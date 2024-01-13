WFI (Wellington) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
WFI
55%
Chance of Winning
CST
45%
T20
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- With 12 wickets, Bevan Small is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts in this tournament.
- With 298 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Central Districts this season.
Wellington vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Wellington has been flying high this season and with one loss in seven games thus far, they are on a brink of sealing a playoff spot this season which would be a phenomenal achievement considering how poor they were last term. Wellington head into this game with back to back wins and with 22 points are currently top of the table.
On the contrary, Central Districts have struggled throughout the season as they have bagged just two wins in seven games and need to have a perfect run in the remaining fixture if they aspire to make the playoffs. They are four points shy off Canterbury who currently hold the final playoff spot. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington’s chances of winning - 55%
- Central Districts’s chances of winning - 45%
Wellington vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. It seemed as if he would struggle this season as well but in the last two games, Kelly seems to have found his footing especially in the last game against Canterbury as he scored a brilliant unbeaten 72 off 48 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Bagley Wiggins did not have a great campaign last term and has once again struggled to score this term. In the five games thus far, Wiggins has scored 15 runs with an average of three runs which is pretty poor for a top order batsmen which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts to win
Wellington to win
Central Districts to win
Wellington vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Ian McPeake
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have been in a class of its own as they have been sensational thus far. With flour points cushion at the top of the table, a win in the upcoming game would seal their faith this term.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
Batter
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Doug Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Bevan Small
|
Bowler
|
Joey Field
|
All-rounder
|
Ajaz Patel
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. Lucky for them the third and final playoff spot is still up for grabs. But with two wins in seven games, Central Districts would need to go perfect if they aspire to grab the final playoff spot.
Wellington vs Central Districts Head to Head
Wellington have edged Central Districts in this fixture. In 35 matches between the two sides, Wellington have edged 19-13. Last year both sides went head to head twice and Wellignton won the first game the second game got suspended due to rain.
Head to Head:
Wellington Win: 19
Central Districts win: 13
Draw/NR: 3
Wellington vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Central Districts and Wellington head into this games which could have repercussions for the rest of the league as a win for Wellington would make them favourites to finish at the top of the table and could make things very tricky for Central Districts. On the other hand, a win for Central Districts would see them go level on points with Canterbury who occupy the final playoff spot. Both sides head into this fixture on the back of a victory which could make this a very intriguing contest for the neutrals. Both sides have already squared off once this season and on the day Wellington had a better opening stand. In the five games thus far, Central Districts have managed an opening stand of 2, 12, 7, 2 and 7. What makes tip tip so lucrative is the fact in all five games, Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe that Wellington would post a better opening partnership than Central Districts.
Wellington vs Central Districts
T20
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Wellington vs Central Districts Top Team Batters
Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter
It's hard to look beyond Tim Robinson as he has been sensational in the tournament thus far. With 298 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this tournament and in the last game, once again Robinson showcased his class as he scored a brilliant 86 against Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter
We are going to stick with our man one more time, Dane Cleaver has been the most consistent batsmen for Central Districts in this campaign. With 179 runs, Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’s top bowler
Logan van Beek had a slow start to the tournament but in the last few games, he has been exceptional for Wellington. Van Beek has six wickets in last three games and has been the top wicket taker in those games for Wellington which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Bevan Small to be Central Districts’s top bowler
We are going to stick with Bevan Small once again as he was sensational in the last game against Otago as he ended up with 3/19. After an underwhelming performance in the opening game, Small managed to turn things around as he ended up with 12 wickets in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Wellington to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch