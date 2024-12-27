Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction OVO 45 % Chance of Winning CKI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.654 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago take on Canterbury in the opening game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 27 at 08:55 AM IST.

Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Otago had a dismal campaign last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. Otago were winless after three matches and they eventually ended up winning two games in the group stages, Otago ended up fifth on the table and were knocked out of the group stages.

Canterbury had a heart breaking end to the last season as they made the finals but the game was called off and Canterbury lost the game as Auckland had a better record in the group stages. Canterbury are one of the favourites this season and as per our calculations, they are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago ’ chances of winning - 45%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%

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Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Max Chu has been one of the most impressive batsmen for Otago prior to this series. Even though he did not have a good tournament last season we expect him to dominate and score well in the upcoming game.

Henry Nicholls was sensational last season as he scored 317 runs in 11 matches with an average of 39.62. He was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: Otago 2.12 Bet on Batery

Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Leo Carter, Llew Johnson, Thorn Parkes, Ben Lockrose, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Hunter Kindley, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson (c), Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Toby Hart, Travis Muller, Zac Cumming

Predicted Playing XI

Leo Carter Batter Thorn Parkes Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Ben Lockrose Batter Jacob Cumming All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Travis Muller Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago struggled to make an impact last season as they won two matches and were eventually knocked out of the group stage.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Matthew Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Cole McConchie ( c ), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Jesse Frew (Wk), Mitchell Hay (Wk), Tom Latham (Wk), Angus McKenzie, Cameron Paul, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matt Rowe, Michael Rae, Raunaq Kapur, Scott Janett, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Tom Latham Batter Angus McKenzie All-rounder Fraser Sheat All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler William O'Rourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had a brilliant season last season as they lost three games in the group stages and ended up second on the table.

Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury has dominated this fixture in the past against Otago 20-10. Last year both sides went head to head twice, the first game was called off due to rain and Canterbury won the second match.

Head to Head

Otago: 10

Canterbury: 20

Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Canterbury and Otago go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Canterbury did not have a great start but managed to turn things around and made the finals where the game was called off due to rain and they lost the title as Auckland had a better record in the group stages. On the other hand Otago struggled to make an impact in the group stages and were eventually eliminated in the group stages. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages. The opening game was called off and both sides managed to share the spoils. In the second match Canterbury won the tie with four wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Canterbury would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Canterbury Top Batters

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’ top batter

Dean Foxcroft was sensational last season as he was consistent throughout the campaign and with 231 runs he was the leading run scorer for Otago last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham to be Canterbury’ top batter

Tom Latham was sensational last season as even though he missed a few games he still managed to score 243 runs and was one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Otago’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy has been brilliant for Otago as they head into this tournament. Duffy was one of the three bowlers for Otago who ended up with ten wickets last season. Considering his form prior to this tournament, he is our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jamie Overton to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Jamie Overton has once again got off to a great start as he has bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year Overton bagged 16 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.