Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Prediction
ND
43%
Chance of Winning
WELL
57%
New Zealand
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 194 runs, Jeet Raval was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in the last campaign.
- With 15 wickets, Logan van Beek was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the last campaign.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Northern Knights would be hoping for a better showing this season as they had a dismal campaign last season. Northern Knights ended the campaign with just two wins in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. They had one win in the last nine matches which came against Wellington last term.
Wellington got off to a great start last season but in the second half of the campaign they struggled as Wellington lost three games on the bounce to end the group stages and were eventually knocked out by Canterbury in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 43%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 57%
Northern Knights vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Brett Hampton struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 131 runs in ten matches with an average of 16.37 which is pretty low for a middle order batsman which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Abbas was one of the top batters for Wellington last season as he scored 206 runs in ten matches and was the third highest run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Knights Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Wellington Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Knights
Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Josh Brown, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval(c), Katene D Clarke, Robert ODonnell, Ben Pomare(w), Fergus Lellman, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Katene D Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Fergus Lellman
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights struggled to make an impact last season as they had two wins and were eliminated in the group stages. Their opening game against Auckland was called off due to rain.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Jesse Tashkoff, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly, Sam Mycock, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Nick Greenwood, Peter Younghusband, Callum McLachlan, Gareth Severin, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Liam Dudding, Michael Snedden, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gareth Severin
|
Batter
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Ian McPeake
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington were solid in the group stages as they made the playoffs last season but they ended the campaign with four straight defeats.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Head to Head
Northern Knights have dominated this fixture against Wellington 20-15. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Northern Knights: 20
Wellington: 15
Northern Knights vs Wellington Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Northern Knights and Wellington head into this fixture after a contrasting campaign last season. Northern Knights struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they one bagged two wins in the group stages, they had one win in the last nine matches which campaign against Wellington and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand Wellington got off to a great start last term which ended up being the deciding factor as they struggled in the second half of the campaign but still made the playoffs where they were beaten by Canterbury. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes us believe Northern Knights would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Wellington
New Zealand
Seddon Park, null
Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Batters
Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Jeet Raval was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Northern Knights last season. Raval scored 194 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter
Nick Kelly was sensational last season as he was one of the most consistent batter for Wellington. Kelly scored 245 runs last season and was one of the top run scorers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Knights in ODIs and Tests this season. We expect Clarke to continue his brilliant form in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Wellington’ top bowler
Logan van Beek had a solid campaign last season as he was pretty consistent throughout the campaign and with 15 wickets Van Beek was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Northern Knights to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch