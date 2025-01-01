Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Prediction

ND

43%

Chance of Winning

WELL

57%

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New Zealand

Seddon Park

Northern Knights take on Wellington in the fifth game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 01 at 08:55 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 194 runs, Jeet Raval was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in the last campaign.
  • With 15 wickets, Logan van Beek was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the last campaign.

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Northern Knights vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Northern Knights would be hoping for a better showing this season as they had a dismal campaign last season. Northern Knights ended the campaign with just two wins in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. They had one win in the last nine matches which came against Wellington last term.

Wellington got off to a great start last season but in the second half of the campaign they struggled as Wellington lost three games on the bounce to end the group stages and were eventually knocked out by Canterbury in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Wellington’ chances of winning - 57%

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Northern Knights vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brett Hampton struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 131 runs in ten matches with an average of 16.37 which is pretty low for a middle order batsman which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Abbas was one of the top batters for Wellington last season as he scored 206 runs in ten matches and was the third highest run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Northern Knights Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5

1.86
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Wellington Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Knights

1.75
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Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Josh Brown, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval(c), Katene D Clarke, Robert ODonnell, Ben Pomare(w), Fergus Lellman, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner



Predicted Playing XI



Josh Brown

Batter

Joe Carter

Batter

Jeet Raval

Batter

Katene D Clarke

All-rounder

Ben Pomare

Wicket-keeper

Robert ODonnell

Batter

Fergus Lellman

All-rounder

Brett Hampton

All-rounder

Kristian Clarke

Bowler

Matthew Fisher

Bowler

Frederick Walker

Bowler



Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights struggled to make an impact last season as they had two wins and were eliminated in the group stages. Their opening game against Auckland was called off due to rain.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Jesse Tashkoff, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly, Sam Mycock, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Nick Greenwood, Peter Younghusband, Callum McLachlan, Gareth Severin, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Liam Dudding, Michael Snedden, Yahya Zeb



Predicted Playing XI




Nick Greenwood

Batter

Jesse Tashkoff

Batter

Nick Kelly

Batter

Muhammad Abbas

All-rounder

Callum McLachlan

Wicket-keeper

Gareth Severin

Batter

Peter Younghusband

All-rounder

Logan van Beek

All-rounder

Ian McPeake

Bowler

James Hartshorn

Bowler

Liam Dudding

Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington were solid in the group stages as they made the playoffs last season but they ended the campaign with four straight defeats.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Head to Head

Northern Knights have dominated this fixture against Wellington 20-15. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 20

Wellington: 15

Northern Knights vs Wellington Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Northern Knights and Wellington head into this fixture after a contrasting campaign last season. Northern Knights struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they one bagged two wins in the group stages, they had one win in the last nine matches which campaign against Wellington and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand Wellington got off to a great start last term which ended up being the deciding factor as they struggled in the second half of the campaign but still made the playoffs where they were beaten by Canterbury. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes us believe Northern Knights would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Wellington

New Zealand

Seddon Park, null

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Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Batters

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Northern Knights last season. Raval scored 194 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly was sensational last season as he was one of the most consistent batter for Wellington. Kelly scored 245 runs last season and was one of the top run scorers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Knights in ODIs and Tests this season. We expect Clarke to continue his brilliant form in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Wellington’ top bowler

Logan van Beek had a solid campaign last season as he was pretty consistent throughout the campaign and with 15 wickets Van Beek was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Wellington

Even though Northern Knights have had a better record in this fixture than Wellington, Northern Knights struggled in the last campaign as they have just two wins in the group stages. The bookmakers have favoured Wellington and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Northern Knights to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
  • Wellington to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
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