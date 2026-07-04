Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Prediction

Northern Knights will take on Canterbury in the opening fixture of the Super Smash 2022-23 on December 23 at 11:10 AM IST with an aim to start the tournament on a winning note. Notably, both these sides met in the final of the previous season with the former lifting the trophy. However, Canterbury would like to turn the tables this time around in Mount Maunganui by winning the fixture.

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Northern Knights have a superior batting unit as compared to their opposition with the presence of several international stars like Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert in the lineup. Considering this, bookmakers have backed Northern Knights to win the fixture with 1.73 winning odds to Northern Knights while the opposition have been assigned the winning odds of 2.104.

Our Prediction

In the ongoing Ford Trophy, Northern Knights have been doing well with three wins from six matches and only a single defeat. Also, with Canterbury missing their major players like Tom Latham and Ish Sodhi due to international duties, the opposition have an upper hand going into the contest in our opinion.

NK to win @ 1.73 (Melbet)

CAN to win @ 2.104 (Melbet)

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NK vs CAN Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Northern Districts were the defending champions last season as they won the title beating Canterbury 56 runs. The team have also been doing well in the ongoing Ford Trophy with three wins from six matches with their key players like Tim Seifert and Scott Kuggeleijn making major contributions. Also, apart from Seifert, the team will rely on Katene Clarke who was the third highest run-scorer for them. Also the duo of Kuggeleijn and Mitchell Santner will trouble the opposition batters and so they might have a winning start in the tournament.

Mitchell Santner was impressive with the bat last year in the Super Smash as he racked up 158 runs from four innings with an average of 52.66. The team will also back Jeet Raval to provide them runs at a quick rate while batting in the middle order. Joe Walker was the team's leading wicket-taker in the last season, playing a crucial role in their title run.

Although Canterbury will miss their international stars like Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham and Ish Sodhi, their bowling unit still looks strong enough to trouble the opposition with the likes of Ed Nutall and Henry Shipley in the squad. However, their batters would have a tough challenge ahead of them to step up against a quality bowling unit. Chad Bowes was superb in the Super Smash last year, scoring 333 runs and was the team’s highest run-getter.

Last year, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell played a key role in their path to the final with the bat. However, none of them will play in the fixture and that will transfer the responsibility of posting decent totals on a comparatively inexperienced lineup. Cameron Fletcher was second-highest run-scorer for Canterbury in the previous edition of Super Smash and the franchise will hope that the duo of Bowes and Fletcher score a plethora of runs to provide vital contributions in the batting unit.

NK vs CAN Match Toss Prediction

In the last four games played at these venues in the Super Smash, teams winning the toss have opted to field first. Three of the games were won by chasing teams and so the pattern is likely to continue in this match as well with team winnings the toss choosing to field.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the match might be hampered by rain as there are 49% chances of rain throughout the game. Also, the players might have to play in a humid environment with 65% of humidity. The fixture will also have overcast conditions and so the fast bowlers might get some assistance in the match.

NK Player List

NK squad for Super Smash:Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (C) , Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Joe Walker, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchell Santner, Tim Pringle, Tim Seifert, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI







Katene Clarke Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman and Wicket Keeper Jeet Raval Batsman Joe Carter Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Pringle All-rounder Joe Walker Bowler

NK Team Form

Northern Knights won all of their last five T20 games last year and were the eventual winners in the tournament. Also, in the ongoing Ford Trophy, they have won three matches from six games losing one while two games were abandoned.

CAN Player List

CAN squad: Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Ed Nuttall, Mitchell Hay (WK), Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, William O’Rourke, Cam Fletcher

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Matthew Boyle Batsman Cole McConchie All-rounder Leo Carter Batsman Mitchell Hay Batsman and Wicket Keeper Henry Shipley All-rounder Cam Fletcher Batsman Angus McKenzie Bowler Zakary Foulkes All-rounder William O’Rourke Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler

CAN Team Form

Canterbury were the runners-up last time and they won three matches out of their last five in the season. Notably, the only two defeats came against Northern Knights in these five encounters. Considering the team will miss their major players for the fixture, Canterbury will have an extremely tough challenge ahead of them to come better against superior opponents.

NK vs CAN Head to Head

Both the teams have played each other on 31 occasions in the format. Northern Knights have won 17 games out of them while Canterbury have won 14 games against their opposition.

NK vs CAN Betting Odds

Northern Knights to score over 42.5 in first six overs @1.45

Tim Seifert will open the innings with Katene Clarke for the Northern Knights. Katene scored fifty against Wellington in the Ford Trophy recently while Seifert tonked a hundred in the game, Considering the current form of both the openers and the experience of Seifert to play at the highest competitive level, it is highly likely that they would score over 42.5 runs.

NK vs CAN Top Team Batsmen

Katene Clarke to be NK’s top batter @4.32

Katene Clarke has scored 336 runs from 16 T20 innings with an average of 22.40 and a strike rate of 148.01. Further, he scored 175 runs from five innings with an average of 35 in the Ford Trophy 2022.

Chad Bowes to be CAN’s top batter @3.4

Chad Bowes has been in an impressive touch in the Ford Trophy with two fifties from five innings. Heh as racked up 195 runs at an impressive average of around 48. Also, Bowes has 1968 runs from 74 T20 innings with an strike rate of 135.81.

NK vs CAN Top Team Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijnto be NK’s top bowler @4.32

Scott Kuggleijn is one of the key bowlers for the team and he has been going strong in the Ford Trophy taking nine wickets at an economy of 5.61 so far. Further, the right arm pacer has experience of taking 138 T20 wickets from 136 games with an economy of 8.68







Henry Shipley to be CAN’s top bowler @4.74

Henry Shipley has scalped 23 T20 wickets in his career so far. Further, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Ford Trophy currently with 12 wickets from five matches with a bowling average of 11.91. Also, he was recently selected by the New Zealand for the Pakistan ODI series.