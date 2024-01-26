Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction CKI 55 % Chance of Winning WFI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Canterbury take centre stage in the elimination round of the 2023 Super Smash at the Seddon Park Stadium, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 26 at 8:30 AM IST.

Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Wellington had a sublime start to the campaign as they had one loss in first seven games and were favourites to take the top spot in the group stages but they faltered in the second half of the campaign as they ended the group stages with three defeats on the bounce. In the last game they got outplayed by Canterbury who needed a win to make the playoffs this term.

On the other hand, Canterbury has struggled for consistency this season which is probably why they looked uncertain this season. But when push came to shove, they managed to turn things around and ended the campaign with three wins in the last four games. As per our calculations, Canterbury are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 45%

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 55%

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Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Wellington have been sensational thus far, Nathan Smith has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. So far this term, Smith has scored 97 runs in nine matches with an average of 19.40. In the last game against Canterbury, Smith scored five of seven balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes had a decent outing in the last game against Wellington as he scored 35 runs but that doesn't change the fact he has had a disappointing campaign thus far. So far in ten games, Bowes has scored 157 with an average of 19.62 which is pretty low for an opening batsman which makes us believe Bowes would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.05 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 1.77 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 2.10 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Tom Blundell Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Ian McPeake Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington were dominant initially in the group stages but in the second half of the campaign they form took a nosedive. Wellington head into this game on the back of three defeats in a row.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has struggled to find consistency this season but managed to turn things around as they won three of the last four games. In the last game they outplayed Wellington as they qualified for the playoffs.

Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury have had a slight edge over Wellington in this fixture as they have 18 wins in this fixture. This year both sides went head to head twice, both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 18

Wellington win: 17

Draw/NR: 3

Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

With Group stages all wrapped up, Wellington and Canterbury go head to head once again in the Elimination round after what has been a solid campaign for both sides. Both teams head into this crucial game in contrasting forms. One one hand, Wellington had a distraught end to the group stages as they lost each of the last three games and on other hand, Canterbury ended the group campaign on a high with three wins in the last four games which includes a must win game against Wellington in the final fixture. In the last five matches, Wellington has managed an opening stand of 21, 3, 4, 6 and 39 averaging 14.6 runs which is pretty low. In the last five games, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 23, 17, 24, 127 and 61 averaging 50.6 which is much higher than their opponent. But what makes this tip such an enticing proposition is the fact, in four of the last five matches, Canterbury has had a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe they would manage a better opening partnership than Wellington in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter

Wellington batsmen have struggled to score well in the last couple of games which is probably why Auckland toppled Wellington to the top spot. Even though Nick Kelly has struggled to find consistency, he was exceptional against Canterbury as he scored 72 and 28 runs in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls has been a revelation for Canterbury as his return into the starting lineup coincided with a brilliant run for Canterbury in the second half of the campaign. With 274 runs, Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’s top bowler

Logan van Beek has had a sensational tournament as he ended up with 14 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side in the group stages. In the two games against Canterbury, Van Beek ended up with four wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Zakary Foulkes once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant bowling performance in the last few games. Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season as he has bagged 11 wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.