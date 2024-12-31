OVO (Otago) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
OVO
53%
Chance of Winning
CST
47%
T20
University of Otago Oval
Facts:
- With 231 runs, Dean Foxcroft was the leading run scorer for Otago in the last campaign.
- With 281 runs, Dane Cleaver was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.
Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Otago had a dismal campaign last season but have got off to a good start thus far. They went head to head against Canterbury in the opening game and were dominant. Otago successfully defended their first innings score of 165 and eventually won the game by ten runs and are currently at the top of the table.
Central Districts did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they had one win in the first half of the campaign. Central Districts managed to turn things around and ended the campaign with three wins but still failed to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago ’ chances of winning - 53%
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 47%
Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Max Chu has been one of the most impressive batsmen for Otago prior to this series. In the opening game Chu scored 82 off 46 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jack Boyle did not have a great campaign last season as he struggled for consistency and was eventually dropped. In four matches, Boyle scored 67 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5
Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Otago
Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Jamal Todd
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Jake Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Lockrose
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Hazeldine
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
|
Mason Clarke
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago struggled to make an impact last season but this year they got off to a great start as they are unbeaten after two matches.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Brad Schmulian, Jack Boyle, Mason Hughes, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Angus Schaw, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Ewald Schreuder, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Ray Toole, Toby Findlay, Tyler Annand
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Blair Tickner
|
All-rounder
|
Ray Toole
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Ajaz Patel
|
Bowler
|
Tyler Annand
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign but ended the season with three wins in four games but still missed the playoffs last term.
Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head
Central Districts have dominated this fixture against Otago 18-13. Last season both sides went head to head twice, Central Districts won the first game and the second game was tied between the two sides.
Head to Head
Otago: 13
Central Districts: 18
Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Otago to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Otago and Central Districts head into this fixture after both sides struggled for consistency last season and eventually missed the playoffs last term. Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign which ended up being the deciding factor as even though they won three of the last four matches, Central Districts missed the playoffs last season. On the other hand, after a disappointing campaign last season, Otago have got off to a great start as they are unbeaten after two matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Central Districts had an upper hand in both head to head games last season, Otago had a better opening stand in both games which makes us believe Otago will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Central Districts
T20
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
Otago vs Central Districts Top Batters
Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’ top batter
Even though Dean Foxcroft did not have a great game in the last innings, we are going to stick with him as he was sensational last year and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter
Dane Cleaver was sensational in the last campaign even though Central Districts did not make the playoffs. With 281 runs, Cleaver was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler
Andrew Hazeldine was brilliant with the ball in the last game against Auckland as he bagged two wickets and had an economy of six. Hazeldine has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Jayden Lennox was sensational last season as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts. With 13 wickets, Lennox was one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago
- Otago to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win - 1.84 (PariMatch)
Parimatch