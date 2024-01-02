NDS (Northern Knights) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction NDS 55 % Chance of Winning WFI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 205 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights and Wellington take centre stage in the 11th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 02 at 10:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Wellington seems to have put the disappointments of last season into the back burner as they have had a phenomenal start to the campaign. Wellington are one of the two sides who are still unbeaten in this competition and with ten points in three games, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game, Wellington dismantled Otago as they won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Northern Knights started off their title defence with an impressive win against Central Districts. The defending champions posted 196 runs on the scoreboard and managed to defend the score as Central Districts was bowled out for 141. In the second game, Northern Knights were knocked back as they were comprehensively beaten by Central Districts by 56 runs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are slight favourites heading into this game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 55%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 45%

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Northern Knights vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. This year Kelly has had a phenomenal start to the season as he scored 48 off 34 balls in the opening game against Northern Knights as Wellington won the game by 74 runs and in the second game he scored an unbeaten 11. We expect Kelly to step up once again and score well against Northern Knights in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval did not have an exceptional season last year but still managed to contribute with the bat last term scoring 184 runs with an average of 20.44 which is pretty decent in T20 format. Last season when both sides went head to head, Raval did not have a great outing as he could only score 10 runs in the game and in the last game against Central Districts he scored 16 off 15 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Northern Knights 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first in 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Tim Seifert, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Bocock Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have one win in the first two games of the season. The defending champions played Central Districts on both occasions as they won the first game but were comprehensively beaten in the second.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Ian McPeake, Devon Conway, James Hartshorn, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Jesse Tashkoff Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had an underwhelming campaign last year as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Wellington have had a sensational start to the campaign as they have won two of the first three games and with 10 points are currently top of the table.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Head to Head

Northern Knights have edged Wellington in this fixture, In 35 matches between the two sides, Northern Knights have edged 19-14. Last year both sides went head to head twice, Northern Knights won the first game but the second game got suspended due to rain.

Head to Head:

Northern Knights Win: 19

Wellington win: 14

Draw/NR: 2

Northern Knights vs Wellington Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Northern Knights and Wellington head into this fixture in contrasting forms. On one hand Northern Knights head into this game on the back of a defeat against Central Districts and on other hand Wellington would be looking to continue their unbeaten run in this season and this game could be a real test as a win against defending champions could portray their true credentials. Both sides went head to head last year and in a game where both side’s openers failed to perform, Northern Knights ended up having a better opening stand than their opponents. This season in the two games against Central Districts, Northern Knights managed an opening stand of 70 and 16 and on both occasions they had a better opening stand which makes us believe Northern Knights would have a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.

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Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Katene Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Katene Clarke had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 266 runs and was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in the last campaign. In the last game against Wellington, Clarke scored 49 runs off 38 balls as he led his team to the finish line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

This would be an easy choice for us as Tim Robinson was sensational in the opening game against Otago. Robinson scored 139 off 64 balls as he single handedly dismantled Northern Knights Bowling Northern Knights. In the last game he scored an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Tim Pringle to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Tim Pringle was one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Knights last season as he ended up with nine wickets with an economy of 6.67 which is exceptional in this format. In the last game against Wellington, Pringle ended up with the best bowling figures in the game (3/23) which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith had an exceptional campaign for Wellington last season as with ten wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the tournament. Smith has managed to replicate his form from last season into this campaign as he has already bagged six wickets in two matches thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.