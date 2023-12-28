Otago vs Wellington Match Prediction OVO 63 % Chance of Winning WFI 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.092 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Wellington take centre stage in the seventh game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 28 at 8:30 AM IST.

Otago vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Wellington headed into this tournament after a disappointing domestic campaign especially in the Ford’s Trophy and with their dismal performance in the last edition of this competition they needed a good start and could not have hoped for the better start as they beat Otago in the season opener. The last game against Auckland was called off due to rain.

Much like their opponents, Otago headed into this game after sharing the spoils against Canterbury as the game was suspended. Otago had a great run in the group stages and were hoping to take the next step this term. All the expectations got washed as they were outplayed by Wellington in the opening game. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites heading into this game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 63%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 37%

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Otago vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. This year Kelly has had a phenomenal start to the season as he scored 48 off 34 balls in the opening game against Otago as Wellington won the game by 74 runs. We expect Kelly to step up once again and score well against Otago in the upcoming game.

Hamish Rutherford has excelled in test and ODI format but T20 hasn’t been a great hunting ground for him. Last season, Rutherford ended the campaign with 126 runs with an average of 14 which is pretty low for him. Rutherford has failed to score well against Otago in each of the last three games. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Rutherford scored 21 and 0 and in the last game scored six off seven balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 1.58 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 2.27 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 1.64 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first in 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago had a fabulous season last year as they ended up second on the table level on points with Canterbury. They did not have a great start to the tournament as they were blown away by Wellington in the opening game and the last game got suspended due to rain.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Ian McPeake, Devon Conway, James Hartshorn, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Jesse Tashkoff Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had an underwhelming campaign last year as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Wellington were sensational in the opening game as they beat Otago by 74 runs. The last game got suspended due to rain.

Otago vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington have edged Otago in this fixture, In 33 matches between the two sides, Wellington have edged 16-10. Last year both sides went head to head twice as both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Otago Win: 10

Wellington win: 16

Draw/NR: 7

Otago vs Wellington Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Otago and Wellington haven’t had a great domestic campaign thus far. Last year both sides had a contrasting campaign as Otago grabbed 24 points and ended up second on the table and thus qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, Wellington bagged three wins in ten matches and ended up fifth on the table. Both sides have already gone head to head in this tournament in the first round of games as Wellington registered a statement win. Even though it was an underwhelming performance by Otago, they still managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Otago managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe Otago would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

Dean Foxcroft had a sensational campaign last season as he single handedly took Otago to the playoffs. With 424 runs, Foxcroft was the leading run scorer in the tournament. In the last three games against Wellington, Foxcroft scored 73, 26 and 29 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

This would be an easy choice for us as Tim Robinson was sensational in the opening game against Otago. Robinson scored 139 off 64 balls as he single handedly dismantled Otago Bowling Otago. This year he has been in sensational form in all three formats which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler

Even though Matthew Bacon had a disappointing game against Wellington, we are going to stick with him one more time. Matthew Bacon was the one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago last year as he ended up with 13 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith had an exceptional campaign for Wellington last season as with ten wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the tournament. Smith was fantastic in the opening game as he has now bagged five wickets in the last three games against Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.