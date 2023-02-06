Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Match Prediction OV 30 % Chance of Winning CNK 70 % Bet now! Sportscafe's author

Facts According to Bigbashboard.com, Dean Foxcroft has an impressive record at the venue. He has racked up 227 runs from six innings with a mammoth average of 113.50 on the University Oval. Also, he has a strike rate of 122.04.

Angus McKenzie picked four wickets while conceding 15 runs from 3.3 overs against Otago Volts in the previous encounter. His impressive spell against the same opposition makes it a strong possibility of him becoming the top wicket-taker for Canterbury.

Otago Volts Volts vs Canterbury Kings Chance of Winning

Canterbury have dominated the head to head record in the last five matches played between these two sides. Out of them, they have won four matches and lost one, which was played on Saturday when Otago won by four wickets. Considering this, bookmakers have backed Canterbury to win another game with winning odds of 1.616 while the Otago Volts have been handed winning odds of 2.3.

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Otago Volts Volts vs Canterbury Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Otago Volts have been in red hot form in the tournament losing only one match out of the nine games they played so far. Dean Foxcroft has been consistent with the bat scoring 339 runs from eight innings with an average of 48.42 but other batters have struggled to score runs with such ease. Jake Gibson has been batting well since the last couple of games and he is the second highest run-scorer for the team with 190 runs from seven innings with an average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 147.28. While going up against a strong bowling outfit, the team will need their batters to step up to the situation.

Michael Rae and Matthew Bacon have been brilliant with the ball for the team. Rae has scalped 16 wickets with an economy of 7.72 for the team and an impressive strike rate of 8.9. Bacon has picked 10 wickets with an economy of 7.93. Ben Lockrose has also chipped in taking eight wickets at an economy of 7.22. Overall, the bowling unit of the team has been impressive but their batting needs work to be done going ahead into the tournament.

Chad Bowes and Leo Carter have been outstanding with the bat for the team scoring with consistency. Bowes has scored 290 runs from nine innings with an average of 41.42 and a strike rate of 155.91. Both of them have been scoring for the team but no other batters have crossed the 150-run mark. The team will need Ken McClure and their lower middle-order batters to fire in the upcoming games to earn success.

Bowling has been a strong suit for Canterbury with Angus McKenzie taking 11 wickets from seven innings with an economy of 6.77 and a strike rate of 11.2. Zakary Foulkes and William O’Rourke have scalped 10 wickets each in the tournament with an economy of 6.89 and 8.37 respectively. Further, four bowlers have an economy below seven whereas only Jake Gibson has been economical for Otago Volts. With the trio of bowlers constantly picking wickets, Canterbury might outplay the opposition and be victorious in the fixture.

Otago Volts Volts vs Canterbury Kings Match Toss Prediction

Chasing teams have been successful on the venue winning all of the last five games played in Dunedin. However, teams winning the toss have opted to bat first on two occasions while they chose to chase in other games. The results have been always in favour of chasing teams considering the recent games and so the teams are likely to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, the match will be played without rain interruptions for the most part of the game. However, there might be some light showers during the second innings. The temperature will be around 14-18% throughout the match with a sunny atmosphere. So, the match is expected to be a full length contest but a slight drizzle of rain might interrupt it for a while.

Otago Volts Player List

Otago Volts squad:Hamish Rutherford (c), Jake Gibson, Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips (wk), Llew Johnson, Nick Kwant, Josh Finnie, Ben Lockrose, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Max Chu

Official lineup yet to be announced

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Dale Phillips Batsman and Wicketkeeper Llew Johnson Batsman Nick Kwant Batsman Josh Finnie All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Travis Muller Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Volts Team Form

Otago Volts are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four while one was abandoned. They have been going through a superb run of form but Canterbury might turn out to be a tough challenge for the team with an equally strong bowling attack and a better batting unit.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury squad: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Todd Astle, William ORourke, Ed Nuttal, Fraser Sheat, Blake Coburn, Matthew Boyle

Official lineup yet to be announced

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Ken McClure Batsman Leo Carter Batsman Cole McConchie All-rounder Cam Fletcher Batsman and Wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay Batsman Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Todd Astle Bowler William ORourke Bowler Ed Nuttal All-rounder

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury won four games but their defeat in the last encounter came against Otago Volts. However, Canterbury will look forward to taking revenge with a win against the rival team and improving their position in the points table.

Otago Volts Volts vs Canterbury Kings Head to Head

In the 27 fixtures played between these two sides, Canterbury have turned out to be a dominant force. They have won 18 games in the matchup while remaining of the nine matches were won by Otago Volts.

Matches played - 27

Otago Volts - 9

Canterbury - 18

Otago Volts Volts vs Canterbury Kings Betting Odds

Otago Volts Volts opening partnership over 21.5 @1.91

The opening pair of Hamish Rutherford and Jake Gibson has provided Otago Volts with stands of 66 and 48 in the last couple of games. Gibson has been provided at the top of the order by the team and he has rapid their faith with 96 runs against Canterbury in the last encounter. Considering the form of both the batters and their performances batting together in recent games, the pair is likely to pass the mentioned mark with flying colours.

Otago Volts Volts vs Canterbury Kings Top Team Batsmen

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago Volts Volts’ top batter @4.32

Dean Foxcroft has been the consistent run-scorer for the team with three fifties across eight innings. Also, he is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 339 runs from eight innings with an average of 48.43 and a strike rate of 121.94. The batter is expected to shine one more time and be the top batter for his side in the contest.

Leo Carter to be Canterbury Kings’ top batter @7.5

Leo Carter has been the second highest run-getter for the team with 239 runs from nine innings with an average of 47.80 and 120.10. Also, he played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 70 runs a couple of games ago. Considering the form of Leo Carter, he might carve out another impressive knock and become the top batter for his side.

Otago Volts Volts vs Canterbury Kings Top Team Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Otago Volts Volts’ top bowler @3.74

Michael Rae has bagged 16 wickets from eight innings with an economy of 7.72 and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Also, he has picked a couple of wickets in each of the last three matches. Rae is expected to bowl another superb spell and become the top bowler for his side in the fixture.

Angus McKenzieto be Canterbury Kings’ top bowler @6

Angus McKenzie has been the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far taking 11 wickets from seven matches with an economy of 6.77. His strike rate is 11.2 and an impressive bowling average of 12.72 also indicates consistency in taking wickets. Considering the kind of form he has displayed so far in the tournament, McKenzie might shine with the ball once again.