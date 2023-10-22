SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction
SYT
43%
Chance of Winning
SYS
57%
T20
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- Sydney Sixers Women have won the last three out of the five clashes against Sydney Thunder Women.
- Sydney Sixers Women lost their last game by 2 runs.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers Women finished atop the points table with eleven wins and two losses last season. However, they missed out on their third title last season as they lost in the finals against Adelaide Strikers Women by a small margin and became the runners-up. They faced a loss in their previous outing by a small margin. They have a net run rate of -0.100 and will hope to recover from their recent upset.
Sydney Thunder Women had a terrible campaign last season and ended up at the bottom of the points table with a single win and ten losses while three of their games got abandoned. They had a net run rate of -1.000. The team lacked in the batting and bowling strength last season and will be looking to lead a better campaign this season.
The sides were placed at two extreme ends of the points table last season. SS-W did have a cold start but their team looks strong with their current squad. ST-W will have to deliver a more promising performance to win this affair.
- Sydney Sixers Women's chance of winning: 57%
- Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 43%
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips
Sydney Sixers Women to score more fours
Sydney Sixers Women have a fantastic batting order, including hard-hitters in the squad. SS-W hit 225 fours in 15 games at an average of 15 fours per game. They have Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Erin Burns who smashed 50, 39 & 36 fours in the competition. Whereas Sydney Thunder Women were not capable of scoring much runs off the boundaries and hit 163 fours in 14 games at an average of 11.64. SS-W averages more in terms of hitting boundaries. The sides clashed twice last season where SS-W won on both accounts with a terrific batting line-up. They struck 18 & 23 fours respectively in the two games whereas ST-W replied with 17 & 18 fours in those outings. Having said that, ST-W are very likely to score more fours in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers Women
SS-W’s score in the opening partnership Over 24.5 runs
ST-W’s score in the opening partnership Over 20.5 runs
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction
The team that will win the toss will opt to bowl first. The history of the ground suggests that it is great for chasing. In the last 13 T20s played at this venue, the teams batting second have won 9 games.
Weather Report
The weather will be very pleasant and sunny on the match-day. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 18°C - 28°C range.
Sydney Sixers Women Player List
Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr
Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:
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Suzie Bates
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Batter
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Alyssa Healy
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Wicket-keeper
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Erin Burns
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Batter
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Kate Pelle
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Batter
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Maitlan Brown
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All-rounder
|
Kate Peterson
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Bowler
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Chloe Tryon
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All-rounder
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
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Linsey Smith
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Bowler
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Ashleigh Gardner
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All-rounder
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Mathilda Carmichael
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Batter
Sydney Sixers Women Team Form
This will be the second match for Sydney Sixers Women in the competition. They lost their last game by a small margin.
Sydney Thunder Women Player List
Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu
Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Olivia Porter
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Batter
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Sammy-Jo-Johnson
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All-rounder
|
Heather Knight (c)
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kap
|
All-rounder
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
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Tahlia Wilson
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Wicket Keeper
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
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Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Smith
|
Bowler
|
Claire Moore
|
Batter
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women performed poorly in their batting department last season and will be looking to do better this season.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers Women managed to win three times.
- Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3
- Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers Women went against Melbourne Stars Women in their 1st game of the competition. MS-W scored 165 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner picked 2 wickets and was the most successful bowler for SS-W. Chasing the target, SS-W scored 163 runs and were shy of 2 runs in the game. Gardner was the best batter for the team as well and smashed 72 runs off 44 balls in the game. They will be looking forward to earning their first set of points in the competition in their next game.
Sydney Thunder Women will play their first game of the competition and will be looking to register a victory in the fixture but will face a challenge, considering their history against the team. They will have new faces like Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Marizanne Kapp and Chamari Athapaththu who will strengthen the team this year.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women
T20
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters
Ashleigh Gardner to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women
Ashleigh Gardner is in terrific form and scored 72 runs off 44 balls in her last outing of the competition. She was one of the top scorers in the team and smashed 339 runs in 14 games at an average of 28.25. She also scored 53 runs in her last outing against the Thunder.
Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women's top batter
Phoebe Litchfield scored 238 runs in 13 games at an average of 23.33 for Sydney Thunder Women in the previous season. She will be expected to score a bundle of runs against the Sixers in the upcoming match.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers
Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women
Ashleigh Gardner picked 23 wickets in 15 games last season for SS-W. She even picked three wickets in her last game against ST-W. In her first game of the competition, Gardner racked 2 wickets in the game.
Lauren Smith to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women
Lauren Smith was one of the top bowlers in the team last season. She picked a total of 11 wickets in 11 innings and possessed an economy of 6.54. In her last clash against the Sixers, Smith managed to rack 2 wickets in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers Women
- Sydney Thunder Women to win the match @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
- Sydney Sixers Women to win the match @ 1.76 (Parimatch)
Parimatch