OVO (Otago) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction OVO 40 % Chance of Winning CST 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Central Districts take centre stage in the 27th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the University Oval Stadium, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 19 at 8:30 AM IST.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Otago has failed to reach the heights of last season as they have had an underwhelming season thus far, they are already knocked out of the competition. Otago head into this game after back to back losses against Central Districts and Auckland and in the last game, they got battered by Auckland as Otago was bowled out for 138 as Auckland won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Central Districts had a horrific start to the campaign but in the second half, they have managed to turn things around as they head into this game after winning three games on the bounce. Central Districts have already beaten Otago in the reverse fixture as they won the game by 52 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 40%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 60%

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Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jake Gibson had a phenomenal campaign last year but has been a shadow of himself in this campaign. In seven innings, Gibson scored 87 runs thus far with an average of 12.42 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last three games, Gibson scored 0, 8 and 21 which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low against Central Districts.

One of the main reasons for Central Districts resurgence in this tournament has been the way they have batted and bowled in powerplay. Central Districts head into this game with three wins in the row and in those games, Central Districts has managed to score 54, 45 and 40 and in all three games they have outscored their opponents in the powerplay which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Otago 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate could impact the game which could result in a shorter game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago has had an awful campaign thus far and with two wins in eight games they are currently fifth on the table and are already knocked out of the competitions. Otago has lost three of the last four games as they head into this fixture.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Joey Field All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they have won three games on the bounce and with 20 points, they currently hold the final playoff spot.

Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have edged Otago in this fixture. In 35 matches between the two sides, they have edged 18-13. Both sides squared off earlier in this campaign, Central Districts registered a comprehensive victory.

Head to Head:

Otago Win: 13

Central Districts win: 18

Draw/NR: 5

Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Otago head into this game in contrasting form as one one hand Central Districts have won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Otago has lost three of the last four games which includes a drubbing against Central Districts in the reverse fixture. With Otago already knocked out of the competition, a win for Central Districts would make them favourites to hold on to the third spot on the table. Otago and Central Districts squared off twice last season and on both occasions Otago won the game and more importantly they have a better opening partnership in both matches. This season even though they were outplayed in the reverse fixture, Otago still managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. What makes this tip even more intriguing is the fact in the last two matches, Otago has had a better opening stand which makes us believe Otago would have a better start and would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

We are going to go with Dean Foxcroft as he has been sensational for Otago thus far. With 189 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Otago this term. In the last game against Auckland, Foxcroft scored an unbeaten 46 as Otago reached a respectable score but eventually lost the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter

Dane Cleaver has been phenomenal for Central Districts in this campaign. With 279 runs, Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts this term. In the last three games, Cleaver has scored two half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler

Otago has struggled in the bowling department throughout the campaign. Travis Muller has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago this term and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Otago in this tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bevan Small to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Bevan Small has been one of the key reasons why Central Districts have managed to turn things around as they won three games on the bounce. Small has bagged seven wickets in those games and with 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.