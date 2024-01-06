NDS (Northern Knights) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction NDS 55 % Chance of Winning OVO 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.639 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights and Otago take centre stage in the 15th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Seddon Park Stadium, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 06 at 10:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Otago Chance of Winning

Otago had a disappointing start to the campaign as they were winless in the first three games. Otago managed to upset the odds in the next game as they managed to chase down the target of 151 against Auckland and registered their first win of the season. But in the last game they fell short against Canterbury as Canterbury won the game with four wickets to spare.

Northern Knights kickstarted their title defence with a convincing win against Central Districts as they won the game by 55 runs. The defending champions head into this game after back to back defeats against Central Districts and Wellington. In the last game, Northern Knights lost to Wellington by 23 runs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 55%

Otago’s chances of winning - 45%

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Northern Knights vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jake Gibson had a phenomenal campaign last year as he ended up with 266 runs with an average of 33.25. Gibson did not have the best of games against Northern Knights as he scored 25 and 1. This season after a stunning start against Wellington he heads into this game after back to back ducks which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Katene Clarke had a stunning tournament last season as he was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season. This year, Clarke has failed to hit the form of last season and has struggled to score well. In the three games, Clarke has managed to score 28, 8 and 1 which makes us believe Clarke would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against the defending champions.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Otago Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Northern Knights 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first have a slight edge at the venue. This year, Seddon Park has hosted one game thus far which was won by the team that batted first. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Tim Seifert, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Bocock Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights kicked off their season with a comfortable win against Central Districts. Central Districts avenged their loss in the next game as they beat Northern Knights by 56 runs. The defending champions got outplayed in the last game against Wellington.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago got overpowered against Wellington in the first two games as they lost both the games. Otago registered their first win of the tournament against Auckland but in the last game they lost a close game against Canterbury.

Northern Knights vs Otago Head to Head

Otago have edged Northern Knights in this fixture, In 35 matches between the two sides, they have edged 17-13. Last year both sides went head to head twice, Northern Knights did a double which includes an all important win in the elimination round.

Head to Head:

Northern Knights Win: 13

Otago win: 17

Draw/NR: 5

Northern Knights vs Otago Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Northern Knights and Otago head into this fixture with both sides desperate for points. Both teams have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they are currently fifth and sixth on the table and with almost half of the games played out, both sides are in danger of missing the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions, Northern Knights registered maximum points. What's more enticing is the fact that on both occasions Northern Knight’s openers outplayed Otago batters as they registered a better opening stand in both matches. Even this season even though Northern Knights haven’t got the results, their openers have batted well and have had a better opening stand in two of the three games thus far which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the game.

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Northern Knights vs Otago Top Team Batters

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Even though Jeet Raval did not have a great outing against Otago last year, he has been in stunning form this term. In the three games thus far, Raval has scored 52, 16 and 62 and is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago’s top batter

Hamish Rutherford had a slow start to the campaign as he failed to show up in the two games against Wellington as he scored six and seven. In the last two matches, Rutherford has found his form as he scored 32 against Auckland and in the last game scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Tim Pringle to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Tim Pringle was one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Knights last season as he ended up with nine wickets with an economy of 6.67 which is exceptional in this format. In the last game against Otago, Pringle ended the game with bowling figures of 2/19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler

Travis Muller has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago in this tournament and with six wickets is the leading wicket taker for Otago thus far. In the last two matches, Muller has ended the game with 3/33 and 2/28 and was the best bowler for his side in both games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.