Wellington vs Auckland Match Prediction WFI 45 % Chance of Winning AUCA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Auckland take centre stage in the fourth game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 24 at 6:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Wellington had an underwhelming season last year as they missed the playoffs last term. This year, they couldn’t have hoped for a better start as they swept aside Otago in the opening fixture. Wellington managed to turn the screws as they scored a mammoth 234 runs. Otago got to a fantastic start but could not get over the line as they eventually lost the game by 74 runs.

Much like their opponents, Auckland had a tough campaign last year but have had a positive start to the campaign. Auckland openers set the platform as they posted 185 runs on the scoreboard. Canterbury failed to chase down the total as Auckland won the game by 27 runs. As per our calculations, Auckland are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 45%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. This year Kelly has had a phenomenal start to the season as he scored 48 off 34 balls in the opening game against Otago. Last year against Auckland, Kelly had a decent showing as he scored 24 off 29 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia had an underwhelming campaign last season as he managed to score 168 runs last term. In the two games against Wellington even though Auckland won both the games, Solia managed to score 7 and 28. This season, Solia did not have the best of games against Canterbury as he scored nine of ten balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.27 Bet on 1xBet Auckland to win 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Wellington to win 2.28 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Ian McPeake, Devon Conway, James Hartshorn, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Jesse Tashkoff Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had an underwhelming campaign last year as they managed to bag three wins in ten games. Wellington ended up fifth on the table as they failed to qualify for playoffs. In the opening game, Wellington beat Otago by 74 runs.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell (c), James Neesham, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Martin Guptill Batter Sean Solia Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper James Neesham Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

After a torrid season last term, Auckland had a sensational start to the season as they registered a comprehensive win against Canterbury in the opening fixture.

Wellington vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Wellington in this fixture, In 36 matches between the two sides, Auckland have edged 19-14. Last year both sides went head to head twice and Auckland went 2-0.

Head to Head:

Wellington Win: 14

Auckland win: 19

Draw/NR: 3

Wellington vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Auckland and Wellington were the two worst sides in the competitions last year as both sides ended up with 16 points and were fifth and sixth on the table. On the contrary both sides have had a perfect start to the campaign as they would be hoping for a far better tournament this term. In the opening game even though Wellington won the game they failed to get a good opening partnership in the game as they lost an early wicket in the first over. On the other hand, Auckland openers looked in sublime form as they managed an opening partnership of 39 runs and registered a comprehensive win against Canterbury. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Auckland had a better opening stand which makes us believe Auckland would register a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland T20 Basin Reserve, Wellington Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now!

Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

Tim Robinson did not have a good season last year as he managed to score 38 runs in five innings. But this year he has been in sensational form in all three formats. In the opening game against Otago he scored an incredible 139 off 64 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

He was going to stick with Robert O’Donnell once again as he continued his brilliant form in this tournament and was sensational in the opening game against Canterbury as he scored 54 off 38 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith had an exceptional campaign for Wellington last season as with ten wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the tournament. Smith managed to continue his form in this tournament as in the opening game he ended up with 2/25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Lister to be Auckland’s top bowler

Ben Lister had a solid campaign last year as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland last season. In the head to head game last season, Lister ended up with 2/15 and this year once again he was magnificent in the opening game as he ended up with 2/18 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.