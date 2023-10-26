SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction

SYT

44%

Chance of Winning

MER

56%

Parimatch

1.80
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Melbet

1.76
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.892
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Sydney Cricket Ground

Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women will cross swords in the 11th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on October 26, 2023 at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Facts:

  • Melbourne Renegades Women have won the last four out of the five clashes against Sydney Thunder Women.
  • Melbourne Renegades Women won their last game by 81 runs.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women had a pretty terrible season last year, losing a lot of games. However, they are having a better time this season so far. They started their campaign with a loss but bounced back to win the next game in the competition. They are placed at the 3rd place with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.875. Their batters look in great form but the bowlers will have to do better in the games.

Sydney Thunder Women had a terrible campaign last season and ended up at the bottom of the points table with a single win and ten losses while three of their games got abandoned. However, they have recovered well in the batting and the bowling order as evident in the 1st game of their campaign. They won their last game and now occupy the 2nd place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 2.100.

History dictates for Melbourne Renegades Women to win this fixture while their current form tells the same.

  • Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 56%
  • Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 44%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score high in the first six overs

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order, loaded with one-after-another names within their ranks. ST-W has Tahlia Wilson, Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield & Heather Knight as their top batting order and scored 33, 52, 54 & 18 runs in the previous game. They collectively scored 50 runs in the first six overs and exploited the powerplay completely. The Thunders have come from the dead from a disappointing season from last year and will be thrilled to lead a promising batting performance. MR-W has Ella Hayward, Hayley Matthews and Georgia Wareham who possess an economy rate of 7.00, 7.14 & 9.14 respectively in the competition. They leaked 59 & 33 runs in the first six overs of the first two games. That said, you should pick this betting tip from the upcoming game in the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sydney Thunder Women to win

2.014
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Melbourne Renegades Women to win

1.80
Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder Women to win

1.92
Bet on Melbet

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

The pitch for this match should be good for batting although it is expected to be a bit on the slower side. Both teams have won chasing in WBBL so far this season and so we think the team winning the toss would like to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sydney on match day is excellent and we should not have any weather-related interruptions.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield

Batter

Olivia Porter

Batter

Sammy-Jo-Johnson

All-rounder

Heather Knight (c)

Batter

Anika Learoyd

Batter

Hannah Darlington

Bowler

Tahlia Wilson

Wicket Keeper

Chamari Athapaththu

All-rounder

Lauren Bell

Bowler

Samantha Bates

Bowler

Claire Moore

Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women performed ecstatically in their batting department in their last game and will be looking to do the same in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb

Batter

Josie Dooley

Wicket-keeper

Jess Duffin

Batter

Hayley Matthews

All-rounder

Georgia Prestwidge

All-rounder

Sarah Coyte

Bowler

Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounder

Georgia Wareham

Bowler

Erica Kershaw

Bowler

Ella Hayward

Bowler

Tammy Beaumont

Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women were fantastic in the bowling department in their last outing and bundled out AS-W at 86.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades Women managed to win four times. This will make things interesting as both the teams have won a game in the current tournament.

  • Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 4
  • Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades Women went against Adelaide Strikers Women in their previous outing and managed to win the game by 81 runs. MR-W went in to bat first and scored 167 runs in the game. Harmanpreet Kaur and Courtney Webb remained unbeaten at 43 and 49 and were the top scorers in the game. However, AS-W were pretty easy to defeat. They bundled out at 86 runs and lost the game by a huge margin. Every bowler in the team got a wicket.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women will play their second game in the tournament. They batted first against Sydney Sixers Women and scored 190 runs in the game. Chamari Athapaththu scored 52 while Phoebe Litchfield remained unbeaten at 54. However, the bowling unit of Sydney Thunder Women were very proficient and restricted SS-W at 148, winning the game by 42 runs. Heather Knight and Athapaththu picked 3 wickets each and should do the same in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women

T20

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

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Sydney Thunder

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Tammy Beaumont is a world-class opener in the international circuit. She is playing for the Renegades and has scored 34 & 30 runs in the two games respectively. She has amassed 64 runs in 2 games at an average of 32.00. She will be expected to strike a high score in the upcoming game.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women's top batter

Phoebe Litchfield scored 238 runs in 13 games at an average of 23.33 for Sydney Thunder Women in the previous season. She came through in the first game with an unbeaten score of 54 runs in her last outing.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews has been handy in both the departments. She picked a total of 5 wickets in 2 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.14. She picked 2 wickets in her last game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific leading figure in the team. She has carried her national team in both the departments and does pretty well with the ball. She picked 3/20 in her last game with an economy of 5.00.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Melbourne Renegades Women

Melbourne Renegades Women will be the stronger team coming into this fixture against Sydney Thunder Women. In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades have won four of them while Sydney Thunder could win only one. This includes the two clashes last season where MR-W won on both occasions. Both the teams have a sound batting line-up that goes pretty deep in the order. That said, MR-W will go in as match favourites according to the bookmakers.
  • Sydney Thunder Women to win the match @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
  • Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
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