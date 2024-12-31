OVO (Otago) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction OVO 53 % Chance of Winning CST 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Otago take on Central Districts in the fourth game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 31 at 08:55 AM IST.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Otago had a dismal campaign last season but have got off to a good start thus far. They went head to head against Canterbury in the opening game and were dominant. Otago successfully defended their first innings score of 165 and eventually won the game by ten runs and are currently at the top of the table.

Central Districts did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they had one win in the first half of the campaign. Central Districts managed to turn things around and ended the campaign with three wins but still failed to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago ’ chances of winning - 53%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 47%

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Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Max Chu has been one of the most impressive batsmen for Otago prior to this series. In the opening game Chu scored 82 off 46 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle did not have a great campaign last season as he struggled for consistency and was eventually dropped. In four matches, Boyle scored 67 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership to be Otago 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago struggled to make an impact last season but this year they got off to a great start as they are unbeaten after two matches.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Jack Boyle, Mason Hughes, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Angus Schaw, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Ewald Schreuder, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Ray Toole, Toby Findlay, Tyler Annand

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Brad Schmulian Batter Blair Tickner All-rounder Ray Toole All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler Tyler Annand Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign but ended the season with three wins in four games but still missed the playoffs last term.

Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have dominated this fixture against Otago 18-13. Last season both sides went head to head twice, Central Districts won the first game and the second game was tied between the two sides.

Head to Head

Otago: 13

Central Districts: 18

Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Otago and Central Districts head into this fixture after both sides struggled for consistency last season and eventually missed the playoffs last term. Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign which ended up being the deciding factor as even though they won three of the last four matches, Central Districts missed the playoffs last season. On the other hand, after a disappointing campaign last season, Otago have got off to a great start as they are unbeaten after two matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Central Districts had an upper hand in both head to head games last season, Otago had a better opening stand in both games which makes us believe Otago will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Central Districts Top Batters

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’ top batter

Even though Dean Foxcroft did not have a great game in the last innings, we are going to stick with him as he was sensational last year and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter

Dane Cleaver was sensational in the last campaign even though Central Districts did not make the playoffs. With 281 runs, Cleaver was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler

Andrew Hazeldine was brilliant with the ball in the last game against Auckland as he bagged two wickets and had an economy of six. Hazeldine has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Jayden Lennox was sensational last season as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts. With 13 wickets, Lennox was one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.