registered their first loss of the tournament. We believe Guptill would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Northern Knights 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, this season, Mount Maunganui has hosted one game thus far which was won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Tim Seifert, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Bocock Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights head into the game knowing they need to go perfect if they aspire to make the playoffs. They head into this game on the back of four defeats on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have been brilliant thus far in this competition. They head into this game after back to back wins against Wellington and Canterbury. A win in this game would see them go level on points with Wellington at the top of the table.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Head to Head

Northern Knights have edged Auckland in this fixture, In recent history Northern Knights have seven wins in the last nine matches which includes a 37 runs victory in the last outing against Auckland.

Head to Head:

Northern Knights Win: 18

Auckland win: 13

Draw/NR: 2

Northern Knights vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Auckland and Northern Knights head into this game in contrasting forms and expectations. The defending champions have struggled throughout the campaign thus far as they have one win in five games and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Auckland have been sensational thus far and with one defeat in six games, are currently second on the table. Last season in-route to the championship, Northern Knights beat Auckland in the group stages and had a better opening stand in the game. But last season stats mean nothing this term as both sides have looked shadows of themselves as they head into this fixture. So far this season, Auckland has managed an opening stand of 39, 26, 73 and 21 and in every game thus far they have managed a better opening stand this term which makes us believe Auckland openers would outperform Northern Knights openers and would post a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui South Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.864 Bet Now!

Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Tim Seifert to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Northern Knights had a below par batting performance as they were beaten by Canterbury in the last game. Tim Seifert has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign thus far. With 142 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter

Finn Allen had been incredible throughout the domestic season thus far. He heads into this game after back to back half centuries and 154 runs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this tournament. Looking at his form it's hard not to pick him as our top batsman in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Northern Knight has struggled in the bowling department as they haven’t had a wicket taker thus far which makes it a hard pick. Scott Kuggeleijn has been consistent throughout the domestic campaign and we believe it only a matter of time before he starts firing which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Danru Ferns once again in the upcoming game. He has been brilliant thus far in this tournament and with nine wickets is the leading wicket taker for Auckland thus far. In the four games, Ferns has ended up with 3/30, 2/29, 3/26 and 1/23 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.