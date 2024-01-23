OVO (Otago) vs NDS (Northern Districts) Match Prediction OVO 60 % Chance of Winning NDS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Northern Districts take centre stage in the 30th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the University Oval Stadium, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 23 at 8:30 AM IST.

Otago vs Northern Districts Chance of Winning

Otago has failed to reach the heights of last season as they have had an underwhelming season thus far, with two wins in eight games, they ended up fifth on the table and have been knocked out of the competition. Otago are winless in the last three games. In the last game against Central Districts we had a tied game.

Much like their opponents, Northern Districts had a horrific campaign as they have lost seven of the last eight games. Northern Districts are currently sixth on the table. This has been the worst title defence we have seen in recent history. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 60%

Northern Districts’s chances of winning - 40%

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Otago vs Northern Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jake Gibson had a phenomenal campaign last year but has been a shadow of himself in this campaign. In eight innings, Gibson scored 90 runs thus far with an average of 11.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last three games, Gibson scored 8, 0 and 3 which makes us believe he would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low against Northern Districts.

Katene Clarke finally got off to a good start in the last game as he scored 32 off 27 balls. After an underwhelming start to the campaign, Clarke has managed to find some footing in the last three games, scoring 13, 32 and 32 as he took his run tally to 166 runs in this tournament which makes us believe Clarke would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights to win 1.93 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 1.82 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 2.02 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Northern Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago has had an awful campaign thus far and with two wins in nine games they are currently fifth on the table and are already knocked out of the competitions. Otago are winless in the last three games.

Northern Districts News & Player List

Northern Districts Player List

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Tim Seifert, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Bocock Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have had a horrendous title defence, one of the worst we have seen in some time. They lost seven of the last eight games and are currently sixth on the table.

Otago vs Northern Districts Head to Head

Otago have edged Northern Knights in this fixture, In 36 matches between the two sides, they have edged 18-13. Both sides went head to head this year, Otago managed to bag maximum points on the day.

Head to Head:

Northern Knights Win: 13

Otago win: 18

Draw/NR: 5

Otago vs Northern Districts Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Northern Knights and Otago head into this final game after what has been a pretty underwhelming campaign for both sides. Both teams are fifth and sixth on the points table and have been knocked out of the competition. Both sides squared off earlier in this tournament and Otago managed to outplay Northern Knights as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the day, Northern Knights had a better opening stand than Otago. Since then, Northern Knights has struggled to get a good start in game as in three of the last four matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, even though Otago are winless in the last three matches, in all three games they managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the game and this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Otago vs Northern Districts T20 University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.087 Bet Now!

Otago vs Northern Districts Top Team Batters

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

We are going to go with Dean Foxcroft as he has been sensational for Otago thus far. With 231 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Otago this term and in the last two games against Auckland and Central Districts he has been pretty impressive which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Northern Knights have been horrible in the second half of the campaign and even though Jeet Raval has had a difficult outing in the last game we are still going to stick with him. With 188 runs, Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Northern Districts Top Team Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Otago’s top bowler

Otago has struggled in the bowling department throughout the campaign. In the last few games, Jacob Duffy has been sensational in all aspects whether it comes to wickets or economy, he has been consistent in the second half of the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Northern Knight bowlers have had a torrid campaign thus far as they haven’t been a stand out bowler so far in this competition. Scott Kuggeleijn has been consistent throughout the domestic campaign and has showcased his class thus far. With eight wickets so far, he has had a solid campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.