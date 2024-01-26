Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction
CKI
55%
Chance of Winning
WFI
45%
T20
Seddon Park Stadium
Facts:
- With 14 wickets, Logan van Beek is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this tournament.
- With 274 runs, Henry Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season.
Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Wellington had a sublime start to the campaign as they had one loss in first seven games and were favourites to take the top spot in the group stages but they faltered in the second half of the campaign as they ended the group stages with three defeats on the bounce. In the last game they got outplayed by Canterbury who needed a win to make the playoffs this term.
On the other hand, Canterbury has struggled for consistency this season which is probably why they looked uncertain this season. But when push came to shove, they managed to turn things around and ended the campaign with three wins in the last four games. As per our calculations, Canterbury are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington’s chances of winning - 45%
- Canterbury’s chances of winning - 55%
Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Wellington have been sensational thus far, Nathan Smith has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. So far this term, Smith has scored 97 runs in nine matches with an average of 19.40. In the last game against Canterbury, Smith scored five of seven balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes had a decent outing in the last game against Wellington as he scored 35 runs but that doesn't change the fact he has had a disappointing campaign thus far. So far in ten games, Bowes has scored 157 with an average of 19.62 which is pretty low for an opening batsman which makes us believe Bowes would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington to win
Canterbury to win
Wellington to win
Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
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All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
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All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Ian McPeake
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington were dominant initially in the group stages but in the second half of the campaign they form took a nosedive. Wellington head into this game on the back of three defeats in a row.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Hay
|
All-rounder
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury has struggled to find consistency this season but managed to turn things around as they won three of the last four games. In the last game they outplayed Wellington as they qualified for the playoffs.
Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury have had a slight edge over Wellington in this fixture as they have 18 wins in this fixture. This year both sides went head to head twice, both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Canterbury Win: 18
Wellington win: 17
Draw/NR: 3
Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
With Group stages all wrapped up, Wellington and Canterbury go head to head once again in the Elimination round after what has been a solid campaign for both sides. Both teams head into this crucial game in contrasting forms. One one hand, Wellington had a distraught end to the group stages as they lost each of the last three games and on other hand, Canterbury ended the group campaign on a high with three wins in the last four games which includes a must win game against Wellington in the final fixture. In the last five matches, Wellington has managed an opening stand of 21, 3, 4, 6 and 39 averaging 14.6 runs which is pretty low. In the last five games, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 23, 17, 24, 127 and 61 averaging 50.6 which is much higher than their opponent. But what makes this tip such an enticing proposition is the fact, in four of the last five matches, Canterbury has had a better opening stand than their opponents which makes us believe they would manage a better opening partnership than Wellington in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury
T20
Seddon Park Stadium, Christchurch
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Batters
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter
Wellington batsmen have struggled to score well in the last couple of games which is probably why Auckland toppled Wellington to the top spot. Even though Nick Kelly has struggled to find consistency, he was exceptional against Canterbury as he scored 72 and 28 runs in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter
Henry Nicholls has been a revelation for Canterbury as his return into the starting lineup coincided with a brilliant run for Canterbury in the second half of the campaign. With 274 runs, Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Team Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’s top bowler
Logan van Beek has had a sensational tournament as he ended up with 14 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side in the group stages. In the two games against Canterbury, Van Beek ended up with four wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler
We are going to stick with Zakary Foulkes once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant bowling performance in the last few games. Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season as he has bagged 11 wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Wellington to win @ 2.05 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch