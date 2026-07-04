Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Match Prediction

Table toppers Wellington Firebirds will take on fifth-placed Northern Brave on January 4 in Match 11 of the Super Smash at Basin Reserve. While the Firebirds are coming off to this fixture after a dominant eight-wicket win over Canterbury Kings, the Brave lost to Central Districts by three wickets in their previous encounter. The contest between the two sides is scheduled to get underway at 7.10 AM IST.

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Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Chance of Winning

Considering the Firebirds have managed to win all three of their fixtures so far, the bookmakers have described them as favourites, handing them odds of 1.67. This tells us that they have a winning probability of 59.88%. The Brave, on the other hand, have been assigned the odds of 2.205, suggesting that they have a chance of 45.35% to win this fixture.

Our Prediction

In their last five meetings, the Brave won two matches, both in the last season, where they ended up winning the title by beating Canterbury Kings in the final. The Firebirds, prior to those matches, had three successive victories against the Firebirds. Given the fact that the Firebirds are on a dream run, we would recommend that the punters should believe in Finn Allen and his boys to make four out of four matches.

Wellington Firebirds to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)

Northern Brave to win @ 2.205 (Melbet)

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Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In their last fixture, the Firebirds thrashed the Kings by eight wickets at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Riding on a disciplined bowling performance, led by Rachin Ravindra and skipper Peter Younghusband, they restricted the Kings to 132/8 after the latter opted to bat. Then Finn Allen punished the Kings’ bowlers, scoring 78 off just 37 balls to get the job done in just 11.5 overs.

In contrast, the Brave had a heartbreak against Central Districts in their previous outing. They batted valiantly, with Jeet Raval hitting a fiery 29-ball 60 and Tim Seifert smashing 30-ball 59, coupled with Katene Clarke’s 24-ball 41 to pile 217/9. However, their bowlers put on a lackluster performance, resulting in them eventually losing the contest as their opponents went past the finishing line with three wickets and two balls to spare.

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Match Toss Prediction

Basin Reserve has only hosted one match this season so far, and in that contest, the Firebirds defeated Otago Volts by two runs. However, they hosted five matches last year, and of them, three matches were won by the sides who batted second. Keeping in mind that the Brave had a solitary victory after coming to chase and the Firebirds’ resounding victory came while batting second last time, both teams are expected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As perworldweatheronline, there is absolutely no chance of rain on December 4 at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The chances of cloud cover will be between 20% and 31% during the match time, with the temperature hovering around 22 to 24 °c.

Wellington Firebirds News & Player List

Wellington Firebirds squad for Super Smash:Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Tim Robinson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband (c), Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden, Adam Milne

Wellington Firebirds Predicted Playing XI:

Finn Allen Batsman Nick Kelly Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Batsman Nathan Smith All-rounder Tim Robinson Batsman Callum McLachlan Wicket Keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Captain and bowler Ian McPeake Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Firebirds Team Form

As mentioned above, the Firebirds have won three out of three matches, albeit the first two came after a lot of hard work. Notably, prior to Super Smash, they endured three successive defeats in The Ford Trophy, but those results did not make any impact on their approach in T20s.

Northern Brave News & Player List

Northern Brave squad for Super Smash:Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Mitchell Santner, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson

Northern Brave Predicted Playing XI:

Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper batsman Katene Clarke Batsman Jeet Raval Captain and batsman Joe Carter Batsman Mitchell Santner All-rounder Henry Cooper Batsman Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Tim Pringle All-rounder Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Brave Team Form

This season, the Brave have lost two of their three outings, against Central Districts and Canterbury, and have won against Otago Volts. As a result, they find themselves in fifth place on the points table, with four points and an NRR of +0.548.

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 33 T20s, in which Northern Brave came out victorious 18 times holding a significant edge over Wellington Firebirds who have 14 victories. The remaining one contest between the two sides ended with no result. Interestingly, both sides have won nine matches batting first and seven matches batting second in their previous meetings thus far.

Total T20s played – 33

Northern Brave wins – 18

Wellington Firebirds wins – 14

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Betting Odds

Wellington Firebirds to hit sixes more than 4.5 @1.725

Having got six-hitters such as Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra among many others, the Firebirds tend to smash big in order to post big totals. They hit five sixes against Canterbury, 10 against Central Districts, and seven sixes against Otago Volts in the tournament opener. Therefore, this is arguably the best bet for punters.

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Top Team Batters

Finn Allen to be Wellington Firebirds’ top batter @3.24

Allen was superb in their previous fixture against Canterbury, scoring 78 off just 37 balls with nine fours and three sixes. He had a strike rate of 200 last season in Super Smash for his 28- runs. Not to forget, his records against the Brave are quite impressive as well, aggregating 237 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 192.7 which included a fiery 91-run knock last year. Undoubtedly, he is the most important Firebirds wicket for the Brave.

Tim Seifert to be Northern Brave’s top batter @3.74

After two below-par outings in Brave’s first two matches, Seifert regained his form in the Super Smash season by hitting a solid 30-ball 59 against Central Districts. With that knock, he has become the top run-getter among his teammates for this season, with 95 runs at a strike rate of 166.66. Also, he averages 32.1 against the Firebirds in the competition, tallying 287 runs from nine matches at 121.9 with the highest score of 53. Bank upon him to carry on the momentum.

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave Top Team Bowlers

Peter Younghusband to be Wellington Firebirds’ top bowler @5

Younghusband had bowled beautifully last season, taking nine wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of just 6.35, the best among his teammates. The Firebirds skipper began this season just where he left off, claiming four wickets in three matches at 5.60, which included excellent figures of 4-1-21-2 against Canterbury in their last match. Among the stars such as Adam Milne, Rachin Ravindra, and Logan van Beek, keep faith in him to do the most damage.

Mitchell Santner to be Northern Brave’s top bowler @4

Santner, one of the most economical T20 bowlers across the world, has not failed to live up to the expectations, snaring four wickets at an economy rate of 6.9. He had bowled brilliantly last year as well, with eight wickets in five matches at 6.66. However, he has three wickets in four matches against the Firebirds and will look to improve his numbers.