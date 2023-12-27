NDS (Northern Knights) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
CST
43%
Chance of Winning
NDS
57%
T20
Fitzherbert Park
Facts:
- With 10 wickets, Neil Wagner was the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in the last tournament.
- With 258 runs, Josh Clarkson was the leading run scorer for Central Districts last year.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Northern Knights got off to a perfect start in the tournament as the defending champions swept away Central Districts in the opening game of the season. Northern District were put in to bat first as they got off to a mesmerising start, Northern Districts scored 72 runs in the powerplay as they posted a first innings score of 196 runs in 20 overs. Central Districts lost three quick fire wickets in the powerplay as they were 27/3 after the powerplay. Central Districts batting lineup kept tumbling as they were eventually bowled out for 141 as defending champions kicked off their campaign with maximum points in the opening game. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are clearer favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 57%
- Central Districts’s chances of winning - 43%
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Central Districts batting performance was diabolical in the opening game as once again they failed to put up a decent opening stand in the opening fixture. Jack Boyle has struggled throughout the domestic season and in the opening game scored six off eight balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joe Carter had a solid campaign last season as in eight innings he scored 172 with an average of 43 which is pretty decent for a top order batsman. Even though Carter hasn't had a good record against Central Districts he scored 21 off 18 balls in the first game which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts to win
Northern Knights to win
Central Districts to win
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Jeet Raval, Peter David Bocock, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matthew Fisher, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner, Bharat Popli, Kristian Clarke, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Frederick Walker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katene Clarke
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Matthew Fisher
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Henry Cooper
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
Bowler
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Pringle
|
Bowler
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Joe Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights had an underwhelming group campaign last year but managed to recover well in the second half of the season as they went all the way and won the championship.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jack Boyle, William Clark, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Greg Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, Angus Schaw, Brad Schmulian, Bevan Small, Ben Smith, Raymond Toole
Predicted Playing XI
|
Greg Hay
|
Batter
|
Ben Smith
|
Batter
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Doug Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Brett Randell
|
Bowler
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts failed to capitalise on their incredible start as their form took a nosedive in the second half of the season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. This season they have kicked off their season with a defeat against Northern Knights.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head
Northern Knights have edged Central Districts in this fixture 19-14. But in the last five matches, Northern Knights have dominated this fixture 4-1. Last year both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Northern Knights Win: 19
Central Districts win: 14
Draw/NR: 2
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Central Districts and Northern Knights went toe to toe last season as both sides were fighting for the final playoff spot. Northern Knights win in the final round of fixtures against Central Districts saw them seal the final playoff spot. Both sides went head to head twice last season and managed to share the spoils. One of the biggest differences between the both sides was the form of their openers. In the first game, Northern Knights openers provided a cracking start as they managed an opening stand of 79 runs in the game. In the second game even though they managed an opening stand of 14 runs, it was much higher than what Central Districts could manage. This season both sides squared off in the opening game and once again Northern Districts managed to have a better opening stand in the third straight game which makes us believe Northern Knights would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts
T20
Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Batters
Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter
It's hard to make a pick considering the fact Central Districts batsmen had a horrific showing in the opening game against Northern Knights. Dane Cleaver was one of the most consistent batsmen for Central Districts and we expect the skipper to step up in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter
We are going to stick with Jeet Raval once again as we picked him in the last game and he scored a brilliant half century against Central Districts. Regardless of his form, Reval has showcased his brilliance for Northern Knights in this fixture as he scored 60 and 49 in the two matches last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers
Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler
Jayden Lennox was one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts last season. Lennox was exceptional in the last game but was unlucky that he ended up with just two wickets in the game. He has been in terrific form heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Neil Wagner to be Northern Knights’s top bowler
Neil Wagner was the standout bowler for Northern Knights last season as he ended up with 10 wickets and was the joint top wicket taker for Northern Knights last season. Along with being the top wicket taker, he was the most economical bowler for his side which he did showcase in the opening game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Northern Knights to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win @ 2.08 (PariMatch)
Parimatch