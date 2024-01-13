WFI (Wellington) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction WFI 55 % Chance of Winning CST 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Central Districts take centre stage in the 22nd game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 13 at 8:30 AM IST.

Wellington vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Wellington has been flying high this season and with one loss in seven games thus far, they are on a brink of sealing a playoff spot this season which would be a phenomenal achievement considering how poor they were last term. Wellington head into this game with back to back wins and with 22 points are currently top of the table.

On the contrary, Central Districts have struggled throughout the season as they have bagged just two wins in seven games and need to have a perfect run in the remaining fixture if they aspire to make the playoffs. They are four points shy off Canterbury who currently hold the final playoff spot. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 55%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 45%

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Wellington vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. It seemed as if he would struggle this season as well but in the last two games, Kelly seems to have found his footing especially in the last game against Canterbury as he scored a brilliant unbeaten 72 off 48 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Bagley Wiggins did not have a great campaign last term and has once again struggled to score this term. In the five games thus far, Wiggins has scored 15 runs with an average of three runs which is pretty poor for a top order batsmen which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Wellington to win 1.88 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.97 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Tom Blundell Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Ian McPeake Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have been in a class of its own as they have been sensational thus far. With flour points cushion at the top of the table, a win in the upcoming game would seal their faith this term.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Joey Field All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. Lucky for them the third and final playoff spot is still up for grabs. But with two wins in seven games, Central Districts would need to go perfect if they aspire to grab the final playoff spot.

Wellington vs Central Districts Head to Head

Wellington have edged Central Districts in this fixture. In 35 matches between the two sides, Wellington have edged 19-13. Last year both sides went head to head twice and Wellignton won the first game the second game got suspended due to rain.

Head to Head:

Wellington Win: 19

Central Districts win: 13

Draw/NR: 3

Wellington vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Wellington head into this games which could have repercussions for the rest of the league as a win for Wellington would make them favourites to finish at the top of the table and could make things very tricky for Central Districts. On the other hand, a win for Central Districts would see them go level on points with Canterbury who occupy the final playoff spot. Both sides head into this fixture on the back of a victory which could make this a very intriguing contest for the neutrals. Both sides have already squared off once this season and on the day Wellington had a better opening stand. In the five games thus far, Central Districts have managed an opening stand of 2, 12, 7, 2 and 7. What makes tip tip so lucrative is the fact in all five games, Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe that Wellington would post a better opening partnership than Central Districts.

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Wellington vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

It's hard to look beyond Tim Robinson as he has been sensational in the tournament thus far. With 298 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this tournament and in the last game, once again Robinson showcased his class as he scored a brilliant 86 against Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter

We are going to stick with our man one more time, Dane Cleaver has been the most consistent batsmen for Central Districts in this campaign. With 179 runs, Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’s top bowler

Logan van Beek had a slow start to the tournament but in the last few games, he has been exceptional for Wellington. Van Beek has six wickets in last three games and has been the top wicket taker in those games for Wellington which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bevan Small to be Central Districts’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Bevan Small once again as he was sensational in the last game against Otago as he ended up with 3/19. After an underwhelming performance in the opening game, Small managed to turn things around as he ended up with 12 wickets in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.