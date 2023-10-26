SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction
SYT
44%
Chance of Winning
MER
56%
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Melbourne Renegades Women have won the last four out of the five clashes against Sydney Thunder Women.
- Melbourne Renegades Women won their last game by 81 runs.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades Women had a pretty terrible season last year, losing a lot of games. However, they are having a better time this season so far. They started their campaign with a loss but bounced back to win the next game in the competition. They are placed at the 3rd place with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.875. Their batters look in great form but the bowlers will have to do better in the games.
Sydney Thunder Women had a terrible campaign last season and ended up at the bottom of the points table with a single win and ten losses while three of their games got abandoned. However, they have recovered well in the batting and the bowling order as evident in the 1st game of their campaign. They won their last game and now occupy the 2nd place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 2.100.
History dictates for Melbourne Renegades Women to win this fixture while their current form tells the same.
- Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 56%
- Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 44%
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips
Sydney Thunder Women to score high in the first six overs
Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order, loaded with one-after-another names within their ranks. ST-W has Tahlia Wilson, Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield & Heather Knight as their top batting order and scored 33, 52, 54 & 18 runs in the previous game. They collectively scored 50 runs in the first six overs and exploited the powerplay completely. The Thunders have come from the dead from a disappointing season from last year and will be thrilled to lead a promising batting performance. MR-W has Ella Hayward, Hayley Matthews and Georgia Wareham who possess an economy rate of 7.00, 7.14 & 9.14 respectively in the competition. They leaked 59 & 33 runs in the first six overs of the first two games. That said, you should pick this betting tip from the upcoming game in the tournament.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Thunder Women to win
Melbourne Renegades Women to win
Sydney Thunder Women to win
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction
The pitch for this match should be good for batting although it is expected to be a bit on the slower side. Both teams have won chasing in WBBL so far this season and so we think the team winning the toss would like to bowl first here.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Sydney on match day is excellent and we should not have any weather-related interruptions.
Sydney Thunder Women Player List
Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu
Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Olivia Porter
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Batter
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Sammy-Jo-Johnson
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All-rounder
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Heather Knight (c)
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Batter
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Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Hannah Darlington
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Bowler
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Tahlia Wilson
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Wicket Keeper
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Chamari Athapaththu
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All-rounder
|
Lauren Bell
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Bowler
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Samantha Bates
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Bowler
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Claire Moore
|
Batter
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women performed ecstatically in their batting department in their last game and will be looking to do the same in the next game.
Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb
Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:
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Courtney Webb
|
Batter
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Josie Dooley
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Wicket-keeper
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Jess Duffin
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Batter
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Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Erica Kershaw
|
Bowler
|
Ella Hayward
|
Bowler
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Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Women were fantastic in the bowling department in their last outing and bundled out AS-W at 86.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades Women managed to win four times. This will make things interesting as both the teams have won a game in the current tournament.
- Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 4
- Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds
Melbourne Renegades Women went against Adelaide Strikers Women in their previous outing and managed to win the game by 81 runs. MR-W went in to bat first and scored 167 runs in the game. Harmanpreet Kaur and Courtney Webb remained unbeaten at 43 and 49 and were the top scorers in the game. However, AS-W were pretty easy to defeat. They bundled out at 86 runs and lost the game by a huge margin. Every bowler in the team got a wicket.
On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women will play their second game in the tournament. They batted first against Sydney Sixers Women and scored 190 runs in the game. Chamari Athapaththu scored 52 while Phoebe Litchfield remained unbeaten at 54. However, the bowling unit of Sydney Thunder Women were very proficient and restricted SS-W at 148, winning the game by 42 runs. Heather Knight and Athapaththu picked 3 wickets each and should do the same in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters
Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women
Tammy Beaumont is a world-class opener in the international circuit. She is playing for the Renegades and has scored 34 & 30 runs in the two games respectively. She has amassed 64 runs in 2 games at an average of 32.00. She will be expected to strike a high score in the upcoming game.
Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women's top batter
Phoebe Litchfield scored 238 runs in 13 games at an average of 23.33 for Sydney Thunder Women in the previous season. She came through in the first game with an unbeaten score of 54 runs in her last outing.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers
Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women
Hayley Matthews has been handy in both the departments. She picked a total of 5 wickets in 2 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.14. She picked 2 wickets in her last game.
Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women
Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific leading figure in the team. She has carried her national team in both the departments and does pretty well with the ball. She picked 3/20 in her last game with an economy of 5.00.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Melbourne Renegades Women
- Sydney Thunder Women to win the match @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
- Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch