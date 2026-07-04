T20 Blast Women 2025 Predictions and Tips 2025

The T20 Blast Women 2025 will mark a milestone in the history of English and Welsh women's cricket. As the replacement for the Charlotte Edwards Cup, the tournament introduces a new structure while maintaining the steam of high-level domestic competition. Organized by the ECB in association with top sponsors, the league promises high-level action matches and great betting opportunities throughout the campaign. As the leading international cricket prediction site trusted by millions of users around the globe, we provide the most reliable prognosis for the T20 Blast Women 2025. Stay with our experts to boost your chances of making a winning bet. We also provide wise betting tips with data-driven analysis and established experience.

Today`s T20 Blast Women 2025 Predictions

Our team has completed all the WT20 Blast prediction today match analyses below. Each match from the league scheduled for the next 24 hours is provided below along with a professionally made prediction. Cricket betting success starts with Sportscafe.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 Blast, Women GLA VS WOR Prediction Coming Soon Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast, Women NOR VS GLO Prediction Coming Soon Hampshire vs Lancashire Thunder T20 Blast, Women HAM VS LAT Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs Yorkshire T20 Blast, Women WAR VS YOR Prediction Coming Soon Essex vs Surrey T20 Blast, Women ESS VS SUR Prediction Coming Soon Durham vs The Blaze T20 Blast, Women DUR VS BLA Prediction Coming Soon

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for T20 Blast Women 2025

To make the use of WT20 Blast final match predictions easier for you, we’ve gathered all of them below. These predictions are provided 24 hours before each match to help you make informed betting selections. Simply find the necessary match, use free expert prediction, and win!

Essex vs Somerset T20 Blast, Women ESS VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon Surrey vs Warwickshire T20 Blast, Women SUR VS WAR Prediction Coming Soon Hampshire vs The Blaze T20 Blast, Women HAM VS BLA Prediction Coming Soon Durham vs Essex T20 Blast, Women DUR VS ESS Prediction Coming Soon The Blaze vs Somerset T20 Blast, Women BLA VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire T20 Blast, Women LAT VS YOR Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs Hampshire T20 Blast, Women WAR VS HAM Prediction Coming Soon Somerset vs Essex T20 Blast, Women SOM VS ESS Prediction Coming Soon Surrey vs Hampshire T20 Blast, Women SUR VS HAM Prediction Coming Soon

T20 Blast Women 2025 Brief

The Women's T20 Blast, or the Women's Vitality Blast for commercial reasons, is transforming women's cricket in England and Wales in 2025. Hosted by the ECB, the bashful T20 league comprises 18 county teams split between two leagues. League 1, the premier league, has eight fully pro teams — including popular franchises Birmingham Bears, Surrey, and The Blaze — all vying for the title. League 2 is made up of 10 teams divided regionally, battling it out via group stages with home and away matches. The season builds to a thrilling Finals Day when the best women's T20 cricket comes alive. WT20 Blast cricket prediction is fast gaining popularity as a way for fans to engage with the competition and back their favourites. Check out the most essential information about the competition:

Full Name of Championship 2025 Women's Vitality Blast Schedule 29 May – 27 July 2025 Host Country England and Wales Administrator England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Cricket format Twenty20 Tournament format League stage followed by Finals Day Teams Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Essex Eagles, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire Hawks, Kent Spitfires, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Middlesex, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Nottinghamshire Outlaws, Somerset, Surrey, Sussex Sharks, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire Vikings Matches 56 (14 in League One, 42 in League Two) Last Champion Inaugural season Match Venues Edgbaston, Emirates Riverside, County Ground Chelmsford, Ageas Bowl, Old Trafford, County Ground Taunton, The Oval, Trent Bridge, Derby, Grace Road, Wantage Road, New Road, Headingley, Sophia Gardens, Bristol County Ground, St Lawrence Ground, Lord’s, County Ground Hove

Teams List and Captains

With the WT20 Blast 2025 having its inaugural season, keeping a close eye on monitoring squads and captains is among the most wise betting strategies. A single experienced, perceptive captain can prove to make the difference between title ambition and early elimination. Team chemistry, depth, players' fitness levels, and leadership count for more than form. Our experts recommend that you research team balance, pressure-management ability, and key match-winners before placing your bets. Our WT20 Blast betting tips and available facts cover all 18 teams—captains, signings, and probable performance—to allow you to make more intelligent, value-based predictions.

Lancashire Lightning

Cricket betting experts believe that so far this is the strongest candidate to win the championship. Why? This team has depth in batting led by an in-form top order, a solid bowling unit, and a fantastic home record at Old Trafford. Stable captaincy and a stable coaching setup boost their chances of victory.

Home Ground: Old Trafford, Manchester

Captain: Eleanor Threlkeld

Coach: Chris Read

Titles: 0

Prediction: 1st place, according to the cricket betting experts

Surrey

Surrey heads into the 2025 WT20 Blast with a well-balanced team built around explosive all-rounders and experienced bowlers with international pedigree. The team has dominated recent domestic T20 events with an iron fist and is helped by playing at The Oval, an iconic ground that has historically dished out high-scoring thrillers and passionate London backing. With the dynamic leadership of Bryony Smith and a good domestic record, they make a compelling title bid.

Home ground: Vary

Captain: Bryony Smith

Coach: Johann Myburgh

Titles: 0

Prediction: 2nd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Yorkshire Vikings

A behemoth of English domestic cricket, Yorkshire Vikings have a traditional reputation for producing world-class cricketers and performing well in white-ball cricket. Their 2025 squad blends battle-hardened batters with athletic fielders, and their Headingley stronghold offers conditions that suit remorseless bowling and attacking stroke play. Led by veteran campaigner Lauren Winfield-Hill, Yorkshire's consistency and strong cricketing tradition make them a title contender.

Home ground: Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Captain: Lauren Winfield Hill

Coach: Richard Pyrah

Titles: 0

Prediction: 3rd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Hampshire Hawks

The Hawks have constructed a squad around a powerful, destructive batting line-up and a disciplined seam attack that thrives in the swing-friendly conditions at the Rose Bowl. Hampshire has grown a competitive women's programme gradually, and recent recruits have added depth and experience to departments. Under the stable leadership, their tactical astuteness and improved squad depth could see them progress far in the tournament.

Home ground: -

Captain: -

Coach: -

Titles: 0

Prediction: 4th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Kent Spitfires

Kent enters the WT20 Blast with a tactically aware squad, boasting one of the most consistent bowling attacks in county cricket. The team has a proud history in women's county cricket and is well-known for nudging close games in their favor, especially at their Beckenham base. Tammy Beaumont's international experience and leadership provide a significant edge in high-pressure games.

Home ground: -

Captain: -

Coach: -

Titles: 0

Prediction: 5th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Somerset

Somerset are one of the developing sides of the women's game, with young stars earning national recognition for their aggressive batting and developing bowling core. The County Ground at Taunton, with its true surfaces, lends itself to high-scoring matches that play into their attacking style. Under the captaincy of Fran Wilson, their good team spirit and upward momentum could see them pull surprise semi-finalists.

Home ground: Taunton Vale Sports Club Ground

Captain: Sophie Luff

Coach: Trevor Griffin

Titles: 0

Prediction: 6th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Durham

Durham enters the competition with a well-rounded team built on swing bowling and fearless young batters capable of turning games. Historically more known for red-ball cricket, their T20 progress in recent years has impressed many. Aimee Watkins brings international insight to the squad, and the conditions at Chester-le-Street will heavily favor their pace-focused strategy.

Home ground: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Captain: Hollie Armitage

Coach: Danielle Hazell

Titles: 0

Prediction: 7th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Nottinghamshire Outlaws

With a strong seam attack and solid middle-order, Notts have the firepower to combat any opposition, especially at their home ground, Trent Bridge, which suits seam and bounce. The club has a rich tradition of producing fast bowlers and remains a tough side to beat in Nottingham. Under the dynamic captaincy of Sophie Munro, the team will rely on early breakthroughs and power hitting to win games.

Home ground: -

Captain: -

Coach: -

Titles: 0

Prediction: 8th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Essex Eagles

Essex have been making steady progress in the white-ball game, especially with an experienced bowling department that delivers in high-pressure games. Their Chelmsford base often provides batting-friendly pitches, which demand bowlers' precision and batsmen's adaptability. Led by captain Kelly Castle, the Eagles are hoping to turn potential into performance and push for a mid-table break-through.

