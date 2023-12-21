Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction WFI 45 % Chance of Winning OVO 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.105 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Otago take centre stage in the second game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 21 at 8:30 AM IST.

Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Wellington had an underwhelming season last year as they struggled throughout the campaign and ended up with three wins in ten matches and finished fifth on the table and eventually missed the playoffs. Their form in Ford Trophy has been a cause of concern heading into this tournament hence would be hopeful of the positive start as they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

On the other hand, Otago have excelled in limited overs cricket in recent past. Last season they ended up second on the table level on points with Canterbury. In the Elimination round, Otago went head to head against Northern Knights. It was the game that got impacted by rain as Otago lost the game by 16 runs(D&L). As per our calculations, Otago are slight favourites heading into this game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 45%

Otago’s chances of winning - 55%

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Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. Both sides went head to head twice last season, in the first game Kelly scored 16 off 12 balls and in the second game, Kelly failed to open the account as he got out for a duck. We believe Kelly would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Hamish Rutherford was sensational for Otago in the 50 over format but struggled in this tournament last season. Rutherford ended the campaign with 126 runs with an average of 14 which is pretty low for him. In the head to head matches last season, Rutherford failed to show up and ended up scoring 2 and 15 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 1.79 Bet on 1xBet Otago to win 1.99 Bet on Parimatch Wellington to win 1.79 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Nick Kelly, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Callum McLachlan, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Logan van Beek, Nick Greenwood, James Hartshorn, Troy Johnson, Ian McPeake, Tim Robinson, Gareth Severin, Nathan Smith, Michael Snedden, Jesse Tashkoff, Peter Younghusband

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler Jesse Tashkoff Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had an underwhelming campaign last year as they managed to bag three wins in ten games. Wellington ended up fifth on the table as they failed to qualify for playoffs.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago had a fabulous season last year as they ended up second on the table level on points with Canterbury. Otago were beaten by Northern Knights in the playoffs who eventually won the championship.

Wellington vs Otago Head to Head

Wellington have edged Otago in this fixture, In 32 matches between the two sides, Wellington have edged 15-10. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Wellington Win: 15

Otago win: 10

Draw/NR: 7

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Otago and Wellington head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign in Ford Trophy where both sides struggled to get a footing in the competition. Wellington ended the last campaign with three wins in ten games and ended up missing the playoffs. With Finn Allen playing for Auckland this year and Rachin Ravindra likely to miss the game there is a big question mark in the top order for Wellington this year which has been one of the main reasons why they have struggled in Ford Trophy heading into this tournament. The last time both sides went head to head, both sides struggled to get a decent opening stand but on the day Otago managed to have a better opening stand and with all the uncertainties in the top order for Wellington, we believe Otago would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Otago Top Team Batters

Troy Johnson to be Wellington’s top batter

Wellington struggled to bat well throughout the tournament. Troy Johnson was pretty much the only consistent batter for Wellington in the last campaign and was the top run scorer for his side. Johnson scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

Dean Foxcroft had a sensational campaign last season and was one of the main reasons why Otago ended up second on the table. With 424 runs, Foxcroft was the leading run scorer in the tournament and scored 73 and 26 against Otago last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith had an exceptional campaign for Wellington last season as with ten wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the tournament. In the head to head games, in the first game, Smith ended up with 1/32 but in the second match, Smith bowled well and ended up with 2/19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’s top bowler

Michael Rae would be a big miss for Otago as he was the leading wicket taker for Otago last season. Matthew Bacon was the one of the most consistent bowler for Otago last year as he ended up with 13 wickets and was the third highest wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.