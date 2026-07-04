T20 Women’s County Cup Predictions and Tips 2026

The T20 Women's County Cup 2026 is the thrilling launch of this highly anticipated women's cricket tournament with a record 37 teams. Giants like Essex, Durham, Surrey, and Hampshire are among the favorites for a closely contested and memorable season. With high stakes and high degrees of excitement waiting for not only the players and fans but even bettors seeking to make the most of this huge event. At Sportscafe, we have put together a team of expert cricket bettors who have created the highest predictions and comprehensive analysis to ensure that you remain ahead of the game. We are the leading platform for professional cricket predictions. Be you an expert punter or a novice, this event represents the perfect opportunity to place profitable bets and expand your knowledge regarding the sport.

Today`s T20 Women’s County Cup Predictions See the predictions for the T20 Women’s County Cup matches scheduled in the next 24 hours below. You can rely on the most accurate information from us! Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for T20 Women’s County Cup Our team of professionals develops precise, analytically backed T20 WСС win predictions for every match 24 hours in advance to assist you in making properly educated wagering decisions. Rely on the best cricket prediction site and win! Hampshire vs Somerset T20 County Cup, Women HAM VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Essex T20 County Cup, Women NOR VS ESS Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs Surrey T20 County Cup, Women WAR VS SUR Prediction Coming Soon The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder T20 County Cup, Women BLA VS LAT Prediction Coming Soon

T20 Women’s County Cup Brief The 2026 Vitality Women's T20 County Cup is a milestone for English women's cricket as it introduces a professional setup to the domestic T20 game. 37 sides in three divisions are vying in this first event organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) between May 5–26, 2025. Tier 1 teams are pitted against each other in the third knockout stage, with its culmination on May 26 having Finals Day. In a bid to improve the women's cricket level and offer a clear route to talent development, this new model replaces the existing regional formats. The T20 WCC cricket prediction market is set to become more colourful for fans and punters, echoing the professionalism and competitiveness that have been strengthened by the league. Full Name of Championship T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 Schedule May 5 - May 26, 2025 Host Country England and Wales Administrator England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Cricket format Twenty20 Tournament format Group stage and knockout Teams Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Sussex, Worcestershire, Yorkshire, Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Cornwall, Cumbria, Devon, Dorset, Herefordshire, Hertfordshire, Huntingdonshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northumberland, Oxfordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Suffolk, Wiltshire Matches 39 Last Champion Inaugural Season Match Venues Caistor Cricket Club, Caistor; Riverway Sports Ground, Stafford; St George's Road, Harrogate; Coventry and North; Warwickshire Sports Club, Coventry; County Ground, Northampton; County Ground, Hove; Lucas Lane Sports Club, Hitchin; Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett; Falmouth Cricket Club, Falmouth; Corsham Cricket Club, Corsham; Bournemouth Cricket Club, Hurn; Newport Stadium, Newport County Ground, Beckenham; The Maer Ground, Exmouth; Allscott Heath Cricket Club, Telford; Spytty Park, Newport Chapel Gate, Bournemouth; Station Road, Corsham; Stafford Cricket & Hockey Club, Riverway, Stafford; Hitchin Town Cricket Club, Hitchin; Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester The Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, Beckenham; The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

The 2025 T20 WСС Auction: Highlights As this is the inaugural edition of the T20 Women's County Cup, there has been no auction. Teams have been formed based on current county set-ups and player registrations. The significant stress has been put on getting professional players into county sides to boost the level of the competition. One of the most important T20 WСС tips is to pay close attention to individual performances rather than focusing on T20 WСС win prediction only.