Home ground: Toby Howe Cricket Ground, Billericay

Captain: Grace Scrivens

Coach: Andy Tennant

Titles: 0

Prediction: 9th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Sussex Sharks

Sussex Sharks are famous for their aggressive style of cricket, and they have a young, adventurous batting line-up and arguably the most athletic fielding unit in the tournament. Having a tradition of nurturing women's cricket legends, this season's team is led by the legendary Sarah Taylor, whose presence alone injects team confidence. However, there are question marks over the depth of their bowling attack, which could turn out to be the decider in tight games.

Home ground: Brighton Aldridge Community Academy Sports Ground

Captain: Georgia Adams

Coach: Alexia Walker

Titles: 0

Prediction: 10th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

With the inaugural WT20 Blast Women’s 2025 fast approaching, bookmakers and fans are closely tracking the early odds analysis, trying to identify the strongest bets ahead of the opening matches. Though the competition is new, early betting market trends are already painting a clear picture of the tournament favorites — and some unexpected challengers.

According to current WT20 Blast prediction today match trends and expert insights, Lancashire Lightning is leading the pack. Their blend of seasoned internationals, in-form youngsters, and deep squad rotation — combined with the home-ground advantage at Old Trafford — has set them apart in most WT20 Blast final match predictions. If consistency and crowd support count for anything, Lancashire is well-positioned to go all the way. Surrey is not far behind. With a team that combines dynamic batting and well-drilled bowling under strong leadership, they’ve emerged as serious contenders. Playing at The Oval gives them familiar pitch conditions and a vocal local crowd, both of which could tip tight games in their favor. The Yorkshire Vikings and Hampshire Hawks also deserve a mention. Yorkshire’s solid top and middle order, backed by tight fielding and local talent at Headingley, makes them a force in knockout scenarios. Hampshire’s squad has improved notably after recent transfers and preseason form, making them a good value pick for risk-tolerant bettors. As for those looking for bold plays, WT20 Blast tips suggest keeping an eye on Kent Spitfires and Somerset — if their key players find form early, they could spring a surprise or two in the group stage.

Team Qualification Lancashire Lightning Grand Final (Winner) Surrey Grand Final (Runner-up) Yorkshire Vikings Eliminator (Winner) Hampshire Hawks Eliminator (Loser) Kent Spitfires Group Stage Somerset Group Stage Durham Group Stage Nottinghamshire Outlaws Group Stage Essex Eagles Group Stage Sussex Sharks Group Stage

Main Clashes in WT20 Blast 2025

The 2025 WT20 Blast competition is the inaugural one, so no official rivalries have been developed yet. However, some teams have had a history of having intense battles hard in earlier competitions, so their matches are the most thrilling. The rivalry matches are sure to be full of energy and fierce competition as the top women's teams seek to establish the tone for the competition. For optimal WT20 Blast cricket prediction and WT20 Blast tips, follow these team clashes thoroughly as our expert guide will lead you through the excitement and optimize your gambling plan. Fully rely on each and every WT20 Blast live prediction as they are updated as the game develops. Check out some historic rivalries below.

Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning

This is the one to watch. Yorkshire and Lancashire represent the old War of the Roses, and a cricketing rivalry as fierce as the history in which it was created. Traditionally, these two counties produce hard-nosed, fighting teams — and in the women's game, they've played a series of tight matches in both the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and regional T20s. Yorkshire boasts explosive top-order batsmen and a reliable spin duo that has a reputation for choking runs in the middle overs. Lancashire relies on explosive opening and pace-heavy attacks, with bowlers who consistently touch high speeds. What's at stake? Bragging rights for the North and more than points — a confidence booster that can define mid-season momentum and pressure-tested experience with the playoffs in mind. Contestation between these two usually comes down to temperament and fielding performance. For punters who use WT20 Blast live prediction, this match is a goldmine — watch live pressure shifts after the 10th over.

