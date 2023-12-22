NDS (Northern Knights) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction NDS 55 % Chance of Winning CST 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights and Central Districts take centre stage in the third game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 22 at 10:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Northern Knights kick off their season hoping to successfully defend their title after their heroics from last season. Northern Knights did not have a great run in the group stages last season as they lost two of the first three games but managed to clinch the final playoff spot. They beat Otago in the elimination round in the playoffs and later on registered a comprehensive victory in the finals against Canterbury.

Central Districts had a promising start to the campaign as they won three of the first four games in the tournament. But after a dominant start to the season their form took a nosedive as they lost each of the last four games and eventually failed to qualify for the playoffs. As per our calculations, the defending champions are slight favourites heading into this game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 55%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 45%

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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ben Smith did not have a great campaign last year as he managed to score 143 runs in nine innings with an average of 17.87 which is pretty ordinary for an opening batsman. Smith failed to show up in both games against Northern Districts as in the first match he scored 16 off 13 balls and in the second game he scored 12 off 15 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter had a solid campaign last season as in eight innings he scored 172 with an average of 43 which is pretty decent for a top order batsman. But looking at his stats its seems as if Central Districts has had his number last season as Carter scored 10 and 1 against them last term which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights to win 1.81 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 2.18 Bet on Dafabet

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue (6-5). Looking at the weather conditions we expect the ball to move around which could make things tricky for both sides. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 0C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -1C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Jeet Raval, Peter David Bocock, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matthew Fisher, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner, Bharat Popli, Kristian Clarke, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Frederick Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Matthew Fisher All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Henry Cooper All-rounder Brett Hampton Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had an underwhelming group campaign but when it mattered the most they stepped up. In the playoffs they beat Otago in the elimination round and then beat Canterbury in the finals.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jack Boyle, William Clark, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Greg Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, Angus Schaw, Brad Schmulian, Bevan Small, Ben Smith, Raymond Toole

Predicted Playing XI

Greg Hay Batter Ben Smith Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell Batter Brett Randell Bowler Josh Clarkson All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

After a stunning start to the campaign last season the wheels suddenly came off as they lost each of the last four matches and ended up fourth on the table.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head

Northern Knights have edged Central Districts in this fixture 18-14. But in the last five matches, Northern Knights have dominated this fixture 4-1. Last year both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Northern Knights Win: 18

Central Districts win: 14

Draw/NR: 2

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Northern Knights went toe to toe last season as both sides were fighting for the final playoff spot. Northern Knights win in the final round of fixtures against Central Districts saw them seal the final playoff spot. Both sides went head to head twice last season and managed to share the spoils. One of the biggest differences between the both sides was the form of their openers. In the first game, Northern Knights openers provided a cracking start as they managed an opening stand of 79 runs in the game. In the second game even though they managed an opening stand of 14 runs, it was much higher than what Central Districts could manage. In both fixtures, Northern Knights ended up with a better opening stand which makes us believe they would outscore Central Districts once again in the upcoming fixture.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.837 Bet Now!

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Jeet Raval struggled for consistency last term as he failed to contribute consistently with the bat last season. Regardless of his form, he was brilliant for Northern Knights in both matches against Central Districts as he scored 60 and 49 in the two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Clarkson to be Central Districts’s top batter

Josh Clarkson had a phenomenal campaign last year as he ended up with 258 runs and was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the tournament. Clarkson scored two half centuries last year one of which came against Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Neil Wagner to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Neil Wagner was the standout bowler for Northern Knights last season as he ended up with 10 wickets and was the joint top wicket taker for Northern Knights last season. Along with being the top wicket taker, he was the most economical bowler for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Jayden Lennox was one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts last season. Even though Lennox did not have the best of games against Northern Knights last season he has been in terrific form heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.