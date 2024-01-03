Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction
OVO
35%
Chance of Winning
CKI
65%
T20
Molyneux Park
Facts:
- With 424 runs, Dean Foxcroft was the leading run scorer for Otago last year.
- With 359 runs, Chad Bowes was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in the last tournament.
Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Otago had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games. Otago got humiliated against Wellington as they beat Otago twice. In the second game against Wellington, Otago batsmen capitulated as they were bowled out for 47. Otago beat Auckland in the last game as they registered their first win of the season. With six points thus far, Otago are currently fifth on the table.
Much like their opponents, Canterbury lost their opening game to Auckland but managed to turn things around in the last game as Canterbury scored 185 runs thanks to a brilliant innings by their skipper Cole McConchie who scored 79 off 47 balls. Canterbury bowlers were brilliant on the day as Canterbury eventually won the game by 33 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago’s chances of winning - 35%
- Canterbury’s chances of winning - 65%
Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Hamish Rutherford was sensational for Otago in the 50 over format but struggled in this tournament last season. Rutherford ended the campaign with 126 runs with an average of 14 which is pretty low for him. In the head to head matches last season, Rutherford failed to show up and ended up scoring 21 and 0 and this campaign has also been a struggle thus far and even though he scored 32 in the last game, we believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Cole McConnchie had a stunning game against Auckland as the Canterbury skipper led from the front and scored a brilliant 79 as Canterbury registered their first win in the campaign. McConnchie had a brilliant tournament last year as he scored 210 runs with an average of 26.25 which is pretty good in T20 format. We believe McConnchie would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Otago
Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hamish Rutherford
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Batter
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Dean Foxcroft
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Batter
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Luke Georgeson
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Batter
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Jacob Duffy
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Batter
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Dale Phillips
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Wicket-keeper
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Jacob Cumming
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Batter
|
Llew Johnson
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Bowler
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Andrew Hazeldine
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All-rounder
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Ben Lockrose
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Bowler
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Jake Gibson
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Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were humiliated by Wellington in both games. Otago managed to turn things around as they beat Auckland in the last game.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul
Predicted Playing XI
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Chad Bowes
|
Batter
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Ken McClure
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Batter
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Henry Nicholls
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Batter
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Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Hay
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Wicket-keeper
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Hay
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All-rounder
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury has failed to reach the heights of last season as they had an underwhelming start to the campaign. They registered their first win in the last game against Central Districts.
Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury have edged Otago in this fixture, In 34 matches between the two sides, Canterbury have won 19 games thus far. Last year both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Canterbury Win: 19
Otago win: 10
Draw/NR: 5
Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Canterbury and Otago headed into this game level on points, Otago have played a game more. Both sides have failed to showcase consistencies that saw them finish first and second in the group stages last year. But after a dismal start to the season both sides have secured their first win in the last game. The last time both sides went head to head in this competition, Canterbury openers gave a good head start as they managed an opening partnership of 95 runs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the last two games, Otago has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Canterbury openers would outperform Otago openers and would have a better opening partnership on the day.
Otago vs Canterbury
T20
Molyneux Park, Alexandra
Otago vs Canterbury Top Team Batters
Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter
Dean Foxcroft showcased his class as Otago registered their first win in the tournament. Foxcroft scored a brilliant half century and was the top run scorer in the game. With 424 runs, Foxcroft was the leading run scorer in the tournament last year and scored 46 in the last game against Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter
Even though Chad Bowes did not have a great start to the campaign. He has had a sensational domestic season thus far as he has excelled in all formats this term.In the last game against Otago, Bowes scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers
Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler
Otago bowlers had a disappointing showing thus far in this campaign. Matthew Bacon was the one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago last year as he ended up with 13 wickets and was the third highest wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Rae to be Canterbury’s top bowler
Michael Rae had a brilliant domestic campaign last year with Otago as he ended up with 16 wickets and was the second highest wicket taker in the tournament. Since his move to Canterbury, Rae has been pretty solid heading into this tournament which makes him out top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Otago to win @ 2.25 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win @ 1.55 (PariMatch)
Parimatch