Surrey vs Middlesex – London's Cricket Crown

This is the capital city showdown — a local derby with the entire nation tuning in. Both counties are talented to the brim, have decent grassroots schemes in place, and always bring an element of competitiveness when they face one another. Surrey enter the contest with perhaps the most balanced squad — their mix of experienced international-level bowlers and calm, tactical batters means they are dangerous in pressured situations. Middlesex, meanwhile, are relying on youth and aggression. Their bowling is young but adventurous, and they prefer to chase targets with a long batting line-up. This is a battle of control against chaos. Surrey prefer to set the pace with field placements and stifling bowling; Middlesex would prefer to upset the rhythm with power hitting and unpredictable spin switches. The result of this match has a tendency to shape southern group tables and hold playoff seedings consequences. For those relying on WT20 Blast cricket predictions, pre-match pitch reports are worth tracking here — the toss can change everything.

Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles

One of the most underrated rivalries in English domestic cricket, Kent vs Essex is a bitter clash between neighboring counties with vastly different team philosophies. Kent are famous for their disciplined game plan, rigorous attention to fielding drills, and economical, no-nonsense bowling. They bat long down the order and prefer to play the long game — wearing down opposition through rotation and calculated aggression. Essex, meanwhile, have a "swing big or go home" mentality. Their young batsmen are risky early on in the innings, and their bowlers are aggressive — even at high-risk areas. They're so dangerous due to their unpredictability. This is typically a momentum stopper. Kent will seek to strangle Essex with discipline. Essex will seek to overpower Kent with explosive bursts. A victory for either here isn't merely a question of advancement — it's a psychological advantage over all other Southeast sides. If using WT20 Blast tips, monitor Essex's batting Powerplay — it tends to decide their destiny.

Venues

The 2025 Women's T20 Blast will be contested on a variety of different grounds in England and Wales, each presenting a different set of challenges. The County Ground in Gloucester and the St Lawrence Ground in Kent are famous for their hard tracks that favor explosive batting, whereas Wantage Road in Northamptonshire and the Edgbaston Annex of Warwickshire call for precise bowling and solid fielding due to problematic surfaces. Weather also plays a big role to play — Kent seaside dampness or Northampton's fickle winds can completely turn the match around and, as such, need teams to adapt in an instant. Gentle Bristol County Ground surfaces and well-balanced conditions usually result in close games where each run matters. Among the best viewer and gambler tips is to keenly observe the weather forecast and understand which clubs have home stadiums at which venues. Clubs usually do better in their home stadiums where they know the pitch conditions and problems inside out. Paying attention to such information will allow you to make better, more precise predictions. This information is the secret to raising your winning odds when predicting matches or placing bets.

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for WT20 Blast Matches London Lord’s Cricket Ground 30,000 1814 Referred to as the "Home of Cricket." The most renowned stadium for cricket. where Marylebone Cricket Club is based. Cricket fields that are among the oldest. 0 Derby County Ground, Derby 8,200 1871 A historically noteworthy site with a lengthy cricketing tradition. Derbyshire CCC is situated there and is known for its homely vibe. 0 Cardiff Sophia Gardens 15,643 1967 Glamorgan CCC's home field is a picturesque riverbank field that often hosts elite T20 Blast Women matches and international competitions. 0 Birmingham Edgbaston Cricket Ground 25,000 1882 Renowned stadium with a unique ambiance and fervent supporters. Warwickshire CCC's home field, which has played host to many international games, including World Cup finals and Ashes matches. 0 Chelmsford County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford 6,500 1925 Known as "Fortress Chelmsford," it serves as both the home field of Essex CCC and a constant stronghold in domestic Twenty20 cricket. 0 Southampton The Ageas Bowl 25,000 2001 An up-to-date stadium with top-notch amenities. Hampshire Cricket Club's home, which holds storied events like the 2019 Cricket World Cup and international Twenty20 matches. 0 Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground 5,000 1995 Durham CCC's new stadium, which is renowned for its high-scoring games and frequent international meetings. slated to host a number of 2025 T20 Blast Women matches. 0 Bristol County Ground, Bristol 8,000 1889 The city center headquarters of Gloucestershire CCC is well-known for its exciting atmosphere and fiercely competitive T20 matches. 0 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford 26,000 1857 A truly legendary venue and a home of Lancashire CCC. Famous for holding popular international contests. 0 Canterbury St Lawrence Ground 6,000 1847 A classic set in one of the oldest grounds in the United Kingdom. Kent CCC's home. Many fans adore the intimate setting of a location. 0 Leicester Grace Road 6,000 1878 A little public plaza. Leicestershire CCC's home. 0 Nottingham Trent Bridge 17,000 1841 Nottinghamshire CCC's home and historic site. Hosted several important international competitions, such as the World Cup in 1999. 0 Northampton County Ground, Northampton 4,500 1878 A compact field that is mostly utilized for home games. Northamptonshire CCC's home. 0 Taunton The Cooper Associates County Ground 8,500 1882 Renowned for its outstanding pitch conditions, which are advantageous to bowlers and batters alike. Somerset CCC's home. 0 London The Oval 25,500 1845 Surrey CCC's home and a famed location. renowned for staging prestigious T20 matches and the Ashes series. regarded as one of the UK's top facilities. 0 Hove County Ground, Hove 7,000 1872 Sussex CCC's home. Renowned for its cozy ambiance. 0 Worcester New Road 4,000 1896 A picturesque location along the River Severn and the home of Worcestershire CCC. 0 Leeds Headingley Stadium 17,000 1890 An iconic stadium that hosts international games. Yorkshire Cricket Club's home field. 0

