SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction SYS 71 % Chance of Winning MST 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns in the first match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played in North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 19, 2023. It is going to begin at 2:10 PM IST. Prior to the inaugural game of the season, let’s dive a little deeper into the details about the fixture.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women finished atop the points table with eleven wins and two losses. However, they missed out on their third title last season as they lost in the finals against Adelaide Strikers Women by a small margin and became the runners-up. They have a lot of potential in their current squad, especially in their batting order that led them close to the title last year. They will be ecstatic to start this season with a joyful victory against the Stars.

Melbourne Stars Women did not have the best season and finished 6th in the table standings last season. They won five games and lost six of them. Melbourne Stars have never won the title and will look to make a mark in the competition this year, starting from their first game in the tournament.

Sydney Sixers Women have variety in their batting line-up. Starting from hard-hitters in the team to a solid middle order who led a dominating campaign last season. Facing them would be a challenge for Melbourne Stars Women who did not have a season like the former. Sydney Sixers will go in as match favourites for the upcoming fixture.

Sydney Sixers Women's chance of winning: 71%

Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning: 29%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score more fours (1.75 @ PARIMATCH)

Sydney Sixers Women have a fantastic batting order, including hard-hitters in the squad. SS-W hit 225 fours in 15 games at an average of 15 fours per game. They have Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Erin Burns who smashed 50, 39 & 36 fours in the competition. Whereas Melbourne Stars Women were not capable of scoring much runs off the boundaries and hit 139 fours in 14 games at an average of 9.92. SS-W will be well aware of the conditions at North Sydney and hammered 92 fours in five games at an average of 18.4 last season. This indicates the efficiency of the team to hit many boundaries in the competition. The sides clashed twice last season where SS-W scored 15 & 19 fours whereas MS-W could only muster 12 & 10 fours respectively in those games. Evidently, SS-W have more firepower in the team and will be expected to score more fours in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best score for the first six overs: Sydney Sixers Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Sixers Women 1.727 Bet on 1xbet

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

The pitch has been one of the better surfaces to bat on in the past. The team winning the toss might be inclined to bat first at this venue, as spin is likely to play its part in the latter stages of the match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 19 to 17 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day, however, the weather predicts a cloudy overcast.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Erin Burns Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Jade Allen Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

This will be the first match for Sydney Sixers Women in the competition. They had a fantastic run with their batting order last season.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Sophie Reid Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women performed poorly in their batting department last season and will be looking to do better this season.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers Women managed to win four times.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 4

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars met twice last season where SS-W managed to win both the fixtures comfortably. Their last game in November witnessed SS-W going in to bat first, raising 160 runs in the game. Alyssa Healy scored 31 runs, highest in the team, while the middle order chipped in important runs to score a massive total. Chasing the target, MS-W could only muster 115 runs, losing the game by 45 runs. Ashleigh Gardner picked 4 wickets for SS-W in the game that led them to their victory. Having said that, SS-W will definitely go in as a stronger team into the fixture.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is in terrific form and scored 70 & 40 runs in her recent T20I series against West Indies Women. She was the top scorer of the competition last season and smashed 408 runs in 13 games at an average of 40.80, including four fifties in her campaign. She will be expected to score abundantly for the team in the upcoming game.

Annabel Sutherland to be Melbourne Stars Women's top batter

Annabel Sutherland scored 304 runs in 11 games last season for MS-W. She scored those runs at an average of 33.77 and a strike rate of 113.85. She will be top pick in the batting line-up for the team in the upcoming fixture.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner picked 23 wickets in 15 games last season for SS-W. She even picked four wickets in her last game against MS-W. Having said that, she will enter as the best bowler in the game.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland picked 21 wickets in 14 innings last season at an average of 18.23 and an economy rate of 8.00.