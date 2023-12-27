NDS (Northern Knights) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction CST 43 % Chance of Winning NDS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.943 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights and Central Districts take centre stage in the sixth game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 27 at 8:30 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Northern Knights got off to a perfect start in the tournament as the defending champions swept away Central Districts in the opening game of the season. Northern District were put in to bat first as they got off to a mesmerising start, Northern Districts scored 72 runs in the powerplay as they posted a first innings score of 196 runs in 20 overs. Central Districts lost three quick fire wickets in the powerplay as they were 27/3 after the powerplay. Central Districts batting lineup kept tumbling as they were eventually bowled out for 141 as defending champions kicked off their campaign with maximum points in the opening game. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are clearer favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 57%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 43%

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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Central Districts batting performance was diabolical in the opening game as once again they failed to put up a decent opening stand in the opening fixture. Jack Boyle has struggled throughout the domestic season and in the opening game scored six off eight balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter had a solid campaign last season as in eight innings he scored 172 with an average of 43 which is pretty decent for a top order batsman. Even though Carter hasn't had a good record against Central Districts he scored 21 off 18 balls in the first game which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 2.13 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts to win 2.18 Bet on Dafabet

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Jeet Raval, Peter David Bocock, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matthew Fisher, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner, Bharat Popli, Kristian Clarke, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Frederick Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Matthew Fisher All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Henry Cooper All-rounder Brett Hampton Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Tim Pringle Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had an underwhelming group campaign last year but managed to recover well in the second half of the season as they went all the way and won the championship.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jack Boyle, William Clark, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Greg Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Jayden Lennox, Angus Schaw, Brad Schmulian, Bevan Small, Ben Smith, Raymond Toole

Predicted Playing XI

Greg Hay Batter Ben Smith Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell Batter Brett Randell Bowler Josh Clarkson All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts failed to capitalise on their incredible start as their form took a nosedive in the second half of the season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. This season they have kicked off their season with a defeat against Northern Knights.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head

Northern Knights have edged Central Districts in this fixture 19-14. But in the last five matches, Northern Knights have dominated this fixture 4-1. Last year both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Northern Knights Win: 19

Central Districts win: 14

Draw/NR: 2

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Central Districts and Northern Knights went toe to toe last season as both sides were fighting for the final playoff spot. Northern Knights win in the final round of fixtures against Central Districts saw them seal the final playoff spot. Both sides went head to head twice last season and managed to share the spoils. One of the biggest differences between the both sides was the form of their openers. In the first game, Northern Knights openers provided a cracking start as they managed an opening stand of 79 runs in the game. In the second game even though they managed an opening stand of 14 runs, it was much higher than what Central Districts could manage. This season both sides squared off in the opening game and once again Northern Districts managed to have a better opening stand in the third straight game which makes us believe Northern Knights would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts T20 Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North Central Stags Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.943 Bet Now!

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter

It's hard to make a pick considering the fact Central Districts batsmen had a horrific showing in the opening game against Northern Knights. Dane Cleaver was one of the most consistent batsmen for Central Districts and we expect the skipper to step up in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter

We are going to stick with Jeet Raval once again as we picked him in the last game and he scored a brilliant half century against Central Districts. Regardless of his form, Reval has showcased his brilliance for Northern Knights in this fixture as he scored 60 and 49 in the two matches last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Jayden Lennox was one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts last season. Lennox was exceptional in the last game but was unlucky that he ended up with just two wickets in the game. He has been in terrific form heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Neil Wagner to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Neil Wagner was the standout bowler for Northern Knights last season as he ended up with 10 wickets and was the joint top wicket taker for Northern Knights last season. Along with being the top wicket taker, he was the most economical bowler for his side which he did showcase in the opening game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.