WT20 Blast 2025 Sponsors

The 2025 Women's T20 Blast has good sponsorships that play a significant role in the success and growth of the tournament. Vitality remains the title sponsor, stretching its partnership since 2018. The ongoing partnership not only increases the profile of the tournament but also attracts significant funds that are invested in increasing players' salaries, training facilities, and grassroots development. Metro Bank also supports the women's game as a main partner, backing the Metro Bank One Day Cup, which takes place concurrently with the WT20 Blast and highlights the ECB's resolve to develop women's cricket. These sponsorship deals directly impact the financial well-being of the league, as it can invest in marketing campaigns and better broadcast coverage, which increases viewership and fan interest. Having well-known brands on board lends credibility to it, with increased media coverage and commercial appeal. This means taking the level of competition up, and attracting top players and making it a more competitive tournament. Briefly, sponsors like Metro Bank and Vitality are not just funders but also dynamic partners in professionalizing women's cricket in England and Wales, and are at the heart of the WT20 Blast's continued rise in popularity and influence.

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We have thousands of punters who visit our site as their trusted cricket betting insider every day because we always give the most accurate predictions for tournaments. With vast experience and in-depth analysis, we never fail to notice even the smallest details. Our predictions hold a whopping accuracy rate of over 85%. Our highest professionals update information round the clock to give you the latest insights. We are committed to providing you with the best resources and support so that you can excel at cricket betting. Using the assistance of advanced technology, unique data, and years of expertise, we analyze every aspect of the game — pitch reports, player form, team dynamics, and more. This methodical approach makes our predictions one of the most reliable in the cricket betting industry.

Online Updates and Live Notifications

We make every effort to give you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you don't miss a second of any cricket match. To assist you in learning and decision-making, we offer live notifications and continuous web updates during the T20 Blast Women 2025. Because they are recognized as the most accurate and trustworthy available, you can trust our T20 WT20 Blast live predictions. You can find the most up-to-date information on each team at Sportscafe, including lineup changes, real-time odds updates, and special expert advice. You will always be informed since we are dedicated to providing you with frequent updates and knowledgeable guidance, enabling you to place safe and wise bets as the game is being played.

In-Depth Statistical Analysis

We use advanced analytical models to examine each game, accounting for player-specific performance measures, venue-specific pitch histories, weather effects, and pressure scenarios. Our systems use machine learning to simulate hundreds of match outcomes, taking into consideration bowler-batter combinations at different points in the innings, variances in form, and strike rotation in different circumstances. Contextual data from previous seasons and trends from actual matches are combined with frequently disregarded but important metrics, such powerplay bowling effectiveness, middle-over scoring consistency, and death-over economy rates. This approach goes well beyond averages and basic aggregates. Because of it, we are better able to identify momentum swings, undervalued performers, and value choices that traditional forecasts miss.

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Detailed Player and Team Performance Insights

Our cricket predictions are founded on thorough analysis of numerous determining parameters that govern match outcomes. We take into consideration player fitness and form, team dynamics, and recent and historical performance statistics. We also examine external conditions such as pitch nature and weather, which more often than not have the final say. Key performance indicators such as batting averages, strike rates, and bowling economy are examined alongside squad harmony and strategies. This detailed, fact-based style allows us to give you precise, up-to-date information, helping you make informed betting decisions or enhancing your knowledge of the game as it unfolds.

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