Teams List and Captains Some of the best English cricket players come together for the T20 Women's County Cup 2025. It is important to track team composition so that a punter gets an advantage, particularly with regards to captains, star players, and fresh key signings. A good team can generally overpower the opposing team and turn into tournament favorites with a calm and wise captain leading them. The success of a team may largely lie in individual performances, so it's important to study the form of players, squad depth, and relationships within the team. Whether a team can hold its nerve and deliver when under pressure is one of the strongest indicators of its odyssey. The capability of a team to draw upon the performance of players and captains under pressure may help you make more accurate match result predictions. In addition to strategy and team selection, captains are required to provide morale support as well as make life-and-death choices in the event of emergency situations. To aid you in generating more precise forecasts throughout the event, we gathered relevant information regarding each team, their captain, and roster. Hampshire Women The strongest team from the tournament with many legendary cricketers and promising young talent. One of the T20 Women’s County Cup tips is to closely follow the team’s dynamics in the competition. They are serious candidates for the championship under Georgia Adams' direction and Charlotte Edwards' tutelage. Home ground: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Captain: Georgia Adams

Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Titles: 0

Prediction: 1st place, according to the cricket betting experts. Lancashire Women At domestic level, Lancashire Women boast a rich tradition and are renowned for their tactically aware cricket and disciplined bowling. Though they have not won a championship yet, their sustained performances over the last couple of years have made them one of the competition's most well-rounded teams. They are fancied to be championship contenders in 2025 courtesy of Ellie Threlkeld's excellent leadership and a squad that runs deep. Home Ground: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Captain: Ellie Threlkeld

Coach: Chris Read

Titles: 0

Prediction: 2nd place, according to the cricket betting experts Surrey Women Surrey Women have slowly established a solid side on the back of a talented core and robust infrastructure. Under Bryony Smith's captaincy and with a good blend of youth and experience, they bring flair and resolve to the 2025 T20 WCC. They are a serious threat to a deep run this season thanks to their home ground at The Oval and their astute T20 strategy. Home Ground: The Kia Oval, London

Captain: Bryony Smith

Coach: Johann Myburgh

Titles: 0

Prediction: 3rd place, according to the cricket betting experts Nottinghamshire Women In previous domestic seasons, Nottinghamshire Women have quietly remained reliable, moving up the rankings with gritted performances. They combine leadership with a potent bowling lineup and nimble fielding unit under the direction of seasoned all-rounder Georgia Elwiss. They have a good chance of making it to the 2025 semifinals because of their tactical adaptability and desire for a historic victory. Home Ground: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Captain: Georgia Elwiss

Coach: Martyn Kiel

Titles: 0 Prediction: 4th place, according to the cricket betting experts Warwickshire Women Led by captain Georgia Davis, a young but resilient side, Warwickshire Women are a force to reckon with against any top team. Their recent success in white-ball cricket and nascent team chemistry suggest that they might be one of the dark horses of the tournament in 2025. They are famous for their resilient brand of cricket and strong development pipeline. Home Ground: Edgbaston Foundation Sports Ground, Birmingham

Captain: Georgia Davis

Coach: Ali Maiden

Titles: 0 Prediction: 5th place, according to the cricket betting experts Somerset Women With increasing self-assurance and a potent blend of up-and-coming talent and senior stability, Somerset Women head into the 2025 T20 WCC. They have demonstrated potential in terms of batting depth and speed attack options under the direction of Sophie Luff and Trevor Griffin. Their strong foundation and potential for upsets put them squarely in the top-six debate, even though a title may still be out of reach. Home Ground: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Captain: Sophie Luff

Coach: Trevor Griffin

Titles: 0 Prediction: 6th place, according to the cricket betting experts Durham Women With a combination of young energy and mature leadership, Durham Women continue their gradual climb through the county cricket hierarchy and enter the 2025 T20 WCC. Led by veteran England spinner Danielle Hazell, a team that is starting to believe in what it can do is captained by Hollie Armitage, a player renowned for her composure and tactical awareness. With a solid bowling lineup and the depth of the team improving, Durham might be a true dark horse for the tournament this year. Home Ground: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Captain: Hollie Armitage

