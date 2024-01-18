NDS (Northern Knights) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction NDS 40 % Chance of Winning CKI 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights and Canterbury take centre stage in the 26th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Seddon Park Stadium, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 18 at 10:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they had one loss in the first five games. In the second half of the campaign they have failed to replicate the form as they have lost two of the last three games and with 16 points are currently fourth on the table, four points off the Central Districts who currently hold the final playoff spot. In the last game, they were swept aside by Wellington as they lost the game by 21 runs.

Northern Knights have had a torrid campaign thus far after winning the opening game of the season, Northern Knights lost five games on the bounce but managed to stop the rut in the last game as they upset the odds against Wellington and won the game with seven wickets to spare. With eight points in seven matches, Northern Knights are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 40%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 60%

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chad Bowes has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and has failed to find his footing so far in this tournament. In the six games thus far, Bowes has failed to score 1, 2, 4, 7, 16 and 6 averaging 6.16 which showcases his struggles thus far. We believe Bowes would struggle once again in the upcoming game against Wellington and would score low once again.

Katene Clarke has struggled to make a mark this season as in seven innings, Clarke has scored 102 runs with an average of 14.57. So far this season, Clarke has scored 28, 8, 1, 10, 30, 12 and 13. We believe Clarke’s struggle would continue against a quality bowling attack of Canterbury and would fail to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Canterbury 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first in 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Tim Seifert, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Bocock Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights surrendered their five games losing streak against Wellington in the last game as they outplayed Wellington and won the game with seven wickets to spare. Northern Knights have two wins in seven games and are currently sixth on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury got off to a good start but have recently struggled in the tournament as they have lost two of the last three games and with 16 points are currently fourth on the table, four points short of Central Districts who are third on the table.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Head to Head

Northern Knights have edged Canterbury in this fixture 18-17. In the recent past they have been far more dominant as they have five wins in the last eight games. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Canterbury won the game on both occasions.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 17

Northern Knights win: 18

Draw/NR: 1

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Canterbury head into this all important game as whoever loses this game would be officially knocked out of the competition. Northern Knights have struggled throughout the campaign as they lost five games in a row but in the last game they beat Wellington and mathematically are still in the race for the third and final playoff spot. On the other hand Canterbury has lost two of the last three games and are four points shy of Central Districts who currently hold the third spot on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier in this competition and Canterbury bagged maximum points in the game. Canterbury also had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the last three head to head games against Northern Knights, they have managed to have a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Northern Knights managed to turn things around as they beat Wellington in the last game, Jeet Raval continued his brilliant form as he scored 32 runs and was the leading scorer in the game. With 180 runs, Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls returned into the starting lineup and was sensational in the last game against Northern Knights as he scored 76 off 50 balls and took his side over the line in the last game, Nicholls scored 41 off 26 balls against Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Northern Knight bowlers have had a torrid campaign thus far as they haven’t been a stand out bowler so far in this competition. Scott Kuggeleijn has been consistent throughout the domestic campaign and showcased his class in the last game against Wellington as he ended up with bowling figures of 2/14 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Zakary Foulkes has had a terrific campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this term. In the last meeting against Northern Knights, Foulkes ended up with 2/20 and with nine wickets this, he is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.