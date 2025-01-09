WFI (Wellington) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction WFI 45 % Chance of Winning CST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Wellington take on Central Districts in the tenth game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 09 at 08:55 AM IST.

Wellington vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Wellington got off to a great start last season as they made the playoffs last term. This season they struggled in the opening game against Northern Knights as they lost the match with six wickets to spare. In the last game they beat Central Districts by 11 runs and are currently fifth on the table.

Central Districts did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they had one win in the first half of the campaign as Central Districts failed to make the playoffs. This season they got off to a good start as they have two wins in three games. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington ’ chances of winning - 45%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 55%

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Wellington vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback in the last game against Central Districts and scored a marvellous half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Josh Clarkson has had a solid start to the season as he has scored 57 runs in two games with an average of 28.50. In the last game, Clarkson scored 35 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Opening Partnership Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Central Districts 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Gareth Severin, Tim Robinson, Peter Younghusband, James Hartshorn, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Muhammad Abbas, Liam Dudding, Ian McPeake

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Greenwood Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Nick Kelly Batter Tim Robinson All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Gareth Severin Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ian McPeake Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Troy Johnson Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington were solid in the group stages as they made the playoffs last season. This season they have one win in two matches and are fifth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Angus Schaw, Joey Field, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Ewald Schreuder, Sam Cassidy

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Curtis Heaphy Wicket-keeper Sam Cassidy Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Joey Field All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign last season but this year they got off to a great start with two wins in three games and are at the top of the table.

Wellington vs Central Districts Head to Head

Wellington have had an upper hand in this fixture against Central Districts 20-14. Both sides went head to head in the last game and Wellington won the game.

Head to Head

Wellington: 20

Central Districts: 14

Wellington vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Central Districts and Wellington head into this fixture after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Unlike last season, Central Districts have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Wellington have one win in two games and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Wellington who won the game. Even though Central Districts lost the game, they had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Central Districts Top Batters

Muhammad Abbas to be Wellington’ top batter

Muhammad Abbas got off to a great start as in the last game he scored a half century against Central Districts. Abbas is also the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce has been phenomenal thus far as he has scored 132 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game, Bruce scored 64 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler

Logan van Beek was exceptional last season as he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker. In the last match, Van Beek bagged three wickets against Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Angus Schaw to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Even though Angus Schaw bagged just one wicket he was brilliant as Schaw conceded just 16 runs in four overs. With five wickets, Schaw is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.