Coach: Danielle Hazell

Titles: 0 Prediction: 7th place, according to the cricket betting experts Essex Women Thanks to the kind of prodigious all-rounder Grace Scrivens' form, Essex Women enter the 2025 season with an air of serene confidence. Essex has developed a disciplined team that is based on structure and execution under the guidance of coach Andy Tennant. While they do not have any flashy firepower, their unity and doggedness could take them through to the later stages of the tournament. Home Ground: The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Captain: Grace Scrivens

Coach: Andy Tennant

Titles: 0 Prediction: 8th place, according to the cricket betting experts Kent Women Kent, one of the greatest counties to have played women's cricket possibly ever, is in transition this season. The 2025 side, skippered by battle-hardened campaigner Megan Belt, is set to transform itself into a team to be feared, even as the trophy cabinet is filled with memories of yesteryear's triumphs. Kent has the side to do the unthinkable and knock the barometers askew thanks to great experience coupled with young promise. Home Ground: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Captain: Megan Belt

Coach: James Hockley

Titles: 0 Prediction: 9th place, according to the cricket betting experts Sussex Women The 2025 Sussex Women's team, led by Georgia Adams, will try to find its winning formula once more. The Sussex Women are still one of the most superior developing hubs in English cricket. Sussex may not have the firepower of the championship contenders, but Alexia Walker's lively team has enough solidity to play in the upper mid-table. Home Ground: The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Captain: Georgia Adams

Coach: Alexia Walker

Titles: 0 Prediction: 10th place, according to the cricket betting experts Yorkshire Women With new vigour, Yorkshire, traditionally regarded as a sleeping giant of the women's game, will compete in the 2025 tournament. They are hoping to translate promise into performance with Lauren Winfield-Hill, a former England opener, leading from the front and an experienced support unit. While winning a championship might be ambitious, no side will undervalue Yorkshire's participation. Home Ground: Headingley, Leeds

Captain: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Coach: Richard Pyrah

Titles: 0 Prediction: 11th place, according to the cricket betting experts Middlesex Women Usually renowned for their mettle and technical ability, Middlesex Women enter 2025 with a youthful squad led by the mercurial Saskia Horley. With nothing to lose but everything to gain, Middlesex look set to be spoilers for—particularly if their top order finds rhythm early in the campaign. Home Ground: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Captain: Saskia Horley

Coach: Marc Broom

Titles: 0 Prediction: 12th place, according to the cricket betting experts Glamorgan Women Glamorgan Women are still a developing side on the county circuit, and their hopes for 2025 revolve around development rather than silverware. Captain Lauren Parfitt offers solidity in the middle order, but without major tournament experience, Glamorgan will be focusing on performance and battling spirit rather than results. Home Ground: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Captain: Lauren Parfitt

Coach: Rachel Priest

Titles: 0 Prediction: 13th place, according to the cricket betting experts Gloucestershire Women The future remains upwards for Gloucestershire Women, but the team is showing long-term promise. Under Liv Daniels' charge, they are likely to focus on growth from within and giving their young stars some experience at county level. A breakout season would come as a surprise to many, but not to those in the camp. Home Ground: The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Captain: Liv Daniels

Coach: Lauren Rowles

Titles: 0 Prediction: 14th place, according to the cricket betting experts Leicestershire Women Leicestershire enter the 2025 campaign as underdogs in every sense of the word. With a young squad and hardly any experience of top-class competition, this campaign will be more of a learning process than anything else. Led by Becki Brooker, their focus will be consistent development and unit cohesion rather than results on the board. Home Ground: Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

