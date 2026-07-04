Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Auckland Aces will be hoping to extend their record as the Super Smash’s most successful team given the strong start to the season as they look to continue the momentum against Otago Volts at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on December 29 at 7:10 AM IST. The Volts have already fallen to two successive losses and seem likely to go on a tilt..

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Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Chance of Winning

Auckland Aces have won the Super Smash title four times, more than any other competitor. Despite a miserable campaign last time around, they have started off the new campaign with trademark confidence, easing to victory against last year’s runners-up Canterbury. In fact, the only team to do worse in last year’s Super Smash were Otago themselves, registering a shambolic single victory in 10 encounters. They ended up a massive 10 points behind the Aces, providing a further reason as to why they are the underdogs on Thursday with odds of 2.3 as compared to 1.66 for Auckland.

Our Prediction

Auckland Aces have won four of their last five encounters against the Otago Volts, having last lost to them way back in December 2020, exactly two years ago. A couple of victories have come by huge margins of 103 runs and 8 wickets as well, indicating the domination of the Aces over their league rivals. All in all, the Aces look in much better shape once again this year and should emerge victorious without much ado.

Auckland Aces to win @ 1.66 (Melbet)

Otago Volts to win @ 2.30 (Melbet)

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Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The two teams would be entering the contest on Saturday on the back of very contrasting showings in their previous respective encounters. While the Otago Volts were crushed by Northern Brave in a completely one-sided encounter, Auckland eased to victory against Canterbury with enough room to spare.

Auckland have in their ranks as many as four capped players, of which three have huge experience in their bag. The stand-out names are Mark Chapman, an integral part of the national team with three T20I half-centuries to his name and speedster Lockie Ferguson, among the fastest and most skilful bowlers in the world. To add to that is Max O’Dowd, who burst to fame at the recent World T20 with some sensational performances for the Dutch, and opener George Worker with two T20I caps to his name.

On the other hand, the Otago Volts’ capped duo of Michael Rippon and skipper Hamish Rutherford are nowhere near the scheme of selections for the Blackcaps, the latter having last donned the Kiwi colours in 2019. The team also lacks a household domestic name with a track record of consistent performers in the tournament such as Auckland’s Cole Briggs. Therefore, the Aces are well and truly the favourites for Wednesday with odds of 1.66, while the Volts have been assigned odds of 2.30.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Match Toss Prediction

In the four Super Smash fixtures that have taken place at the John Davies Oval, three have been won by the team chasing while one yielded no result, In the only tournament game played there this year, the Brave cruised to victory against Otago with 29 balls and seven wickets to spare. Thus, the captain winning the toss seems bound to choose to field first to give his team the best possible shot at victory.

Weather Report

The match is expected to be played in cool and very cloudy conditions, with the temperature hovering in high single-digit figures in degree centigrade. The conditions may aid swing bowling with an anticipated 99% cloud coverage. However, there is negligible chance of precipitation according to Accuweather, so users can gear in for a full exciting T20 contest.

Otago Volts News & Player List

Otago Volts squad for Super Smash:Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Andrew Hazeldine

Otago Volts Predicted Playing XI:

Hamish Rutherford (C) Batsman Thorne Parks Wicket-keeper batsman Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Josh Finnie Batsman Michael Rippon Captain Llew Johnson Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago Volts Team Form

Otago Volts have lost all its last five T20 encounters, including one against the Auckland Aces by 1 wicket. They have lost the first two games of the season as well, now having recorded just 1 victory in 12 encounters in the game’s shortest format since last season’s Super Smash..

Auckland Aces News & Player List

Auckland Aces squad for Super Smash:Will O’Donnell (C), Adithya Ashok, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Matt Gibson, Kyle Jamieson, Simon Keene, Ben Lister, Robert O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Quinn Sunde, Ross ter Braak, George Worker, Martin Guptill, Max O'Dowd

Auckland Aces Predicted Playing XI:

George Worker All-rounder Max O’Dowd Batsman Mark Chapman All-rounder Cole Briggs Batsman William O’Donnell (C) Batsman Sean Solia All-rounder Ben Horne Wicket-keeper batsman Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Auckland Aces Team Form

Auckland Aces have only managed two victories in their last five T20s, but seem to have left season’s struggles behind with a clinical victory over Canterbury in the season’s opening encounter. In the Ford Trophy, however, they have registered just one win against four losses.

CS vs NB Head to Head

The two sides have taken each other on in 29 outings, in which Auckland Aces came out victorious 18 times holding a significant edge over Otago Volts who just have 11 victories.

Total T20s played – 29

Auckland Aces wins – 18

Otago Volts wins – 11

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Betting Odds

Auckland Aces to have the match’s best bowler

Lockie Ferguson is one of the fastest bowlers in the entire world, bowling over 150 clicks – speeds domestic cricketers are not used to facing. His prowess with both the new ball and in the death means he also has an INR 10 crore-plus valuation in the IPL, further highlighting his worth. To aid him, the Aces further have national team spinner Mark Chapman, upcoming leggie Adithya Ashok and wicket-taking quick Benjamin Lister. The combined efforts of this attack saw them restrict Canterbury to 147.9 in the opening encounter and seems primed to excel once again on Wednesday.

CS vs NB Top Team Batters

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago Volts’ top batter

Despite a terrible start to the season, Hamish Rutherford remains his team’s most dependable batsman given his track record. He had scored 229 runs for Otago in the previous season of the Super Smash, clear of all his teammates. He was the only batter to register two half-centuries for the team and had the highest average of 25.44. Even in his latest Ford Trophy batting endeavour, Rutherford scored a steady 76 while facing over 100 balls to guide his team home in a tricky chase. With 28 caps to his name across all formats, Rutherford is a seasoned veteran and the 33-year-old is the most obvious candidate for being Otago’s top batter in Queenstown..

Mark Chapman to be Auckland Aces’ top batter

Mark Chapman continues to climb one rank after another with excellent all-round showings on both the domestic and international circuit, with 2022 serving as his breakthrough year. In eight T20Is, Chapman has plundered 154 runs averaging 30.80 and striking the ball at over 160. Considering the lack of other in-form batting options and the ever-dependable Robert O’Donnell not playing, the mantle will fall on Mark Chapman in the top-order to make headlines with the bat.

CS vs NB Top Team Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Otago Volts’ top bowler

The up-and-coming pacer has seized his moment at Otago Volts, filling in for the missing Anaru Kitchen with some excellent bowling displays. In the season opener, he returned excellent figures of 3/13 against the Wellington Firebirds. Rae’s T20 average reads a decent 25.44 and given the fact that fellow wicket-taker Michael Rippon has had no success in the first two games, all of Otago Volts’ hopes will be on Michael Rae to emerge as their top bowler once again.

Lockie Ferguson to be Auckland Aces’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson tore apart the Super Smash last year with 17 wickets in 11 innings at a brilliant average of 16.11, while maintaining an economy rate of sub-eight. The pacer has continued to make strides on the international circuit as well, scalping 16 victims in the ongoing year, including career-best figures of 4/14. In the season opener, he went empty-handed but remains the team’s strike bowler given the 140 scalps he has in his T20 career.