SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction SYT 43 % Chance of Winning SYS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will cross swords in the 6th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on October 22, 2023 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The game is scheduled to commence at 11:55 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women finished atop the points table with eleven wins and two losses last season. However, they missed out on their third title last season as they lost in the finals against Adelaide Strikers Women by a small margin and became the runners-up. They faced a loss in their previous outing by a small margin. They have a net run rate of -0.100 and will hope to recover from their recent upset.

Sydney Thunder Women had a terrible campaign last season and ended up at the bottom of the points table with a single win and ten losses while three of their games got abandoned. They had a net run rate of -1.000. The team lacked in the batting and bowling strength last season and will be looking to lead a better campaign this season.

The sides were placed at two extreme ends of the points table last season. SS-W did have a cold start but their team looks strong with their current squad. ST-W will have to deliver a more promising performance to win this affair.

Sydney Sixers Women's chance of winning: 57%

Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 43%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score more fours

Sydney Sixers Women have a fantastic batting order, including hard-hitters in the squad. SS-W hit 225 fours in 15 games at an average of 15 fours per game. They have Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Erin Burns who smashed 50, 39 & 36 fours in the competition. Whereas Sydney Thunder Women were not capable of scoring much runs off the boundaries and hit 163 fours in 14 games at an average of 11.64. SS-W averages more in terms of hitting boundaries. The sides clashed twice last season where SS-W won on both accounts with a terrific batting line-up. They struck 18 & 23 fours respectively in the two games whereas ST-W replied with 17 & 18 fours in those outings. Having said that, ST-W are very likely to score more fours in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.74 Bet on Parimatch SS-W’s score in the opening partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on 1xbet ST-W’s score in the opening partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on 1xbet

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

The team that will win the toss will opt to bowl first. The history of the ground suggests that it is great for chasing. In the last 13 T20s played at this venue, the teams batting second have won 9 games.

Weather Report

The weather will be very pleasant and sunny on the match-day. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 18°C - 28°C range.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Batter Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

This will be the second match for Sydney Sixers Women in the competition. They lost their last game by a small margin.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Sammy-Jo-Johnson All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Marizanne Kap All-rounder Hannah Darlington Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Lauren Bell Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Claire Moore Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women performed poorly in their batting department last season and will be looking to do better this season.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers Women managed to win three times.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers Women went against Melbourne Stars Women in their 1st game of the competition. MS-W scored 165 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner picked 2 wickets and was the most successful bowler for SS-W. Chasing the target, SS-W scored 163 runs and were shy of 2 runs in the game. Gardner was the best batter for the team as well and smashed 72 runs off 44 balls in the game. They will be looking forward to earning their first set of points in the competition in their next game.

Sydney Thunder Women will play their first game of the competition and will be looking to register a victory in the fixture but will face a challenge, considering their history against the team. They will have new faces like Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Marizanne Kapp and Chamari Athapaththu who will strengthen the team this year.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner is in terrific form and scored 72 runs off 44 balls in her last outing of the competition. She was one of the top scorers in the team and smashed 339 runs in 14 games at an average of 28.25. She also scored 53 runs in her last outing against the Thunder.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women's top batter

Phoebe Litchfield scored 238 runs in 13 games at an average of 23.33 for Sydney Thunder Women in the previous season. She will be expected to score a bundle of runs against the Sixers in the upcoming match.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner picked 23 wickets in 15 games last season for SS-W. She even picked three wickets in her last game against ST-W. In her first game of the competition, Gardner racked 2 wickets in the game.

Lauren Smith to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Lauren Smith was one of the top bowlers in the team last season. She picked a total of 11 wickets in 11 innings and possessed an economy of 6.54. In her last clash against the Sixers, Smith managed to rack 2 wickets in the game.