Captain: Becki Brooker

Coach: Stephen Franklin

Titles: 0 Prediction: 15th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips The 2025 T20 Women's County Cup is shaping up to be the most competitive season in years, with 37 county teams vying across multiple tiers and rounds. From powerhouse sides like Hampshire and Lancashire to surprise contenders like Durham and Somerset, the competition is deep and unpredictable. Betting markets have already begun to identify early favorites, with form and odds pointing towards a few self-evident title contenders. T20 WСС tips suggest closely monitoring the top 8 teams to profit from betting the most. The competition structure adds to the suspense, as Tier 1 teams only come aboard during Round 3, permitting others to build momentum. This phase is crucial in deciding T20 WCC prediction today match strategies and short-term betting plans for analysts and punters alike. Team composition, pitch behavior, historical rivalries, and player availability all play key roles in shaping outcomes. It’s also essential to study recent domestic and international performances, particularly for top-tier squads that include England internationals. Based on betting market trends, tournament favorites, betting odds analysis, and projected matchups, we’ve outlined the T20 WСС final match predictions in the table below. Use this knowledge and prediction tips to place successful bets on the competition. Team Qualification Hampshire Women Finalist Lancashire Women Finalist Surrey Women Semi-Finalist Nottinghamshire Women Semi-Finalist Warwickshire Women Quarterfinalist Somerset Women Quarterfinalist Essex Women Quarterfinalist Durham Women Quarterfinalist

Main Clashes in WCC 2025 While its first season, the T20 Women's County Cup 2025 already has some teams competing against each other in other tournaments, and others have rivalry games already established on a firm basis. As there are new players who are keen to assert themselves, the tournament promises most intense battles as participants vie to establish themselves and reach the second phase of professional cricket. Our expert T20 WCC cricket predictions will help you be ready for every exciting match. The three biggest team clashes to watch out for are outlined below, from tactical team clashes to legendary historic rivalries. Professional T20 WCC tips and WCC live prediction opportunities are provided for each game on the list. Yorkshire Women vs Derbyshire Falcons Both teams depend on this first-round encounter. Yorkshire would mount a good fightback and declare their intention to battle for top-level status with a home victory. Still basking in the glory of their recent National T20 Trophy victory, Derbyshire will be looking to carry their winning momentum to the WCC. A win for Falcons would upset early forecasts and position them for a long run in the tournament, while a Yorkshire win would restore their image as a team to beat. Middlesex Women vs Kent Women As Kent faces Middlesex, one of the oldest rivalries in the South resurfaces. With both counties denied a place in Tier 1 due to the ECB's recent internal restructuring, this match carries additional emotional significance. Kent will be just as eager to establish their pedigree as Middlesex, who would win to demonstrate that they remain one of the best. For those looking for precise T20 WCC cricket predictions, this match is likely to be fiercely contested and a marquee match-up due to the incredibly high stakes and two proud teams. Sussex Sharks vs Buckinghamshire Women With home support in their corner and an excess of first-rate experience, Sussex are the pre-match favorites for this game. Their T20 WCC selection and odds ranking would considerably increase if they were to succeed here, making them title contenders. Buckinghamshire, however, has the chance to upset a conventional heavyweight. Apart from giving them an enormous confidence boost, victory in Hove would fundamentally alter the dynamics of the group.

