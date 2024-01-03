Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction OVO 35 % Chance of Winning CKI 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.632 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Canterbury take centre stage in the 12th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 03 at 8:30 AM IST.

Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Otago had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games. Otago got humiliated against Wellington as they beat Otago twice. In the second game against Wellington, Otago batsmen capitulated as they were bowled out for 47. Otago beat Auckland in the last game as they registered their first win of the season. With six points thus far, Otago are currently fifth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Canterbury lost their opening game to Auckland but managed to turn things around in the last game as Canterbury scored 185 runs thanks to a brilliant innings by their skipper Cole McConchie who scored 79 off 47 balls. Canterbury bowlers were brilliant on the day as Canterbury eventually won the game by 33 runs. As per our calculations, Canterbury are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 35%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 65%

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Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Hamish Rutherford was sensational for Otago in the 50 over format but struggled in this tournament last season. Rutherford ended the campaign with 126 runs with an average of 14 which is pretty low for him. In the head to head matches last season, Rutherford failed to show up and ended up scoring 21 and 0 and this campaign has also been a struggle thus far and even though he scored 32 in the last game, we believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Cole McConnchie had a stunning game against Auckland as the Canterbury skipper led from the front and scored a brilliant 79 as Canterbury registered their first win in the campaign. McConnchie had a brilliant tournament last year as he scored 210 runs with an average of 26.25 which is pretty good in T20 format. We believe McConnchie would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Otago 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were humiliated by Wellington in both games. Otago managed to turn things around as they beat Auckland in the last game.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has failed to reach the heights of last season as they had an underwhelming start to the campaign. They registered their first win in the last game against Central Districts.

Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury have edged Otago in this fixture, In 34 matches between the two sides, Canterbury have won 19 games thus far. Last year both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 19

Otago win: 10

Draw/NR: 5

Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Canterbury and Otago headed into this game level on points, Otago have played a game more. Both sides have failed to showcase consistencies that saw them finish first and second in the group stages last year. But after a dismal start to the season both sides have secured their first win in the last game. The last time both sides went head to head in this competition, Canterbury openers gave a good head start as they managed an opening partnership of 95 runs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the last two games, Otago has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Canterbury openers would outperform Otago openers and would have a better opening partnership on the day.

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Otago vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

Dean Foxcroft showcased his class as Otago registered their first win in the tournament. Foxcroft scored a brilliant half century and was the top run scorer in the game. With 424 runs, Foxcroft was the leading run scorer in the tournament last year and scored 46 in the last game against Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Chad Bowes did not have a great start to the campaign. He has had a sensational domestic season thus far as he has excelled in all formats this term.In the last game against Otago, Bowes scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler

Otago bowlers had a disappointing showing thus far in this campaign. Matthew Bacon was the one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago last year as he ended up with 13 wickets and was the third highest wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Rae to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Michael Rae had a brilliant domestic campaign last year with Otago as he ended up with 16 wickets and was the second highest wicket taker in the tournament. Since his move to Canterbury, Rae has been pretty solid heading into this tournament which makes him out top pick in the upcoming game.