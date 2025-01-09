WFI (Wellington) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
WFI
45%
Chance of Winning
CST
55%
T20
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- With 15 wickets, Logan van Beek was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the last campaign.
- With 281 runs, Dane Cleaver was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign.
Wellington vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Wellington got off to a great start last season as they made the playoffs last term. This season they struggled in the opening game against Northern Knights as they lost the match with six wickets to spare. In the last game they beat Central Districts by 11 runs and are currently fifth on the table.
Central Districts did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they had one win in the first half of the campaign as Central Districts failed to make the playoffs. This season they got off to a good start as they have two wins in three games. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 55%
Wellington vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback in the last game against Central Districts and scored a marvellous half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Josh Clarkson has had a solid start to the season as he has scored 57 runs in two games with an average of 28.50. In the last game, Clarkson scored 35 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington Opening Partnership Under 20.5
Central Districts Opening Partnership Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership Central Districts
Wellington vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Gareth Severin, Tim Robinson, Peter Younghusband, James Hartshorn, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Muhammad Abbas, Liam Dudding, Ian McPeake
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Tim Robinson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gareth Severin
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Ian McPeake
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Troy Johnson
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington were solid in the group stages as they made the playoffs last season. This season they have one win in two matches and are fifth on the table.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Angus Schaw, Joey Field, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Ewald Schreuder, Sam Cassidy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Cassidy
|
Batter
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Field
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Brett Randell
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts struggled in the first half of the campaign last season but this year they got off to a great start with two wins in three games and are at the top of the table.
Wellington vs Central Districts Head to Head
Wellington have had an upper hand in this fixture against Central Districts 20-14. Both sides went head to head in the last game and Wellington won the game.
Head to Head
Wellington: 20
Central Districts: 14
Wellington vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Central Districts and Wellington head into this fixture after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Unlike last season, Central Districts have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Wellington have one win in two games and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Wellington who won the game. Even though Central Districts lost the game, they had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Central Districts
T20
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Wellington vs Central Districts Top Batters
Muhammad Abbas to be Wellington’ top batter
Muhammad Abbas got off to a great start as in the last game he scored a half century against Central Districts. Abbas is also the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter
Tom Bruce has been phenomenal thus far as he has scored 132 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game, Bruce scored 64 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler
Logan van Beek was exceptional last season as he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker. In the last match, Van Beek bagged three wickets against Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Angus Schaw to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Even though Angus Schaw bagged just one wicket he was brilliant as Schaw conceded just 16 runs in four overs. With five wickets, Schaw is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Wellington to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Parimatch