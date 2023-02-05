Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction WELL 70 % Chance of Winning AUK 30 % Bet now! Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces, the bottom two teams of the ongoing edition of Super Smash, will take on each other on February 5 in match 29 of the competition at Basin Reserve. The fixture between the two underperforming sides will begin at 6.10 AM IST at the Firebirds’ home ground.

Facts In their last five meetings, the Aces have two wins while the Firebirds have registered victories on the other three occasions which meant that they did not have washouts in their recent fixtures, unlike the others.

By taking eight wickets each, Benjamin Lister and Sean Solia are the leading wicket-takers for the Aces. While Solia has taken eight matches to have the tally, Lister has played three games fewer to get there.

Both Peter Younghusband and Rachin Ravindra have taken seven wickets apiece from as many matches, suggesting that none of their primary spinners had an exceptional season this year, which has played a clinical role in their miserable campaign.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Chance of Winning

As the Firebirds will be playing at home, the bookmakers have labelled them favourites in this contest, handing them odds of 1.65 which means their chances of winning this contest stand at 60.65%. The Aces, on the other hand, have been rewarded with odds of 2.18, suggesting that they have a winning probability of 45.87%.

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Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With three wins and four defeats from nine matches, the Firebirds have found themselves second-last in the points table, albeit with a fair NRR of +0.306. They began with a bang, winning three matches on the trot, but lost momentum from there onwards. The likes of Nick Kelly, Troy Johnson, and Logan van Beek among many others have not managed to deliver as the Peter Younghusband-led side would have liked before the tournament began.

For the Aces, it has been a miserable season altogether, with just two wins and five defeats, and an NRR of -0.813. They would hope to finish things off on a high note, as their stars such as Graham Worker, William O'Donnell, and Adithya Ashok all had a middling season which did not allow them to enjoy significant success.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Match Toss Prediction

So far, Basin Reserve has hosted four matches in the Super Smash this year, and three of those encounters saw results. Unsurprisingly, chasing teams triumphed in all three matches, with Canterbury Kings being the latest side to do so, defeating the Firebirds by five wickets on January 23. So, there is little doubt that whichever team will win the toss will opt to field first.

Weather Report

TheWorldweatheronlinesuggests there will be patchy rain (4.9 mm) at Basin Reserve on February 5 with the temperature expected to be between 17 and 21°C. There is a possibility of 84% cloud cover, and humidity is expected to be around 91%. Thus, expect the match to be interrupted due to inclement weather.

Wellington Firebirds News & Player List

Wellington Firebirds squad for Super Smash:Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Jakob Bhula, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Peter Younghusband (c), Michael Snedden, Callum McLachlan, Tim Robinson, Luke Georgeson, Ian McPeake

(Official squad is not announced yet)

Wellington Firebirds Predicted Playing XI:

Devan Vishvaka Batsman Nick Kelly Batsman Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Batsman Nathan Smith All-rounder Jakob Bhula Batsman Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Captain and bowler Ollie Newton Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Firebirds Team Form

Since winning against Canterbury Kings by eight wickets on New Year’s Day, the Firebirds have not won a single contest in the Super Smash. They have played six matches since then and lost four of them while the other two were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Auckland Aces squad for Super Smash:George Worker, Cole Briggs, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell (c), Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Matt Gibson, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, Ryan Harrison

(Official squad is not announced yet)

Auckland Aces Predicted Playing XI:

George Worker Batsman Cole Briggs Batsman William O’Donnell Batsman Robert O’Donnell Captain and batsman Sean Solia All-rounder Ben Horne Wicket Keeper Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Matt Gibson Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Aces Team Form

Interestingly, Aces’ last victory came against the Firebirds on January 20 when they chased down a stiff 154-run target with two wickets and three balls to spare. After that, they lost to Northern Knights by 37 runs before another game against the same opponent was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to the ongoing state of emergency in New Zealand.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Head to Head

The Aces and the Firebirds have met 35 times in T20s, of which three matches yielded no results. Out of the remaining 32, the Aces ended up emerging victorious on 18 occasions while the Firebirds had the last laugh 14 times.

Total T20s played – 35

Auckland Aces wins – 18

Wellington Firebirds wins – 14

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Betting Odds

George Worker to score under 21.5 runs @1.83

Worker is not having the greatest of seasons this year in the Super Smash, amassing a paltry 133 runs from eight innings at an average of 16.62. Although his career average against the Firebirds stands at 24.4, having scored 268 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 115, he is no way near his usual form at present. In fact, during their previous meeting against the Firebirds, he struggled to score 18 runs and took up 21 balls before returning to the pavilion. Therefore, him departing cheaply should be the safest bet on offer.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Top Team Batters

Tom Blundell to be Wellington Firebirds’ top batter @4

Blundell played his first game of the ongoing edition in Firebirds’ previous fixture against Canterbury Kings. He made his impact immediately, stitching together a fine 70-run knock from just 49 balls with seven fours and one six. Moreover, his record against the Aces is quite impressive, aggregating 141 runs from six outings at an excellent strike rate of 141 and an average of 28.2. Hence, keeping faith in Blundell should be a good idea for the punters.

Cole Briggs to be Auckland Aces’ top batter @5

In his only innings against the Firebirds in Super Smash, Briggs made 35 runs from 33 balls with the help of two sixes and one four. He is having the best average (25.71) among the Aces’ batters this season, tallying 180 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 127.65. Bank upon him to get them off to a steady start.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Wellington Firebirds’ top bowler @5.5

Having already taken nine wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 7.15, Smith has been bowling wonderfully this season to find himself at the top of the wicket-takers’ chart among his teammates. More importantly, he has managed to consistently live up to expectations whenever he has played the Aces in this competition, with 10 scalps under his name from seven matches at an average of 18.6. He will surely be in focus to keep up the good work against one of his favourite oppositions.

Kyle Jamieson to be Auckland Aces’ top bowler @4

In his two matches so far this season in Super Smash, Jamieson bowled sharply after coming back from an injury. He conceded 44 runs from eight overs and dismissed two batters, his economy rate of 5.5 being the most impressive number in the lot. In total, he has taken 12 wickets from seven outings against the Firebirds over the years, with a strike rate of 13.9 and an average of 18.8. In their previous match against Northern Knights, he cleaned up the dangerous Henry Cooper just when the opposition seemed to be on the brink of turning the tide.