Venues The T20 Women's County Cup 2025 will take place across a series of grounds in England and Wales, combining tradition, diversity, and strategic gameplay influence. From historic county grounds to picturesque club grounds, each ground is an integral part of the competition's competitive landscape. These locations have been chosen with consideration not only for their geographical distribution, but also for the range of pitch conditions they offer. Though old grounds like the County Ground at Hove and the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton offer world-class facilities and homogenous playing surfaces, others such as Caistor Cricket Club or The Maer Ground in Exmouth offer more regional conditions like slower outfields, uneven bounce, or swing-friendly environments. This kind of variety of playing grounds challenges teams' versatility and compels players to play in varying conditions. Inland surfaces, such as the County Ground at Northampton and the Uptonsteel County Ground at Leicester, are renowned for their reliable batting grounds that offer great scoring conditions. Seaside and wetter regions, like Falmouth or Newport, may produce softer, lower-bouncing pitches that suit the spinners and medium pacers. Moreover, metropolitan grounds like Beckenham and Radlett possess specialist facilities along with metropolitan accessibility, making them draw larger crowds and more matchday pressure. Overall, the selection of sites makes the tournament properly national in footprint, creating regional pride while challenging teams to demonstrate strategic depth. These shifting conditions guarantee that no two games will ever be exactly the same, making the T20 Women's County Cup 2025 an actual test of cricketing resilience and versatility. City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for WCC Matches (number) Caistor Caistor Cricket Club N/A 1981 Popular local venue with community engagement. 0 Stafford Riverway Sports Ground N/A N/A Shared with Stafford Cricket & Hockey Club; multi-sport facility. 0 Harrogate St George's Road Cricket Ground 8,000 1880 Historically renowned venue that hosted women's Test in 1998, also known to have held an annual Harrogate festival until 1996. 0 Coventry Coventry and North Warwickshire Sports Club N/A 1851 Historic amateur club and multi-sport facility. A venue hosted some Warwickshire CCC matches. 0 Northampton County Ground 6,500 1886 Homeground for the Northamptonshire Cricket Club. Hosted the Women's Test in 1937 and the 1999 Cricket World Cup. 0 Hove County Ground 6,000 1872 Homeground of the Sussex team and an international ground that hosted men's and women's major tournaments. 0 Hitchin Lucas Lane Sports Club N/A 1866 One of the oldest clubs in Hertfordshire, with a contemporary pavilion and training facilities. 0 Radlett Brunton Memorial Ground N/A 1938 Home of Middlesex CCC, Radlett CC, and the site of international women's competitions. 0 Falmouth Falmouth Cricket Club N/A 1910 Local ground, community cricket pitch, site for gatherings and concerts. 0 Corsham Corsham Cricket Club N/A N/A One of Wiltshire's oldest cricket clubs. Established by Hon. Frederick Methuen. 0 Hurn Bournemouth Cricket Club N/A N/A Local community cricket facility that was used by Christchurch F.C. 0 Newport Newport Stadium 5,058 1994 Multi-use stadium that hosts football and athletics events. 0 Beckenham County Ground 6,000 1920 Kent CCC outground that hosted 1993 Women's World Cup matches. The venue is planning to establish a 12,000-seat pop-up stadium. 0 Exmouth The Maer Ground N/A 1874 Home of Exmouth CC and Devon CCC. Hosted the 1973 Women's World Cup match. 0 Telford Allscott Heath Cricket Club N/A 1951 Local club ground and community cricket facility, currently undergoing clubhouse redevelopment. 0 Newport Spytty Park 5,058 1994 Multi-use sports complex that hosts various sporting events. 0 Bournemouth Chapel Gate N/A N/A Sports complex and multi-sport venue that serves as a homeground to various local sports clubs. Corsham Station Road N/A N/A Local ground that serves as a community cricket facility. Widely associated with Corsham Cricket Club. 0 Stafford Stafford Cricket & Hockey Club N/A 1864 Shared facility that hosts several sports (cricket and hockey matches). The stadium moved to Riverway in 1984. 0 Hitchin Hitchin Town Cricket Club N/A 1877 One of the oldest cricket grounds in England. Hosted A-list matches and community events. 0 Leicester Uptonsteel County Ground 12,500 1878 A legendary ground that hosted a variety of domestic competitions. A homeground of Leicestershire CCC. 0 Beckenham Kent County Cricket Ground 6,000 1920 Kent CCC outground with modern facilities and plans for expansion to host Hundred matches. 0 Taunton The Cooper Associates County Ground 8,500 1882 Homeground of Somerset CCC that hosted major men's and women's international competitions. 0

