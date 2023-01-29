Otago vs Central Districts Match Prediction OV 30 % Chance of Winning CD 70 % Bet now! Otago will square off against Central Districts in match no. 25 of the Super Smash 2022-23 at University Oval, Dunedin on January 29 with an aim to register their fourth victory of the tournament. On the other hand, Central Districts would be hoping for their fifth win when the match begins at 7:10 AM IST.

Facts The performance of the opening pair has been a cause of concern for the Otago Volts since the last three fixtures. The team have scored 7, 8, and 18 runs for the opening wicket in their previous game, and also the individual form of the players indicates a strong possibility of another disappointing start for the team.

According to Bigbashboard.com, Dean Foxcroft has an incredible record on the venue. He has racked up 181 runs from six matches with an average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 117.53 at University Oval, Dunedin. Considering his stats on the venue, we have backed him to be the high-scorer in the match.

Matthew Bacon is one of the players to watch out for from Otago Volts as he picked a five-wicket haul against the same opposition in the previous encounter. Bacon picked five wickets after conceding 28 runs from his four overs in the game against Central Stags.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Central Districts have lost two out of the last three matches they have played while one ended in a no result. Both teams have a strong bowling attack but Central Districts have a formidable batting lineup as well, including Josh Clarkson and Tom Bruce, which can handle the opposition bowlers well. Considering this, bookmakers have anticipated Central Districts would outplay their opponents and thus provided them with winning odds of 1.57 while the opponents have been assigned odds of 2.25.

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Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After playing seven matches in the tournament, Otago have managed to win three fixtures while losing a couple of games. Dean Foxcroft has been the top run-getter for the team with 290 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 121.84. However, apart from Foxcroft, other batters have been disappointed with their performances. For instance, Llew Johnson, the second-highest run-scorer for the team, has only tallied 118 runs from six innings.

Michael Rae has been outstanding with the ball, taking 12 wickets from six matches at an economy of 7.51. Dean Foxcroft, the second-highest wicket-taker, has picked nine as well at a stunning economy of 5.89 in the tournament. In fact, six of Volts’ bowlers have bowled at an economy lower than 8, highlighting the side’s efficiency with the Kookaburra in hand.

Central Districts, meanwhile, have won four matches from eight and Josh Clarkson has led the charge with his bat. He has amassed 192 runs through the season at an average of 38.40 and a brilliant strike rate of 184.61. Dane Cleaver and Tom Bruce have contributed with 156 and 137 runs respectively as well in the tournament, while a total of three batters have struck at a strike rate of 180 or more in the competition for the team.

As far as the bowling is concerned, Jayden Lennox and Raymond Toole have been phenomenal, taking 11 wickets each. Apart from the duo, Brett Randell has been excellent as well, taking eight wickets. The trio has been critical in helping the team script victories in the tournament and considering the current form of the batting and bowling unit, the Stags are expected to take all four points from the fixture.

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches played at the surface, teams winning the toss have opted to bat on three occasions while in the other two clashes, teams chose to bowl first after winning the coin toss. However, all five matches were won by the chasing teams. Considering this, the team winning the toss is expected to field first in the game.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, the match will be played without any interruptions by rain. The temperature would hover around 12 to 20% and so the spectators can expect another exciting encounter in the Super Smash.

Otago Player List

Otago squad:Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Llew Johnson, Nick Kwant, Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rippon

Official lineup yet to be announced

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batsman Dale Phillips Batsman Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Josh Finnie Batsman Llew Johnson Batsman Nick Kwant Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning three. One of the matches ended in a tie while the other was abandoned. The Volts would hope to add to this impressive run of theirs with a win in the next game against Central Districts.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts squad: Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Will Young, Bevan Small, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Raymond TooleBenchRoss Taylor, Greg Hay, Liam Dudding, Angus Schaw, Brett Johnson, Seth Rance

Official lineup yet to be announced

Predicted Playing XI

Bayley Wiggins Batsman Ben Smith Batsman Will Young Batsman Bevan Small All-rounder Tom Bruce Captain and all-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder William Clark Batsman Brett Randell Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts are coming into the contest after losing their last two matches albeit they did win a couple of fixtures before that. The team would like to get back to winning ways in the match and strengthen their position amongst the top two in the points table. In fact, a win by a big margin might take them to the top spot in the table.

Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have dominated the head-to-head record against their opponents in the 29 matches played between these two teams. Central Stags have won 17 matches against Otago Volts thus being the superior side, while Otago have outplayed the opposition only on 12 occasions.

Matches played - 29

Otago - 12

Central Stags - 17

Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Otago Volts opening partnership under 19.5 @1.91

Both Otago openers Hamish Rutherford and Dale Phillips have been struggling for form in the last three matches. Rutherford has registered scores of 10, 15, and 10 while Phillips has tallied of 5, 0, and 8 runs respectively. Thus, Otago Volts are expected to score less than 19.5 runs for the first wicket.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Batsmen

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter @3.4

Dean Foxcroft has been the highest run-getter for the team in the tournament, scoring 290 runs at an average of 48.33. The talismanic all-rounder has racked up two fifties in the last three fixtures, taking his career tally to 829 runs from 26 T20s at an average of 43.63. Considering the purple patch the batter is going through, Foxcroft seems bound to be the top batter for the team.

Josh Clarkson to be Central Districts’ top batter @7.5

Clarkson has been the highest run-getter for the team with 192 across six innings at an average of 38.40 and a brilliant strike rate of 184.61 in the Super Smash 2022/23. Overall, he has 1,480 T20 runs to his name at a strike rate of 152.42 and is expected to be the top batter for the team once again in the upcoming encounter.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Otago’s top bowler @5

Michael Rae has bagged 12 wickets from six matches at an economy of 7.51 and is thus the Super Smash’s ongoing edition’s highest wicket-taker. Rae has picked nine wickets in the last four matches and the bowler is expected to continue with his excellent form in the fixture against Central Stags with yet another brilliant spell.

Jayden Lennoxto be Central District’s top bowler @6

Lennox has taken three wickets in three matches against Otago Volts and has been the tournament’s joint second highest wicket-taker with teammate Raymond Toole. He has picked at least a single wicket in every match and the spinner is expected to continue his form in the next fixture as well by being the top bowler for his team in the encounter.