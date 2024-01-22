Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction
WFI
55%
Chance of Winning
CKI
45%
T20
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- With 298 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this tournament.
- With 222 runs, Henry Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season.
Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Wellington had a sublime start to the campaign as they had one loss in first seven games and looked certain to take the top spot on the table. Since then, Wellington has lost two games on the bounce and even though they have already sealed a playoff spot this term, their current form would be a concern in the dressing room. In the last game, they were outplayed by Northern Knights.
On the other hand, Canterbury has struggled for consistency this season which is probably why they are outside the playoff spots and need a win in the final game to make the playoffs this term. Canterbury have bagged two wins in the last four games. As per our calculations, Wellington are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington’s chances of winning - 55%
- Canterbury’s chances of winning - 45%
Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Wellington have been sensational thus far, Nathan Smith has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. So far this term, Smith has scored 92 runs in eight matches with an average of 23 runs. Even though he scored 26 in the last game, one game doesn’t change the fact he has been poor in this tournament which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and has failed to find his footing so far in this tournament. In the six games thus far, Bowes has failed to score 1, 2, 4, 7, 16, 6 and 85 averaging 17.42. In the last game against Wellington, Bowes scored mere six runs of three balls which makes us believe Bowes would struggle once again in the upcoming game against Wellington and would score low once again.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Wellington Opening Partnership Over 16.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Canterbury
Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Ian McPeake
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington were dominant in the group stages but have struggled in the last few games as they have lost two games on the bounce. Wellington have already secured a playoff spot this term.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Hay
|
All-rounder
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury has struggled to find consistency this season as they have two wins in the last four games. A win in the upcoming game would see them qualify for the playoffs this season.
Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury and Wellington have 17 wins each in this fixture. This year both sides went head to head in this tournament, Wellington won the game by 21 runs.
Head to Head:
Canterbury Win: 17
Wellington win: 17
Draw/NR: 3
Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Canterbury head into this crucial game for the latter as a win for them would see them make the playoffs this season. With Auckland winning their final group game they have already secured the top spot on the table as they have a six points cushion over Wellington who are currently second on the table and have secured a playoff spot as Central Districts last game got suspended due to rain. In the last six matches, Wellington has managed an opening stand of 38, 22, 21, 3, 4 and 6 averaging 15.66 runs which is pretty low. In the last six games, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 12, 16, 23, 17, 24 and 127 averaging 36.5 which is slightly better than their opponent. But what makes this tip such an enticing proposition is the fact, in four of the last five matches, Canterbury has had a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe they would manage a better opening partnership than Wellington in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury
T20
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Batters
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter
Wellington batsmen have struggled to score well in the last couple of games which is probably why Auckland toppled Wellington to the top spot. In the last game against Canterbury, Nick Kelly was sensational as he scored 72 runs in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter
Henry Nicholls returned into the starting lineup and has been sensational heading into this game. In eight matches, Nicholls has scored 222 runs and is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season. In the last game, Nicholls scored 76 off 50 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’s top bowler
Logan van Beek has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Wellington especially in the last few games which hasn’t been a great outing for Wellington. With 12 wickets, Van Beek is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler
We are going to stick with Zakary Foulkes once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant bowling performance against Northern Knights as he ended up with bowling figures of 2/20. Foulkes has been brilliant this campaign and has bagged nine wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Wellington to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch