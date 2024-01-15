WFI (Wellington) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction WFI 66 % Chance of Winning NDS 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Northern Knights take centre stage in the 24th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 15 at 8:30 AM IST.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Wellington have had a sublime season thus far. They were unbeaten in the first four games, even though they have lost two of the last four, they are in the box seat to make the playoffs this season. In the last game, they got humbled by Central Districts as they were restricted to 147 runs in the first innings and Central Districts managed to chase down the target and win the game with six wickets to spare.

Northern Knights have had a brutal campaign thus far, they kicked off their season with a win against Central Districts since then they have lost five games on the bounce and with four points in six games are currently sixth on the table and need a miracle in the last four games to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in this upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 66%

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 34%

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Wellington have been sensational thus far, Nathan Smith has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. So far this season, Smith has scored 66 runs in seven matches with an average of 22. In the last two matches, he has scored 2 and 4 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Katene Clarke had a stunning tournament last season but has failed to replicate his form into this campaign. This season, Clarke has failed to hit the heights and has struggled with inconsistencies thus far. In the six games so far, Clarke has managed to score 28, 8, 1, 10, 30 and 12. Considering the form of Wellington bowlers, we believe Clarke would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights to win 2.52 Bet on Parimatch Wellington to win 1.54 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 2.56 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Tom Blundell Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Ian McPeake Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington head into this game with two losses in the last four games. But with 22 points in eight games, a win in the upcoming game would see them seal a playoff spot which would be a remarkable achievement considering how poor they were last year.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Tim Seifert, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Bocock Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have had an underwhelming performance thus far as they have struggled to find a footing in this tournament. With just four points in six games, they are sixth on the table and on the verge of being knocked out of the competition.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have edged Wellington in this fixture, In 36 matches between the two sides, Northern Knights have edged 19-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Wellington registered a comfortable win.

Head to Head:

Northern Knights Win: 19

Wellington win: 15

Draw/NR: 2

Wellington vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Northern Knights and Wellington fall on the opposite side of the spectrum as they head into this game in terms of form. On one hand Northern Knights head into this game after five straight losses and with four points thus far are already out of the playoff contention. On the other hand Wellington head into this game with a playoff spot all but sealed. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament and Wellington dominated the game from start to finish and had a better opening stand on the day. In three of the last four matches, Wellington has had a better opening stand and on the contrary in each of the last three games, Northern Knights have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening partnership on the day and its a great opportunity for you to make some quick financial gains.

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

It's hard to look beyond Tim Robinson as he has been sensational in the tournament thus far. With 298 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this tournament and in the last game, once again Robinson showcased his class as he scored a brilliant 86 against Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Northern Knights had a below par batting performance as they have lost five games in the row. Jeet Raval has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign thus far. With 148 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’s top bowler

Logan van Beek did not have a good game against Central Districts in the last outing. Regardless, Van Beek has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Wellington in the second half of the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Northern Knight bowlers have had a torrid campaign thus far as they haven’t been a stand out bowler so far in this competition. Scott Kuggeleijn has been consistent throughout the domestic campaign and with six wickets is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.