WCC 2025 Sponsors Vitality, which is returning as title sponsor and recommitting its long-term investment in grassroots and women's cricket throughout the UK, is leading the charge with an investment that goes further than brand, supporting player welfare initiatives and supporter activity that will increase the enjoyment for everyone involved. Fueled by a strong lineup of supporters that are instrumental in making the tournament a success on and off the field is the T20 Women's County Cup 2025. As the league's official kit partner, New Balance brings international sporting credibility to the league by providing clubs with high-quality performance wear that matches the rising level of professionalism in the women's game. At the same time, Sky Sports maintains its media partnership by providing unmatched broadcast coverage that enables people throughout the country to watch the thrill of county-level T20 cricket from the comfort of their living rooms. These sponsorships are unprecedented from a commercial point of view. They offer vital funds, which enable the improvement of player development, matchday activities to be enhanced, and facilities to be upgraded. The visibility these companies offer broadens the audience for the tournament considerably, and it draws more spectators and lends credibility to the competition in the eyes of investors and supporters alike. Together, these partnerships go beyond cause logos to expand the sport, further promote women's county cricket as a popular and sustainable staple on the sporting calendar.

Why SportsCafe is the Best WCC Cricket Prediction Site? We provide free, accurate advice for all the major cricket tournaments along with the recent news, expert opinion, and professional views. Our experts who are cricket specialists have years of knowledge and experience to impart. We provide T20 Women's County Cup tips which place you in front of others and ready at all times to make the smart wagering decision as a result of detailed investigation of information and up-to-the-minute sources. We pride ourselves on being the best online website for cricket gamblers in the world. There are millions of players now who believe in us due to our status and reputation. Exceptional Accuracy Rate (Over 85%) A group of committed experts in the field enables SportsCafe to regularly produce cricket predictions with a success record of more than 85%. Our experts combine their own in-depth knowledge, proprietary data, and AI-powered simulations to provide extremely accurate projections. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, exclusive data, and decades of expertise, we analyze every facet of the game, including player form, team performance, pitch conditions, and more. Our forecasts will remain among the most dependable in the cricket betting business thanks to this meticulous technique. Online Updates and Live Notifications We make all efforts to keep you informed with the latest and most precise information about all the cricket tournaments, so that you never miss any moment. To further aid your learning and decision-making process, we give continuous online updates and live alerts during the T20 Women's County Cup. You can rely on our T20 WCC live predictions because they are considered to be the most precise and reliable in the market. We keep you up to date with the latest news at Sportscafe, including real-time odds updates, last-minute team news, lineup changes, and special expert tips. Due to our focus towards providing time-to-time news and professional guidance, you shall always remain in the loop, thus giving you a chance to place confident, smart betting choices as the game is playing out. In-Depth Statistical Analysis We look beyond mere historical facts. To determine the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, we also analyze intricate trends and patterns. By developing scenarios based on probability through sophisticated software and machine learning techniques, we can look beyond raw statistics. This enables us to find useful information that might otherwise have been overlooked. Through these important factors, we can create incredibly accurate and insightful predictions, giving our users a distinct edge in placing smart bets or ascertaining the game's predicted result. Worldwide Recognition and Trusted Community We guide thousands of cricket punters around the globe on how to improve their approach and make more informed decisions every day. We are the most reliable place for cricket tips because of our track record of accuracy and consistency. Our reputation is not only maintained by bettors but also by top bookmakers who realize the value of our data-driven analysis. Our position as a market leader is also backed by the commitment of our expanding family, many of whom come back every day for expert analysis. With the help of our experienced experts, you can take your betting success to the next level and join a committed global community that adores cricket, just like you. Detailed Player and Team Performance Insights Not just do we pick the winner of the T20 WCC — we factor in individual performances too. We have an experienced team of expert cricket betting authorities who provide new perspectives and fine-tuned insights to help you get the best from your bet. To give the best cricket predictions, we thoroughly analyze a plethora of variables that could affect the outcome of a match. These include player form, weather and pitch conditions, past performances, current trends, and so on. Our experts go beyond superficial statistics and analyze each and every aspect that could have some influence on the game. We look at each player's fitness, physical well-being, team chemistry, and key statistics such as batting average and effectiveness of bowling. Drawing from facts, we provide in-depth, minute-to-minute analysis that empowers you to place confident, well-informed bets or sit back, watch the game, and know what is happening.

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