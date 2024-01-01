Otago vs Auckland Match Prediction OVO 37 % Chance of Winning AUCA 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.642 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Auckland take centre stage in the tenth game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 01 at 8:30 AM IST.

Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Otago had a stunning season last year but they have failed to replicate the form which made them so formidable last term. Otago remains winless after three games which includes two defeats against Wellington. In the last game, Otago got humbled as they were bowled out for 47 as they lost the game with nine wickets to spare. With zero wins, Auckland remain sixth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Auckland had a tough campaign last year but have had a positive start to the campaign. Auckland openers set the platform as they posted 185 runs on the scoreboard. Canterbury failed to chase down the total as Auckland won the game by 27 runs. The last two games were suspended due to bad weather. As per our calculations, Auckland are clear favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 37%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 63%

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Otago vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Otago have had a horrendous campaign thus far. In the last match against Wellington, Otago were bowled out for 47 which turned out to be an embarrassing night for everyone involved with the team. Even though we haven’t seen much of Auckland in this tournament as two of the three games were called off due to rain, we believe Auckland openers would outscore Otago openers and have a better opening partnership in the upcoming fixture.

Sean Solia had an underwhelming campaign last season as he managed to score 168 runs last term. In the two games against Otago even though Auckland won both the games, Solia managed to score 2 and 39. This season, Solia did not have the best of games against Canterbury as he scored nine of ten balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Auckland 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they remain winless after three games and have lost back to back games against Wellington. In the last game Otago were bowled out for 47 as they lost the game with nine wickets to spare.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell (c), James Neesham, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Martin Guptill Batter Sean Solia Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper James Neesham Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

After a torrid season last term, Auckland had a sensational start to the season as they registered a comprehensive win against Canterbury in the opening fixture. The last two games were suspended due to rain.

Otago vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Otago in this fixture, In 36 matches between the two sides, Auckland have edged 18-12. Last year both sides went head to head twice, Otago won the first game and in the second game both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Otago Win: 14

Auckland win: 19

Draw/NR: 3

Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Auckland and Otago headed into this tournament after contrasting finishes in the last tournament. On one hand, Otago dominated the group stages as they ended up with 24 points in ten matches and ended up second on the table. On the other hand, Auckland struggled to get a footing in the campaign as they were second best in pretty much all the departments and with 16 points they ended up sixth on the table as they were eventually knocked out in the group stages. One of the key differences between the two sides has been their prowess to hit sixes which can be a deciding factor in games especially in T20 format. Otago hit 60 sixes in the tournament last year which was the second most after Central Districts. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the two head to head games against Auckland, on both occasions Otago managed to hit more sixes in the game which makes us believe they would outscore Auckland once again in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

It's hard to pick considering how bad Otago has batted in this tournament. Dean Foxcroft had a sensational campaign last season, with 424 runs, Foxcroft was the leading run scorer in the tournament. In the two games against Auckland, Foxcroft scored 44 and 69 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

He was going to stick with Robert O’Donnell once again as he continued his brilliant form in this tournament and was sensational in the opening game against Canterbury as he scored 54 off 38 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler

Even though Matthew Bacon had a disappointing game against Wellington, we are going to stick with him one more time. Matthew Bacon was the one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago last year as he ended up with 13 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Lister to be Auckland’s top bowler

Ben Lister had a solid campaign last year as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland last season. In the head to head game last season, Lister ended up with 1/29 and 1/32 and this year once again he was magnificent in the opening game as he ended up with 2/18 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.