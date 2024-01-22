Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction WFI 55 % Chance of Winning CKI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.823 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Canterbury take centre stage in the 29th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 22 at 8:30 AM IST.

Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Wellington had a sublime start to the campaign as they had one loss in first seven games and looked certain to take the top spot on the table. Since then, Wellington has lost two games on the bounce and even though they have already sealed a playoff spot this term, their current form would be a concern in the dressing room. In the last game, they were outplayed by Northern Knights.

On the other hand, Canterbury has struggled for consistency this season which is probably why they are outside the playoff spots and need a win in the final game to make the playoffs this term. Canterbury have bagged two wins in the last four games. As per our calculations, Wellington are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 55%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 45%

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Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Wellington have been sensational thus far, Nathan Smith has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. So far this term, Smith has scored 92 runs in eight matches with an average of 23 runs. Even though he scored 26 in the last game, one game doesn’t change the fact he has been poor in this tournament which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and has failed to find his footing so far in this tournament. In the six games thus far, Bowes has failed to score 1, 2, 4, 7, 16, 6 and 85 averaging 17.42. In the last game against Wellington, Bowes scored mere six runs of three balls which makes us believe Bowes would struggle once again in the upcoming game against Wellington and would score low once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Canterbury 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Tom Blundell Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Ian McPeake Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington were dominant in the group stages but have struggled in the last few games as they have lost two games on the bounce. Wellington have already secured a playoff spot this term.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has struggled to find consistency this season as they have two wins in the last four games. A win in the upcoming game would see them qualify for the playoffs this season.

Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury and Wellington have 17 wins each in this fixture. This year both sides went head to head in this tournament, Wellington won the game by 21 runs.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 17

Wellington win: 17

Draw/NR: 3

Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Canterbury head into this crucial game for the latter as a win for them would see them make the playoffs this season. With Auckland winning their final group game they have already secured the top spot on the table as they have a six points cushion over Wellington who are currently second on the table and have secured a playoff spot as Central Districts last game got suspended due to rain. In the last six matches, Wellington has managed an opening stand of 38, 22, 21, 3, 4 and 6 averaging 15.66 runs which is pretty low. In the last six games, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 12, 16, 23, 17, 24 and 127 averaging 36.5 which is slightly better than their opponent. But what makes this tip such an enticing proposition is the fact, in four of the last five matches, Canterbury has had a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe they would manage a better opening partnership than Wellington in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter

Wellington batsmen have struggled to score well in the last couple of games which is probably why Auckland toppled Wellington to the top spot. In the last game against Canterbury, Nick Kelly was sensational as he scored 72 runs in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls returned into the starting lineup and has been sensational heading into this game. In eight matches, Nicholls has scored 222 runs and is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season. In the last game, Nicholls scored 76 off 50 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’s top bowler

Logan van Beek has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Wellington especially in the last few games which hasn’t been a great outing for Wellington. With 12 wickets, Van Beek is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Zakary Foulkes once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant bowling performance against Northern Knights as he ended up with bowling figures of 2/20. Foulkes has been brilliant this campaign and has bagged nine wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.