Otago vs Auckland Match Prediction

OV

39%

Chance of Winning

AUK

61%

Parimatch

1.65
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Melbet

1.67
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Batery

1.70
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New Zealand

Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Otago take on Auckland in the third game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 29 at 08:55 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 231 runs, Dean Foxcroft was the leading run scorer for Otago in the last campaign.
  • With 18 wickets, Danru Ferns was the leading wicket taker for Auckland in the last campaign.

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Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Otago had a dismal campaign last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. Otago only won two games in the group stages and were knocked out of the tournament. This season Otago got off to a great start as they beat Canterbury by 10 runs in the opening game.

Auckland had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and were crowned champions. Auckland dominated the group stages which is probably why they were crowned champions as they have a better record than Canterbury. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Otago ’ chances of winning - 39%
  • Auckland’ chances of winning - 61%

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Otago vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Max Chu has been one of the most impressive batsmen for Otago prior to this series. In the opening game Chu scored 82 off 46 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland heading into this campaign. Even though Solia did not have a great campaign last season, we believe the Auckland skipper will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Otago Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5

1.86
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Auckland Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership to be Auckland @ 1.76

1.76
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Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi



Predicted Playing XI




Dale Phillips

Batter

Jamal Todd

Batter

Dean Foxcroft

Batter

Llew Johnson

All-rounder

Max Chu

Wicket-keeper

Leo Carter

Batter

Jake Gibson

All-rounder

Ben Lockrose

All-rounder

Andrew Hazeldine

Bowler

Matthew Bacon

Bowler

Mason Clarke

Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago struggled to make an impact last season but this year they got off with a win against Canterbury in the opening game.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Bevon Jacobs, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, James Neesham, Jock McKenzie, Sean Solia (c), Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Angus Olliver, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Samrath Singh, Siddhesh Dixit



Predicted Playing XI




Sean Solia

Batter

Martin Guptill

Batter

Simon Keene

Batter

William O'Donnell

All-rounder

Cam Fletcher

Wicket-keeper

Michael Sclanders

Batter

Jock McKenzie

All-rounder

James Neesham

All-rounder

Danru Ferns

Bowler

Benjamin Lister

Bowler

Louis Delport

Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland are the defending champions as they dominated the group stages and with six wins they ended up at the top of the table.

Otago vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have dominated this fixture against Otago 19-13. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Otago: 13

Auckland: 19

Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Otago and Auckland head into this fixture after a contrasting campaign last season. Auckland had a phenomenal run last term as they had just two losses in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. The final game against Canterbury was called off due to rain but since Auckland had better results in the group stages they were crowned champions. On the other hand, Otago struggled to make an impact as they managed just two wins and ended up fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three matches Auckland has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Otago will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland

New Zealand

Molyneux Park, Alexandra, null

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Otago Volts

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Auckland Aces

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2.17
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Otago vs Auckland Top Batters

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’ top batter

Even though Dean Foxcroft did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he was sensational last year and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’ top batter

Cam Fletcher was sensational in the last campaign as Auckland won the championship. With 180 runs, Fletcher was one of the leading run scorers for Auckland last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Jake Gibson to be Otago’ top bowler

Jake Gibson did not have a great outing in the opening game against Canterbury regardless we are going to stick with him as he was sensational last season and bagged ten wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns has been in sublime form heading into this tournament. Last season Ferns bagged 18 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Auckland

Auckland has dominated this fixture in the past. Even though Otago won the opening game this term, Auckland are far superior team on paper which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Auckland would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. ‌
  • Otago to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
  • Auckland to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
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