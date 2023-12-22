NDS (Northern Knights) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
NDS
55%
Chance of Winning
CST
45%
T20
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 10 wickets, Neil Wagner was the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in the last tournament.
- With 258 runs, Josh Clarkson was the leading run scorer for Central Districts last year.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Northern Knights kick off their season hoping to successfully defend their title after their heroics from last season. Northern Knights did not have a great run in the group stages last season as they lost two of the first three games but managed to clinch the final playoff spot. They beat Otago in the elimination round in the playoffs and later on registered a comprehensive victory in the finals against Canterbury.
Central Districts had a promising start to the campaign as they won three of the first four games in the tournament. But after a dominant start to the season their form took a nosedive as they lost each of the last four games and eventually failed to qualify for the playoffs. As per our calculations, the defending champions are slight favourites heading into this game.
- Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 55%
- Central Districts’s chances of winning - 45%
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Ben Smith did not have a great campaign last year as he managed to score 143 runs in nine innings with an average of 17.87 which is pretty ordinary for an opening batsman. Smith failed to show up in both games against Northern Districts as in the first match he scored 16 off 13 balls and in the second game he scored 12 off 15 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Joe Carter had a solid campaign last season as in eight innings he scored 172 with an average of 43 which is pretty decent for a top order batsman. But looking at his stats its seems as if Central Districts has had his number last season as Carter scored 10 and 1 against them last term which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts to win
Northern Knights to win
Central Districts to win
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue (6-5). Looking at the weather conditions we expect the ball to move around which could make things tricky for both sides. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 0C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -1C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Jeet Raval, Peter David Bocock, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matthew Fisher, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner, Bharat Popli, Kristian Clarke, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Frederick Walker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katene Clarke
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Matthew Fisher
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Henry Cooper
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
Bowler
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Pringle
|
Bowler
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Joe Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights had an underwhelming group campaign but when it mattered the most they stepped up. In the playoffs they beat Otago in the elimination round and then beat Canterbury in the finals.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jack Boyle, William Clark, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Greg Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, Angus Schaw, Brad Schmulian, Bevan Small, Ben Smith, Raymond Toole
Predicted Playing XI
|
Greg Hay
|
Batter
|
Ben Smith
|
Batter
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Doug Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Brett Randell
|
Bowler
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
After a stunning start to the campaign last season the wheels suddenly came off as they lost each of the last four matches and ended up fourth on the table.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head
Northern Knights have edged Central Districts in this fixture 18-14. But in the last five matches, Northern Knights have dominated this fixture 4-1. Last year both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Northern Knights Win: 18
Central Districts win: 14
Draw/NR: 2
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Central Districts and Northern Knights went toe to toe last season as both sides were fighting for the final playoff spot. Northern Knights win in the final round of fixtures against Central Districts saw them seal the final playoff spot. Both sides went head to head twice last season and managed to share the spoils. One of the biggest differences between the both sides was the form of their openers. In the first game, Northern Knights openers provided a cracking start as they managed an opening stand of 79 runs in the game. In the second game even though they managed an opening stand of 14 runs, it was much higher than what Central Districts could manage. In both fixtures, Northern Knights ended up with a better opening stand which makes us believe they would outscore Central Districts once again in the upcoming fixture.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts
T20
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Batters
Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter
Jeet Raval struggled for consistency last term as he failed to contribute consistently with the bat last season. Regardless of his form, he was brilliant for Northern Knights in both matches against Central Districts as he scored 60 and 49 in the two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Clarkson to be Central Districts’s top batter
Josh Clarkson had a phenomenal campaign last year as he ended up with 258 runs and was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the tournament. Clarkson scored two half centuries last year one of which came against Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers
Neil Wagner to be Northern Knights’s top bowler
Neil Wagner was the standout bowler for Northern Knights last season as he ended up with 10 wickets and was the joint top wicket taker for Northern Knights last season. Along with being the top wicket taker, he was the most economical bowler for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler
Jayden Lennox was one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts last season. Even though Lennox did not have the best of games against Northern Knights last season he has been in terrific form heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Northern Knights to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch