SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction SYS 42 % Chance of Winning BRH 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Иуе Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.701 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers Women will clash in the 9th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played in North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 24, 2023. It is going to begin at 12:40 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women finished at 3rd place in the previous season. Their form followed this season since they are smashing it in the competition, winning both their games so far. BH-W are currently placed at the top with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.400. The team is loaded with hard-hitters that have dominated in both the games.

On the contrary, the former runners-up are not up to the task this season. The team has lost two back-to-back games in the competition. They are coming after a crushing defeat in their previous outing. With two losses, they are placed at the 7th place with a net run rate of -1.100. They are yet to earn their first set of points.

We face our first very lopsided battle of the latest WBBL season, as the winless Sixers (0-2) take on the unbeaten Heat (2-0). While things aren’t getting better for the Sixers, the Heat are off to a fantastic start in the competition and will go in as a stronger entity in the fixture.

Brisbane Heat Women's chance of winning: 58%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 42%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@PARIMATCH)

Brisbane Heat Women has a fantastic line-up of players in the team. However, the spotlight is stolen by two batters in the team and they happen to be the team’s openers. Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris open for the team and currently average at 32.00 & 185.00 in the competition and scored massively in the two games. They posted 77 & 25 runs before their first dismissal in the two games. However, this betting tip also stresses over Sixers’ bowling efforts in the two games they have played. Ecclestone was their main bowler last year but in her absence, Gardner has taken charge but is lacking support in the team. SS-W conceded 32 & 98 runs in the two games before they could pick their first wicket in the competition. That said, Brisbane Heat Women are very likely to lead a promising opening partnership in their next fixture against Sydney Sixers Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours scored by Brisbane Heat Women 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

The pitch has been one of the better surfaces to bat on in the past. The team winning the toss might be inclined to bat first at this venue, as spin is likely to play its part in the latter stages of the match. Three games have been played here this season and the team batting first won on every occasion.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain around 27 degree Celsius on the match day. The skies will be clear and sunny on the game day with no prediction of rain.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn (partial replacement for Amelia Kerr), Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women performed very well in the batting in the previous game and scored 229 in the game.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Jade Allen Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have lost two games in a row and lack a good bowling order.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat Women managed to win three times while Sydney Sixers Women won two.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

The Sixers really didn’t need this injury to Healy, as she’s one of the most experienced and a prolific run-scorer in her team. Injuries to Carmichael and Sutcliffe are also a concern in addition to Healy, but batters such as Perry, Gardner, Bates, and Burns will still back the team. Gardner is the Sixers’ best bowler and will be accompanied by Cheatle in the bowling order.

Brisbane Heat Women are in great form. They have batters like Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Mignon du Preez in the team who have dominated in the competition. BH-W scored 229 runs in their last game and were able to restrict their opponents, Perth Scorchers, to 179 and won the game by 50 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women T20 North Sydney Oval, Sydney Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.701 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women's top batter

Ashleigh Gardner is in terrific form and scored 72 runs off 44 balls in her first game of the competition, however, she was dismissed at 12 runs in the last game. She was one of the top scorers in the team and smashed 339 runs in 14 games at an average of 28.25.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. However, she came blasting guns in the current season with two back-to-back fantastic performances in the two games. She scored 49 & 136 runs in the two games and is the top scorer of the competition. She has a total of 185 runs in 2 games and averages at 185.00 with a strike rate of 217.64.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Lauren Cheatle picked 16 wickets for the team last season. Currently, she is the top bowler of the team with 4 wickets in 2 games but has leaked a lot of runs in the two games at an economy rate of 10.00. She will look to pick timely wickets in her next game.

Sarah Glenn to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Sarah Glenn is a terrific bowler in the team and picked 4 wickets in her first outing in the tournament. Although she could not pick a wicket in the last game, she will be expected to pick wickets in the upcoming game.